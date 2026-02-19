Headlines for Thursday, February 19, 2026

GOP Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto of Bathroom Policy Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Republicans have overridden a veto of a bill restricting bathroom use by transgender people, putting the policy into state law. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas House voted to override on Wednesday, following a similar vote in the Kansas Senate on Tuesday. The legislation requires public buildings, including schools and universities, to separate bathrooms and locker rooms based on sex assigned at birth. Supporters say the measure protects privacy in sensitive spaces.

Democratic Rep. Abi Boatman, who is transgender, argued against the bill on the House floor, saying “...this bill obviously discriminates against transgender people in ways that make our lives exponentially more difficult and dangerous.”

Republican Rep. Carolyn Caiharr defended the bill, saying that “...this bill protects girls and women, the ones feminists used to claim to stand for.”

People who repeatedly violate the law could face fines of up to $1,000 and possible criminal charges. In addition to bathroom restrictions, the new law prevents Kansans from changing the gender marker on driver’s licenses and birth certificates. (Read more.)

Kansas Livestock Association Collecting Donations for Wildfire Victims

UNDATED (KSNT) — The Kansas Livestock Association is offering assistance to farmers and ranchers affected by widespread wildfires in western Kansas. KSNT reports the fires have damaged valuable grazing land and even killed some cattle. The livestock association is accepting donations of fencing supplies and cattle feed. Officials say the Ranger Road fire that originated in Oklahoma and spilled over into Clark County, Kansas, has burned about 150,000 acres.

$1 Billion Data Center Proposed in Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A developer wants to build a billion-dollar data center in Osawatomie. WIBW-TV reports the data center would cover about 115 acres on a site near the Osawatomie State Hospital. The town is offering the developer tax breaks to build it. Even with those breaks, officials say the tax revenue from the data center alone would exceed everything else in the town combined. But there are environmental concerns, as the data center would consume about a million gallons of water a day.

Construction on Mass Street in Lawrence to Begin in August

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Transportation officials say construction work on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence will begin in August. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the $6.6 million project is still in the design phase. But it’s expected to reduce Mass Street from four lanes to two between 14th and 23rd streets, with a center lane for left turns and protected bike lanes on each side. Designers hope the changes will reduce speeding on that stretch of Mass Street.

Kansas Bankers Oppose Senator's Support of Capping Credit Card Interest Rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The head of the Kansas Bankers Association is speaking out against a federal bill that would cap interest rates on credit cards. The Cap Act would put a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. The legislation has broad bipartisan support including support from Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall. But the president of the Kansas Banker’s Association, Doug Wareham, argues the legislation will hurt borrowers and lenders. "We're just disappointed that our senator thinks a government price cap is the answer here,” he said, adding that the cap will force community banks to leave the credit card market. Marshall’s office issued a statement saying "Every single bank in Kansas is exempt…So, one has to ask, why are Kansas Bankers doing Wall Street’s dirty work?" The Cap Act remains under consideration in Congress.

Kansas House Advances Bill Protecting Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas House has advanced a bill that protects anti-abortion pregnancy centers from being required to provide, promote, or refer women for abortion. The bill says state and local governments are barred from regulating the services or counseling the centers can provide. Kansans for Life listed the bill as a legislative priority. The advocacy group says pregnancy resource centers in other states have been targeted by taxpayer-funded campaigns. Republican Rep. Rebecca Schmoe spoke in favor of the bill. "These pregnancy care centers are empowering women," she said. "They are a core group in our local communities that are upholding and affirming life.” But critics of the bill say the centers do not give women all the options available to them, and they are promising to fight the legislation in court. The bill now heads to the Kansas Senate.

Kansas Legislative Committee Advances Bill Changing Mandatory School Attendance Age

UNDATED (KMUW) — Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would require children to attend school starting at age 6. KMUW reports that parents can enroll their children in school starting at age 5 in Kansas, but it’s not required until they turn 7. Republican Representative Susan Estes chairs the House Education Committee. She says she was surprised by current state law. “Even though it may not be a common practice, I just think that is too late, and there is too much essential education that is missed at a younger age,” she said.

Children are required to attend school by age 6 in at least 39 other states and Washington, D.C. Committee members supported passing the bill. It now awaits a vote on the House floor.

KU Health System, KU Med, and Children's Mercy Hospital to Collaborate on Cancer Treatment Project in Kansas City Area

UNDATED (KCUR) — The Kansas City area could soon be home to a cutting-edge approach to researching and treating cancer. KCUR reports that the University of Kansas Health System, the University of Kansas Medical Center and Children’s Mercy are partnering with a Michigan cancer treatment group to create the nation’s first fully-integrated theranostics center. Children’s Mercy CEO Alejandro Quiroga says the approach combines cancer therapy and diagnostics to help catch cancer early and treat it with targeted radiation. “This is going to bring emerging therapies for patients that otherwise might not have that kind of help,” he explained. Theranostics is already used in adult care, and Quiroga says Children’s Mercy will be among the first to offer it for kids.

Woman Files Lawsuit Against Rashee Rice, Alleging Abuse

UNDATED (KCUR) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s longtime partner is suing him for a million dollars in a lawsuit filed in Texas. KCUR reports that the woman accuses Rice of abuse, including choking and hitting her. Dacoda Jones says Rice abused her for almost two years in their homes in Lee’s Summit and suburban Dallas. She also accused Rice of throwing objects at her, breaking furniture and locking her out in the middle of the night. Much of this happened, the lawsuit says, while Jones was pregnant with their two children. Jones posted pictures of the alleged abuse on social media in January. At the time, the NFL said it was investigating Rice under the league’s personal conduct policy. This is the latest legal trouble for Rice, who was convicted of a hit and run in Dallas in 2024.

