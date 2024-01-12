© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Daniel Caudill Joins KPR as New Statehouse Bureau Chief

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 12, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST
Following the departure of former Statehouse Bureau Chief Joe Blubaugh, KPR began the search for a new statehouse reporter. We are excited to welcome and introduce listeners to Daniel Caudill, KPR and the Kansas News Service's newest point-person at the Kansas Statehouse. As important issues arise in the state capitol, he will be there to inform listeners about the decisions from lawmakers that impact the people of Kansas.

Caudill most recently worked as a reporter for Wichita's NPR affiliate, KMUW. His first experience in broadcast news was during an internship at the Statehouse for the Kansas News Service in 2020. 

Prior to entering the broadcast industry, Caudill worked as a reporter and editor for The Sunflower, the independent, student-run newspaper at Wichita State University. He later worked at The Derby Informer, a weekly newspaper in Derby, Kan. 

In his free time, Caudill enjoys comics, games, animation, and music. He has a passion for learning about politics, history and pop culture – and says he knows way too much about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You can reach him by email at dcaudill@ku.edu or on Twitter (X) at @CaudillKPR. 
