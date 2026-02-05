Headlines for Thursday, February 5, 2026

Authorities Clear Out Lawrence Homeless Encampment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — Authorities broke up a homeless encampment in Lawrence on Wednesday, leaving a dozen or more people with no place to stay. The encampment was in Burcham Park near I-70. The Lawrence Times reports between 12 and 20 people were living there in tents and hand-built structures. One of the people displaced told the Times the sweep was “inhumane.” The Kansas Turnpike Authority had posted a “notice to vacate” at the encampment on January 21. The encampment was on land owned by the Turnpike Authority and Evergy. The sweep was conducted by the highway patrol. There were no arrests.

Kansas House Passes Resolution for Constitutional Convention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The Kansas House passed a resolution yesterday ((WED)) calling for a constitutional convention on term limits for members of Congress, WIBW-TV reports . If the state Senate passes the resolution, Kansas would become the thirteenth state to call for the convention, according to the group U.S. Term Limits . It takes two-thirds of the states – 34 – to convene a constitutional convention under Article Five of the Constitution. Currently, there are no limits on the number of terms U.S. Senators and Representatives can serve. Presidents, however, are limited to two terms.

Pharmacists Convene at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of pharmacists gathered at the Statehouse in Topeka on Wednesday to advocate for themselves and their patients. KSNT reports state lawmakers are considering several pharmacy-related bills this session. One would change the way pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs are regulated in the state. Some local pharmacists say PBMs currently set reimbursement prices so low they often lose money on prescriptions.

Flu Causing Closures, Cancellations in Kansas

UNDATED (KWCH) — Spreading flu cases in Kansas are causing closings and restrictions. Hays Medical Center has imposed limits on visitors because of the flu. KWCH reports the hospital is asking anyone who doesn’t feel well or is under the age of 12 to not visit. And masks must be worn by all visitors in the ICU, birth center, and cancer unit. Meanwhile, classes are cancelled for the rest of the week in the Centre School District in Marion County. District officials say more than 20% of students are currently out sick. And substitute teachers are unavailable because many are either sick themselves or staying home with sick children. The CDC confirms influenza activity in Kansas is currently “elevated.”

Bill Would Make Excessive Speeding More Serious Offense

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) — Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill supporters hope will put the brakes on excessive speeding. Under the bill, anyone caught speeding at 35 miles an hour or more above the posted speed limit could be charged with reckless driving. That’s a much more serious offense than a speeding ticket and could even result in jail time. KWCH reports excessive speeding accounts for approximately one-third of all traffic fatalities across the United States.

Bill Would Allow Kansas Cities, Counties to Impose New Wage Tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMBC) — Kansas lawmakers are debating a bill that would give cities and counties the power to tax the wages of people who work there but don’t live there. Under the bill, the new tax would first have to be approved by voters. If approved, the tax could be up to 1% and would only apply only to nonresidents who work in the taxing jurisdiction. And it would have to be re-approved by voters every ten years. KMBC reports cities could only use the new revenue for infrastructure projects, while counties could use it for general operations.

Democrat Patrick Schmidt to Run for U.S. Senate

UNDATED (KNS) — Democratic Kansas state lawmaker Patrick Schmidt will challenge Republican Roger Marshall for his seat in the U.S. Senate. The Kansas News Service reports that Schmidt, who is a state senator, has not made a formal announcement, but he has filed to launch a campaign. That makes him the sixth Democrat to enter the primary against Marshall for the U.S. Senate, but the first state lawmaker to do so. The former naval intelligence officer won a Topeka Senate seat in 2024. In the Legislature, he’s focused on property taxes, sponsoring several bills on the issue and breaking with party lines in some cases. Representative Sharice Davids sparked rumors that she might join the race as well, after she announced a tour of cities outside her U.S. House District in northeast Kansas. She has yet to confirm one way or another.

Kansas House Republicans Propose Curricular Measures for State Universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas House Republicans are putting forward a bill that would impose a ban on some academic content for required classes at the state's public universities. The Kansas Reflector reports that House Bill 2428 would impose a ban on critical race theory, along with diversity, equity and inclusion materials in most classes that a university department requires for an academic degree. Four GOP representatives are seeking to add a mandate within that bill that would have the universities offer freshman orientation programs focused on the First Amendment. The mandate would also require students to take a class in civics to earn a bachelor's degree.

The bill is called the Freedom from Indoctrination Act. It would prohibit all Kansas public postsecondary institutions from requiring students to enroll in classes with DEI or CRT content if the course is mandatory for a degree. If a degree area is focused on racial, ethnic or gender studies, the university can apply for an exemption. The American Federation of Teachers-Kansas opposes the measure. Garden City Republican Bob Lewis, who is among the sponsors of the bill, said DEI and CRT were tools for promoting racial, ethnic, and gender discrimination. Opponents of the bill outnumbered advocates during a hearing on the bill at the Kansas Statehouse.

New Bill Would Require Potty Training for Children Before They Begin Kindergarten

UNDATED (KMUW) — Parents would have to affirm their children are potty trained before they start kindergarten under a bill proposed in Kansas. KMUW reports that the bill would require students to be potty trained well enough that they do not have frequent accidents that disrupt class. It exempts children in special education. Supporters say the measure would help teachers spend less instruction time dealing with hygiene emergencies.

But critics say it could prevent students from getting their education. Leah Fliter, who is with the Kansas Association of School Boards, told a committee that “...the more kids we have held out of kindergarten for toileting issues, the more kids we have at a risk of not getting to where we want them to be in our literacy efforts.” Lawmakers from both parties seem skeptical of the bill, with at least one Republican saying the issue should be left up to local school boards.

Lofton Family Awarded Millions in Wichita Excessive Force Case

UNDATED (KMUW) — A jury in Sedgwick County has awarded $8.3 million to the family of a Wichita teenager who died in law enforcement custody in 2021. KMUW reports that the federal jury awarded the money to the family of Cedric "CJ" Lofton. He died after five officers pinned him facedown on the floor of a juvenile detention facility for more than half an hour. The lawsuit alleged that the officers used excessive force and that officers and county workers were not trained on how to handle teens in crisis. (Read more.)

Argentina Selects Kansas City as Its Base Camp for World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The reigning World Cup champions, captained by perhaps the greatest player in the world, picked Kansas City as their base camp for the summer tournament. In a statement, the Argentinian national team called Kansas City ideal because it’s centrally located and the delegation will be most comfortable. Argentinian forward Lionel Messi was named the World’s Best Player eight times by FIFA. KCUR reports that the team will train and live in Kansas City for the duration of the monthlong event, which includes its June 16th match at Arrowhead against Algeria. England has reportedly booked the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village for its stay. Teams haven’t announced yet where they will train, but possible practice sites include the facilities for Sporting Kansas City and the Current, as well as Swope Soccer Village and Lawrence’s Rock Chalk Park.

Former KU Football Coach Bud Moore Dies at 86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KPR) — A former University of Kansas head football coach has died. Robert “Bud” Moore coached the Jayhawks from 1975 to 1978. In 1975 he led the team to a 7-5 record and was named Big 8 Coach of the Year. After he left coaching, Moore became a successful businessman. He died at his farm in Tennessee on Monday. Coach Moore was 86. His death was announced by KU Athletics .

