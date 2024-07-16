Changes Made to KPR2 Programming

KPR has been tasked with the tough decision of cutting and replacing several programs on our KPR2 broadcast. Effective July 6, 2024, certain programs have been removed and replaced on 96.1 & 97.9 FM due to budget constraints, including On the Media, Radiolab, The New Yorker Radio Hour and Freakonomics.

A full list of changes is available below:

Saturday 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! replaces On the Media

Saturday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Reveal replaces Radiolab

Saturday 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The Moth Radio Hour replaces Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Sunday 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

BBC World Service replaces The New Yorker Radio Hour

Sunday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

BBC World Service replaces Freakonomics

Monday 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This American Life replaces On the Media

A full list of up-to-date KPR2 programming can be found here.

If you'd like to contribute to keep KPR's programming available to our community, you may make a donation here.