KPR Brings You Festive Fall Programming

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:15 AM CST
Kansas Public Radio

Celebrate the upcoming holiday season and the closing of fall with special programming, presented by KPR and produced by American Public Media.

Thursday, November 27 | 9 a.m. - noon

Morning Classical

Enjoy a morning of classical music with special guest host, Darrell Brogdon.

Thursday, November 27 | noon - 1 p.m.

Every Good Thing

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music.

Thursday, November 27 | 1 - 2 p.m.

Songs of Thanks

Join us for an innovative new production by Cantus. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community.

Thursday, November 27 | 2 - 3 p.m.

Shadowglow: Thanksgiving with The American Sound

This Thanksgiving enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the uncanny fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the lamps of gratitude we light within ourselves, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven.
