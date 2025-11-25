© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Quiet Drive, Strong Signal: Your Support Matters

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:15 PM CST

As 2025 closes, KPR is here, ensuring you have the sanctuary of classical, jazz and news for a cultural connection you need to stay grounded. Up until now, this was made possible through a mix of funding sources. But now one of those sources - our federal funding - is gone forever. December 2-5 KPR will be quietly on the air asking YOU to help out with a year-end contribution to help replace that lost funding.

We also have a present for you this holiday season: your gift will be matched DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR by the Harrison Family Fund of the Douglas County Community Foundation, making your donation to KPR go twice as far.

And on top of that, we're introducing a custom-designed KPR Ornament! When you donate $180 ($15/month) or more, you'll get a custom cutout, solid wood ornament that was illustrated by KPR's Emily DeMarchi.*

This is the time to secure KPR's most stable future. We are asking you to become a monthly member now. Your consistent monthly gift will provide the dependable funding needed to secure 2026 and beyond. Make your donation today by calling 888-577-5268 or donate online. Thank you for your support!

*Many thanks to Blue Collar Press for printing the custom-designed ornament, featuring an original illustration by Emily DeMarchi, KPR's Media, Sponsorship & Events Coordinator.
