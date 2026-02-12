Headlines for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Topeka Police, FBI Investigate Threat Against Topeka Middle School

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Police are investigating a threat made against a Topeka school this week. The threat was made against Eisenhower Middle School on Tuesday morning. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Topeka police and the FBI are investigating the threat, which was made online. Further details about the threat have not been released, but police have increased patrols at the school.

==========

Kansas Farmers Union Wants Country-of-Origin Labeling for Beef

UNDATED (KSN) — Kansas farmers are calling on the Trump administration to mandate country-of-origin labeling for beef. That call comes after the administration recently increased beef imports from Argentina. The Kansas Farmers Union says consumers have a right to know where their beef is coming from. KSN reports the union says country-of-origin labeling would support U.S. farmers and ranchers. Trump has said increasing imports from Argentina will bring down the price of beef. But U.S. cattle producers say Trump is manipulating the market for political purposes.

Earlier reporting:

U.S. Ranchers React as Executive Order Increases Beef Imports from Argentina

UNDATED (HPM) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order quadrupling beef imports from Argentina. Harvest Public Media reports that has aggravated some of Trump’s biggest supporters. President Trump promised to bring down food costs, and he supports the president of Argentina. So, he is quadrupling low tariff beef imports from Argentina for at least one year. But, Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, says added imports will hurt ranchers who are trying to rebuild the US cattle herd, which is at its lowest level since the 1950s. "As we continue to see imports displacing domestic production, displacing domestic producers and their cattle. This is going to delay the needed expansion of the US cow herd," Bullard said. While cattle prices dropped when Trump announced plans to increase imports last fall, Bullard says consumers will likely see no change in beef prices.

==========

Two Companies Announce Expansion Plans in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV/KSNT) — Two Topeka companies have announced plans to expand. WIBW-TV reports HF Rubber says it will add 19 new jobs over the next five years, with salaries ranging from 50- to 80-thousand dollars a year. HF Rubber manufactures the heavy machinery other companies use to manufacture rubber. And KSNT reports J.M. Smucker is expanding its factory in Topeka. The company manufactures food products. The Smucker project includes a capital investment of $17.8 million in property and $2.7 million in equipment. The company will receive nearly $400,000 in economic incentives for the expansion.

==========

CDC: Kansas Flu Levels Are “Very High”

UNDATED (KSN) — Flu levels in Kansas are “very high,” according to the CDC. While Influenza A remains the most prevalent strain, health officials say cases of Influenza B are rising. But the good news is that the overall levels have stabilized. KSN reports Kansas is one of seven states in the “very high” category. Twenty other states are experiencing “high” flu activity.

==========

Lyon County Town Votes to Dissolve Police Department

AMERICUS, Kan. (KVOE) — A Lyon County town is pulling the plug on its police department. KVOE reports the Americus city council voted unanimously this week to disband the department. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will take over policing in the town. Americus has a population of less than 800. The city council says it doesn’t have the money required to comply with state and federal guidelines for law enforcement agencies. No date has been set yet for the official dissolution of the department.

==========

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Pottawatomie, Jackson Counties

DELIA, Kan. (KPR) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of Pottawatomie and Jackson counties after a major water main break. The advisory affects customers of Pottawatomie County Rural Water District #4 on the east side of the district. That includes the town of Delia. The boil water advisory was issued shortly before noon on Wednesday. It will remain in place until repairs and testing are completed. In the meantime, residents are also being asked to conserve water.

==========

Kansas Ranks Fifth in National Survey of Road Quality

UNDATED (KPR) — A new survey by the consumer group ConsumerAffairs finds more than 96% of Kansas roads are in acceptable condition. That’s the second highest rate in the country, trailing only Indiana’s 97.4%. Overall, ConsumerAffairs says Kansas roads are fifth-best in the nation, behind Indiana, Minnesota, Vermont, and Georgia. The rankings are based on factors such as road quality and fatality rates. Missouri finished 39th in the rankings. Coming in last: New Mexico.

==========

Kansas House Committee Changes Course on School Phone Ban Recommendation

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers are rapidly changing tack on a proposed statewide ban on cell phones in schools. The Kansas News Service reports that a Kansas House committee voted on Monday to recommend that schools ban phones, rather than having the state require it. But the committee has reversed course again. The new proposal would force public schools to lock phones away for the entire school day, but private schools would not have the same requirements. Democratic state Representative Linda Featherston opposed the required phone ban. She says a statewide mandate undermines the authority of individual communities to set their own policies. “I think we have a lot of local schools who have figured this out. We should respect local control while still making it known that we consider the phones an issue that need to be addressed,” she added. Supporters of the ban say it would improve student mental health and academic performance.

==========

Kansas Governor Comments on Offensive Trump Social Media Post

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says a racist social media post by President Trump should not have happened. KMUW reports that Governor Kelly was dismayed by the video clip depicting former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as primates in a jungle. "I was offended and actually appalled and saddened that in today’s world in 2026 that that can still happen," Kelly said. In terms of Kansas, Kelly added, it's been made clear years ago that we are a free state. The Democratic governor says we value people of all different backgrounds, colors, creeds and religions. "What matters is what kind of contribution are you making to our communities, to our state," Kelly insisted. Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran also says the now deleted post was racist and not who we are as a nation.

==========

Kansas Colleges and Universities Get Ready for Looming Drop in Enrollment

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KRPS) — Colleges and universities across Kansas are bracing for what’s known as an enrollment cliff starting in 2028. People were having fewer babies around 2008 because of the nationwide financial crisis. Now children born in 2008 are in high school. KRPS reports that data from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education estimates Kansas will see a 12% decline in high school graduates in the next sixteen years. Karl Stumo with Pittsburg State University says the school’s leaders are bracing for the decline. We have to continually change and innovate to produce the right products that students and employers want in order to be a good partner for our region. Stumo says PSU is recruiting students for two-year certificate programs. That might attract people who otherwise wouldn’t pursue four year higher education.

==========

Kansas Flint Hills Burn Season Collides with a Shortage of Volunteer Firefighters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - Every spring, pastures in the Flint Hills are set ablaze. The controlled burns - primarily in March and April - help clear away underbrush, suppress invasive species and promote the growth of new grass for grazing. Sometimes, those controlled burns get out of control. And that presents a problem for states like Kansas, which rely heavily on volunteer fire fighters.

Bill Waln, the fire management officer with the Kansas Forest Service, says the state has lost about 30% of its volunteer force during the past 25 years. "We're losing firefighters... daily, right now. And we have many departments out there that have less than 10 firefighters on there, so one, one call and you've depleted the fire capacity, so... volunteer fire departments are just really struggling with numbers and people," he said. "So, that's, that's pretty significant... you know, especially as you move west and you have smaller departments out there that are 100% volunteer." Kansas consistently ranks in the Top 5 states in the nation for wildfires.

This week is Wildfire Awareness Week in Kansas. Learn more at KansasForests.org.

==========

Kansas High School Cancels Baseball, Not Enough Players

HORTON, Kan. (KPR) — A northeast Kansas high school has announced it won’t field a varsity baseball team this spring. Horton High School in Brown County says it just doesn’t have enough players. The high school only has about 150 students. In a statement posted on social media , the school says it still hopes to field a junior varsity team.

==========

England Also Chooses Kansas City as Home Base for 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — England has chosen Kansas City as its home base for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. KCUR reports that the English men's national squad is joining Argentina in setting up its main base of operations in Kansas City for the tournament. It had previously been reported that England would operate from Prairie Village, Kansas, where it has booked all 54 rooms at the Inn at Meadowbrook. However, the team announced Wednesday that it would use practice facilities at Swope Soccer Village, the former base of Sporting Kansas City.

England will not play any of its early games in Kansas City, but reportedly chose Kansas City for its central location. The team is slated to play its group stage matches in Dallas, Boston and New York. With Argentina over at Sporting KC’s training facility, sites in Lawrence and Riverside are still available for two more teams. (Read more.)

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).