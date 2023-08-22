Feloniz Lovato-Winston Named New Director of KPR and Audio-Reader

An experienced leader with expertise in fundraising and community engagement will serve as the next director of Kansas Public Radio and Audio-Reader.

Feloniz Lovato-Winston has been named the next director of KPR and Audio-Reader and will begin her new role in September.

Lovato-Winston brings more than 13 years of experience in radio and reading services, most recently as the major gifts and corporate sponsorships coordinator for KPR, where she manages a portfolio of more than 300 mid-to-major donors and corporate sponsors while partnering with KPR staff to enhance the station’s connections with the community it serves. She has also served as director of development for both organizations and has been able to develop strong relationships with supporters and advocates.

“We are delighted to welcome Feloniz as the next director of KPR and Audio-Reader,” said Joe Monaco, associate vice chancellor for public affairs for the University of Kansas. “Felly’s combination of experience, talent and vision set her apart and make her a terrific fit for this role. We are excited about the future of Kansas Public Radio and Audio-Reader under her leadership.”

Lovato-Winston replaces outgoing director Dan Skinner, who is retiring after eight years as the director of KPR and Audio-Reader and 50 years in the radio industry.

“I’m incredibly honored to have been selected for this position,” Lovato-Winston said. “Kansas Public Radio and Audio-Reader provide vital access to news, information and cultural experiences. The dedication and passion of the staff and volunteers have been a source of inspiration for me over the years, and I’m excited to continue to work with such a talented group in my new role as director.”

