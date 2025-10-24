KPR Remembers Former Host, Rachel Hunter

Former KANU host and music director, Rachel Hunter, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2025.

She is remembered as the devoted host of KANU classical music programming and the Goodtime Radio Revue. Rachel also held the title of Music Director during her time at the station, and shared her love of music with countless KANU listeners over the course of 27 years.

Kansas Public Radio Rachel Hunter, pictured in the KANU music library, 1980s.

Rachel grew up near the Canadian border in a Minnesota family that insisted on musical performances. She performed in everything from a singing trio to a clarinet quartet. But, her musical studies couldn’t keep her from becoming Blueberry Queen of Manitoba.

After her undergraduate days at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., she studied and taught at Northeastern University in Boston, then received a Master’s Degree in English from the University of Cincinnati and a Master’s in Radio-TV from Murray State University in Kentucky.

Radio jobs in Kentucky and western Kansas preceded her move to KANU in 1983. Her first job consisted of producing a 26-part series on the Great Depression in Kansas. From 1984 to 2010, Rachel held the title of Music Director, and was host and producer of the Goodtime Radio Revue from 1987 until 2001.

Rachel is survived by her three children: Aaron, Jakob, and Fiona, as well as many other loving relatives.

Rachel's full obituary and service plans can be found here.