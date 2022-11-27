Headlines for Sunday, November 27, 2022

Topeka Man Charged with Kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KPR) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. WIBW. reports that 47-year-old Alrick Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen of Omaha. Scott's home in Topeka was searched on Monday, shortly after Allen was reported missing. On Friday, authorities were seen searching a Nebraska landfill. The investigation is continuing.

===============

KSU Earns Trip to Big 12 Championship Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas State University, ranked 12th nationally, earned a trip to the Big 12 football championship game with their 47-27 win over the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday. In his 4th season as coach of the Wildcats, Chris Klieman says it's a big moment for the team. The Wildcats, 9-and-3 this season, will have a rematch against the TCU Horned Frogs December 3rd in Arlington, Texas. TCU and 12-and-0.

===============

Three Killed, Two Injured in Marion County Crash

MARION COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed and two injured in a two-vehicle accident in Marion County. WIBW reports that the accident took place Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 256. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, 52-year-old Charlotte Sue Cole of Moundridge and her passenger, 19-year-old Dawn Schmidt of Fruitland, Idaho, were killed when their minivan pulled in front of a car carrying 85-year-old Wanda Richmond of Marion, who was also killed in the crash. Another passenger, 58-year-old Ramona Richmond of Salina, was seriously injured. The driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Rebecca Young of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, sustained minor injuries.

===============

Kansas Lottery: Millions of Winnings Unclaimed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Almost $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. KSNT reports that the Kansas Lottery says that includes the recent Powerball jackpot prize of $92,900,000 won on November 19th, as well as $592,988 in smaller prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. KSNT reports that winners have 365 days to claim their cash before the money is returned to the prize fund to be used for future prizes. Some of the oldest unclaimed prizes were declared in January 2022, meaning the winners have only a few more weeks to claim the cash.

===============

Body Found in Wyandotte County Lake Identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff's office has released the identify of a body found this week at Wyandotte County Lake. KCTV reports that the body of 50-year-old Ahmed Abdulkadir of Kansas City, Kansas, was found Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.

===============

Pittsburg State Falls in Division 2 Playoffs

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KPR) - In the NCAA Division 2 playoffs, a Pittsburg State field goal to force overtime with three seconds left in the game sailed wide, and the Gorillas' season ended with a 17-14 loss at Ferris State of Michigan. The Gorillas finished the year with a 12-and-1 record.

