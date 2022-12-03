Headlines for Saturday, December 3, 2022

Kansas AG Sues Insulin Manufacturers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit against some leading insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers, alleging them of charging excessive prices for insulin. According to a press release, Schmidt filed the lawsuit Friday in Shawnee County District Court, saying that "one in four Kansas diabetics could no longer afford their insulin and are forced to either ration their medicine or go without." Insulin that costs manufacturers less than $5 to produce and used to be priced at $20, now ranges between $300 and $700 in Kansas. The lawsuit arises from an investigation started in 2020, and accuses the companies of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

==============

KC Man Pleads Guilty for Shooting Death of Child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 4-year-old boy, whose death led to a federal anti-crime task force. 24-year-old Ryson Ellis pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of LeGend Taliferro in June 2020. Ellis was sentenced to 22 years in prison. LeGend was killed by a bullet fired into his father's apartment while he slept. Shortly after his death, the Trump administration launched a nationwide crackdown on violetn crime and named in Operation LeGend to honor the boy. Federal agents were sent to Kansas City and other U.S. cities to help investigate violent crimes.

==============

State Launches Temporary Website for Kansas Judiciary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - The state of Kansas launched a temporary judicial branch website Friday after the website for the state's court system went down last weekend. A statement from the Kansas court system says the server hosting the site was compromised and code inserted that caused the site to crash. No personal information was stored on the webiste, so there is no risk of identity theft. A website vendor is working to restore the site and check for vulnerabilities with security audits.

==============

KBI Identifies Victim in Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka. Authorities say 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom, of Topeka, died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer from the Topeka Police Department. During the struggle, Walstrom fired once at the officer, who fired several shots in return. Walstrom died at the scene. The officer was not injured. The KBI continues to conduct an independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

==============

KU Volleyball Ends Season with Loss to Nebraska

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) - The Kansas Jayhawks women's volleyball season came to a close in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Nebraska beat KU, 3 sets to 1, in Lincoln. KU finished the season with a record of 19-and-11. Elsewhere in women's volleyball, MidAmerican Nazarene of Olathe played its final match of the season at the NAIA tournament. After losing to Dakota Wesleyan Saturday, the Pioneers finsihed their season with a 30-and-2 record.

===============

KSU Faces TCU in Big 12 Championship Game

ARLINGTON, Tx. (AP/KPR) - The Kansas State Wildcats face number-three-ranked TCU in the Big 12 football championship game. The Wildcats are 9-3; the Horned Frogs are undefeated. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is the site for "College Gameday" and the Big 12 championship.