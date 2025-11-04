Atomic Terrors Are Taking Over Cinema a Go-Go!

Atomic radiation spawns a pair of giant monsters who, as monsters tend to do, lay waste to everything in their path at KPR's next Cinema a Go-Go. Head to Lawrence's Liberty Hall on Friday, Nov. 14 to get in on the atomic action!

Our enormous double feature includes The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953), in which nuclear tests in the Arctic unearth a 200-foot tall dinosaur. The big whatzit then makes his way to New York City where (spoiler alert) he opens a big can of you-know-what on the Big Apple.

It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955).

On the same screen you'll see It Came from Beneath the Sea (1955), where those pesky H-bomb tests drive a deep-dwelling giant octopus to the surface. From there it heads straight for San Francisco 'cause it's heard the Bay City is a party town. Pretty soon, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Ferry Building are rubble!

Both films showcase the amazing special effects work of stop-motion animator Ray Harryhausen. His work has been featured in the 7th Voyage of Sinbad, Earth vs. the Flying Saucers, Jason and the Argonauts, and many more.

Tickets for Cinema a Go-Go will be available at the door. Made possible in part by Dr. Stephen H. Chronister, Healing Smiles of Topeka.