KPR Programming Changes, Jazz and Classical

It’s the start of a new year and programming changes are afoot at Kansas Public Radio. We’re thrilled to announce that our overnight jazz will have another local voice, former Morning Edition host and longtime jazz musician/appreciator Tom Parkinson. With a finely curated blend of jazz classics, new standards, regional shout-outs and everything in-between, KPR Jazz will join Jazz in the Night (still hosted by KPR Jazz Director Bob McWilliams) to bring you swinging tunes for those of you burning the midnight oil.

Tom Parkinson hosted KPR's "Morning Edition" for many years, but is now stepping into the jazz host role.

Even though he hosted the morning news for us at KPR for quite some time (and still subs for us regularly), Tom actually got his start as a jazz and blues radio host more than 30 years ago. With his depth of experience and local presence, Tom hopes to provide something “to both the jazz aficionado and the neophyte just discovering the music,” in the hopes of furthering the community's love for jazz music. You can hear Tom every weeknight from 11 p.m.-1 a.m., and then again from 3-5 a.m., and all night on Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 9 p.m. Click HERE for an updated program schedule.

In addition to changes in jazz programming, Jazz Director and Trail Mix host Bob McWilliams will be reducing his hours, but he won't be retiring completely. He’ll continue to host overnight jazz along with Tom Parkinson, and Trail Mix on Sundays from 1-4 p.m., but will step back from the mic on Saturday afternoons.

Joanna Fewins / Kansas Public Radio Destiny Ann Mermagen (left) and Hyunsoon Whang warm up in the KPR Live Performance Studio. Destiny has been hosting "Evening Classical" at KPR since late 2022.

Starting this Saturday, January 4, instead of Trail Mix, we’ll be featuring a new classical music program that is fueled by you, our listeners! Classics by Request is a show created by Evening Classical host and accomplished violinist Destiny Ann Mermagen, and will be focused on creating a deeper appreciation for classical music and the power that it can hold for the KPR community. Destiny hopes to “bring people into the world of classical music who might not otherwise have realized they liked it.”

Destiny’s roots in community service and classical music collide with her goal to prescribe symphonic antidotes as a sort of ‘musical doctor.’ She is encouraging listeners to submit requests, and they should feel free to include a personal story, or even ask Destiny to prescribe or suggest a piece of music.

“I particularly love hearing anecdotes from listeners about what a particular tune means to them,” Destiny said. “I also love it when someone opens up to me about a struggle of some kind, and I can suggest a composition that will connect with them and provide some healing.”