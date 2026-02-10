Headlines for Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Lawrence Schools Add Holiday for Indigenous Peoples Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — The Lawrence school district has added Indigenous People’s Day as a paid holiday beginning this year. The holiday will be observed on the second Monday in October—the same day the federal government observes Columbus Day. The Lawrence Times reports the school board approved the new school calendar at Monday night’s meeting. As a result of the new holiday, the school year will be extended by one day to maintain the required number of school days. It is believed Lawrence is the first district in the state to officially observe Indigenous People’s Day.

Multiple Grass Fires Reported across Kansas

UNDATED (KSN) — Firefighters were called out to extinguish multiple grass fires across Kansas on Monday. In western Kansas, fires were reported in Morton and Seward counties. Farther east, fires broke out in Chase, Chautauqua, Elk, Stafford and Sumner Counties on Monday afternoon. KSN reports no injuries or structural damage have been reported as a result of the fires. The Chase County fire was reportedly caused by a powerline arc. Coincidentally, this week is Kansas Wildfire Awareness Week.

As Burn Season Begins, Lack of Volunteer Firefighters Concerns Kansas Officials

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — March and April are the primary months for controlled burns in the Flint Hills. Sometimes, those burns can get out of control. And that presents a problem for states like Kansas, where rural areas rely heavily on volunteer fire departments. “In the last 25 years, we've lost 30% of our volunteer fire departments,” Bill Waln, fire management officer for the Kansas Forest Service, tells KPR. “So, that's pretty significant … especially as you move west and you have smaller departments out there who [are] 100% volunteer.” Waln says Kansas averages about 5,000 wildfires a year and about fifteen of them are considered major fires.

Kansan Faces Cockfighting Charges after Border Bust

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Kansan has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cockfighting paraphernalia into the U.S. El Paso’s KFOX14/CBS4 reports 52-year-old Heriberto Munoz Valenzuela of Liberal, Kansas, was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Texas last week. When Customs and Border Protection agents searched his car, they allegedly discovered cockfighting gaffs. Those are spurs or blades that are attached to the birds’ legs. Investigators allege Valenzuela intended to distribute the gaffs. He was arrested and subsequently released on a $5,000 bond.

Topeka Zoo Announces New Exhibits, New Animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Zoo has announced plans for new exhibits and new animals. The zoo released its five-year Master Plan on Monday. It calls for new exhibits called Discovery Forest and Realm of the Rhino. KSNT reports the zoo also plans to bring in new animals, including a red panda and a clouded leopard.

Kansas ACA Enrollment Drops, but Not as Much as Experts Feared

UNDATED (KNS) — The number of Kansans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act marketplace this year decreased, but not as much as experts thought it would following the expiration of tax credits. According to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Kansas marketplace enrollment decreased by more than 3.5% in 2026. Missouri saw a more than 10% decrease. Linda Sheppard is with the Kansas Health Institute, a non-partisan research organization. She says while the drop isn’t as big as projected, the data doesn’t include how many people had to choose a cheaper insurance plan. “That potentially could create some problems for them. I mean, if they're not if they're not prepared for having to pay extra out of pocket now throughout the year with that plan that has less rich benefits,” she explained. Sheppard says the data also doesn’t account for people who may drop coverage after realizing their premiums increased. She says CMS should release more data next month.

Kansas Bill Would Require Schools to Stock Naloxone

UNDATED (KNS) — Public schools in Kansas would be required to keep a supply of naloxone under a bill being considered by the state House education committee. The Kansas News Service reports that schools would have to keep at least one dose of naloxone nasal spray on hand at all times. The medicine can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Stacy Rogers lost her son to an overdose in 2022. She spoke in support of the bill at a recent hearing, saying “...students need to know that fentanyl is now commonly found in counterfeit pills and other substances they may believe are safe.” The measure would establish a grant program to help districts buy naloxone. School districts would also have to educate high school students on preventing opioid abuse. Many school districts in Kansas already keep naloxone on hand.

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multiple Lawrence Arsons and Burglaries

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Police and fire investigators in Lawrence say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of suspected arsons and burglaries. Detectives say the suspect was taken into custody over the weekend. Though authorities have not yet identified the suspect, they say this person is charged with multiple aggravated arsons and burglaries that took place between December 2025 and this month.

EPA Proposal Would Limit Federal Waterway and Wetland Protections Under Clean Water Act

UNDATED (HPM) — A proposed ruling from the Environmental Protection Agency would limit which waterways and wetlands are protected under the Clean Water Act. Harvest Public Media reports that the proposed change has drawn concern from environmental advocates, who say it rejects watershed science and leaves the vast majority of wetlands vulnerable to development. But farm advocacy groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation say the new definition would give farmers more clarity about whether parts of their fields classify as protected wetlands. Courtney Briggs, a senior director of government affairs at the Farm Bureau, says the revision could lift some pressure off farmers. “We at the Farm Bureau have been advocating for a bright line of jurisdiction, so that landowners clearly know what can be regulated by the federal government, what is going to be regulated by state governments,” she explained. Briggs expects more guidance to come about how farmers can implement the outlined changes.

K-State Assistant Basketball Coach Suspended after Arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An assistant men’s basketball coach at Kansas State University has been suspended after he was arrested for domestic battery. Mark Vital Jr. was a graduate student manager. Vital and a 27-year-old woman were both arrested early Monday and charged with domestic battery. In a statement, K-State says Vital has “been removed from all team responsibilities until the judicial process runs its course.” KSNT reports Vital joined the K-State staff at the beginning of the current season. He played college basketball at Baylor, where his coach was the current K-State coach, Jerome Tang.

KU Men Beat No. 1-Ranked Arizona, 82-78

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The ninth-ranked University of Kansas men’s basketball team handed top-ranked Arizona its first loss of the season, 82-78, Monday night. It’s the first time in six attempts the Jayhawks have beaten a No. 1 ranked team in Allen Fieldhouse. That said, KU coach Bill Self says he got fired up from this win for another reason. “I think I was probably a little more emotional because we’re better than what we played when we get all our pieces,” Self said after the game. “To me, that’s exciting.” The Jayhawks played without freshman sensation Darryn Peterson, who sat out the game with what Self says were “flu-like symptoms.”

