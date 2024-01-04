Help Maintain KPR's Towers During One Day. One KU. 2024

It's one of those chores, like changing your car's oil or rotating tires. It's not glamorous, but it is required to keep your car operating in tip-top shape. We're talking about radio tower maintenance. Painting, to be specific. Not only is it a good idea for maintaining and prolonging the life of the tower, it's required by law! We last painted our tower on the KU campus in Lawrence in 2007, so it's been a minute.

The Federal Aviation Administration working with the Federal Communications Commission require owner\operators of communications towers to keep them properly lighted and painted. The specific alternating color bands of aviation orange and white along with the red beacons at night warn aircraft to stay away. As the paint fades, it gets harder to see, making it a hazard to aviation. It is time we freshen our tower's paint. This is KPR's biggest tower, serving Lawrence, Topeka and Kansas City.

A bird's eye view of the Lawrence tower, which hasn't been painted since 2007.

Your gift to Kansas Public Radio during One Day. One KU., the University of Kansas's 24-hour giving campaign, on Feb. 15, will go directly to helping Kansas Public Radio maintain the safety standards required to preserve a consistent signal to our listeners, and will help give our engineers a cushion for future tower maintenance, which includes anything from changing lights or resolving any number of technical issues.

Please consider a gift towards KPR’s tower maintenance project during One Day. One KU. We'll even have challenges to match your gift dollar for dollar. With your help we can continue broadcasting reliably to our Lawrence, Topeka, and Kansas City listeners and beyond!

Want to spread the word about Kansas Public Radio's tower maintenance campaign? Consider becoming a One Day. One KU. Ambassador and sharing information about the campaign through email, text or social media. Visit the link here to become an ambassador today.