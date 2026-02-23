Headlines for Monday, February 23, 2026

Wildfires Still Burning Out West

LIBERAL, Kan. (KPR/KSNT) — As of Sunday night, firefighters were still battling wildfires in western Kansas. The biggest of these, which began in Beaver County, Oklahoma, is called the Ranger Road fire. That blaze has consumed nearly 300,000 acres in the Oklahoma panhandle and in southern Kansas. It's about 65% contained.

A fire burning northeast of Liberal - called the Andrew Land Fire - has consumed about 5,000 acres and is zero percent contained. KSNT reports that wildfires have been burning since last week in Stevens, Seward, Meade, Clark and Comanche counties - all in southern and southwest Kansas.

View a map with live updates on wildfires.

==========

Mass Shooting in KC Leaves One Teen Dead, Five Others Wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Police in Kansas City are investigating a mass shooting over the weekend that left a teenage boy dead and five others wounded. KMBC TV reports that the shooting took place Saturday night near College Avenue and 49th Street. Police identify the fatal victim as 17-year-old Santino Gonzalez. In all, two adult women, two teenage boys and two teenage girls were shot. So far, no suspects have been identified.

==========

Mail Carriers Protest at Kansas Statehouse Ahead of USPS Contract Negotiations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Postal employees protested at the Kansas Statehouse Sunday. Union members who are part of the National Association of Letter Carriers staged the demonstration. They are pushing for a better contract - one with higher pay and better hours. WIBW TV reports that the protest in Topeka was part of a national rally by letter carriers. National contract negotiations between the union and the U.S. Postal Service begin this week (Feb 25).

==========

One Killed in Grain Bin Accident South of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) — One man is dead following a grain bin accident south of Newton. KWCH reports that emergency crews were called to the grain bin on Saturday, where three men had been working to level and empty soybeans when the contents shifted and the man became trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man who was buried up to his neck was rescued. A third man was able to pull himself out before rescue crews arrived.

==========

U.S. 69 Express Lanes Now Open

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KPR) - The first express lanes in Kansas opened over the weekend. U.S. 69 in Overland Park has been widened from four to six lanes. That's three lanes in each direction. The new "69 Express" toll lanes run from 103rd Street to 151st Street. The price varies by time of day, traffic congestion, and whether drivers are using KTAGs. There are no tolls on the existing general purpose lanes.

==========

Specialty Crop Growers Ask Congress for More Aid

UNDATED (HPM) — Fruit and vegetable growers will have to wait at least another month for $1 billion dollars in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harvest Public Media reports that specialty crop producers say they already know the aid will fall short of the help they need. Of the $12 billion dollars promised for the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, only $1 billion will go to growers of more than a hundred fruit, vegetable and nut crops. USDA has not released how much individual growers can expect.

But it won't be enough, according to industry leaders like Tamas Houlihan from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association. He says growers are struggling with the same costs hitting corn and soybean farmers. Processors are also cutting back crop purchases due to their own economic pressures. "There are a lot of scared growers as we head into this planting season, and again, with some of these contracts, the growers don't even know how much to plant," Houlihan said. The specialty crop industry is asking Congress for an additional $5 billion dollars in aid.

Alyssa Houtby, from the North American Blueberry Council, says growers have been hit by a spike in the cost of labor. That's on top of the same costs hitting corn and soybean farmers. "Your input costs are increasing faster than your sales prices. And that's what we've found in, not just blueberries, but I would say in a lot of commodities," she said. She says a recent freeze affecting fruit growers in southern states could push Congress to provide more aid.

==========

Bill Requires Naloxone Supply Kept in Kansas Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMUW/KPR) - The Kansas House has approved a bill that requires public schools to keep a supply of naloxone on hand. Schools would need to have at least one dose of naloxone nasal spray available. The medicine can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Many school districts in Kansas already keep a supply of naloxone. The bill would provide grant money to help districts pay for it. The bill would also require districts to teach high school students about preventing opioid abuse. The measure now awaits a vote in the state Senate.

==========

Kansas Bill Allows Easier, Longer Detainment of Young Offenders

TOPEKA, Kan. (The Beacon) — Kansas lawmakers approved a bill that makes it easier to arrest more children and keep them locked up for longer. Lawmakers passed the bill because they say too many young people aren’t engaging in rehabilitative programs and instead, are continuing their criminal behavior. But overwhelming amounts of research say the bill will make the problem worse. One study found that incarcerating children makes them 80% more likely to break the law as an adult. Malik Pickett, with the Juvenile Law Center, says the Kansas bill does nothing to help high risk children. “It’s kind of an antiquated way of thinking. And we saw, you know, what that kind of led to during the rise of the … the tough on crime policies of like the 80s and 90s," he said. The bill passed with veto-proof support and is headed to the governor's desk.

==========

