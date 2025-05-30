KPR's Cinema a Go-Go's Got Brains!

Cinema a Go-Go is back with a brainy double feature on Friday, June 13! Grab a seat at Lawrence's Liberty Hall for I Married a Monster from Outer Space (1958) and The Brain from Planet Arous (1957).

Despite its ridiculous title, I Married a Monster from Outer Space (1958) is actually quite a good film. Space invaders are kidnapping the men of Norrisville and replacing them with alien dopplegangers. Their plan is to breed with human females and thereby save their planet from extinction.

On the eve of his wedding, Bill Farrell is captured and replaced by an alien, who proceeds to creep out his bride, Madge. When Marge learns the truth, she has trouble convincing anyone in town of the danger.

I Married A Monster From Outer Space (1958)

Our second feature is The Brain from Planet Arous (1957), a creepy but campy sci-fi epic in which scientist John Agar gets taken over by the evil brain monster, Gor, who looks to be just a large balloon with eyes. Using Agar's body as a host, Gor plans to take over the world with his unsuspecting wife Sally.

This movie is laughably bad in places, but still manages to work up some effective scenes, and features what's probably John Agar's best performance in a film.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door on the night of the show.

