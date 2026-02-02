Headlines for Monday, February 2, 2026

Investigation Continues into McPherson Homicide

McPHERSON, Kan. (KPR) — The investigation continues into a weekend shooting in McPherson that left a young man dead. It happened early Saturday morning after a house party. A disagreement between two groups of partygoers ended in a physical altercation between an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. The 18-year-old shot and killed the 19-year-old. The victim has been identified as Joshua Soden. The 18-year-old who shot him turned himself into police. No charges have been filed yet. The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and the KBI are investigating.

==========

Sticky Substance in Kansas Town Identified but Mystery Remains

GARNETT, Kan. (KSN) — Environmental officials say they have identified the sticky substance that was spilled on the streets of a small eastern Kansas town, but still don’t know who was responsible for the spill. It happened on New Year’s Eve in the Anderson County town of Garnett. More than 200 cars that drove through the sticky stuff had to be cleaned with a solution of water and vinegar. KSN reports the substance has been identified as sodium aluminate, a chemical compound that is considered hazardous. Investigators say they are still trying to identify the truck that spilled the chemical.

==========

Wyandotte High School Closed Monday after Reported Fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) — Classes were canceled at Wyandotte High School on Monday. The cause: a small fire that was reported in a stairwell. Other schools in the KCK district remained open as usual. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. KMBC reports district officials were expected to release more information later Monday.

==========

England Soccer Team to Stay in Kansas for World Cup

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KC Business Journal) — The English national soccer team will make Kansas their home base for this summer’s World Cup. The Kansas City Business Journal reports the team will stay at The Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village, Kansas. The Business Journal says the boutique hotel’s “English cottage” decor may have played a role in the decision. Situated on a 136-acre property, the hotel will also give the team privacy.

==========

Kansas Board of Regents President Stepping Down

TOPEKA, Kan. (LJW) — The president of the Kansas Board of Regents is stepping down. Blake Flanders has announced he will retire from the position on June 30. The regents oversee the state’s public universities. Flanders has been board president since 2015. During his tenure, the board implemented a plan called Building a Future, which aims to make college more affordable and expand the universities’ research capabilities. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the board has not yet announced the process for replacing Flanders.

==========

Lawrence Landfill Could Be Changing Hands

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The company that owns the landfill that the city of Lawrence uses is planning to sell it to a major national corporation. Hamm Companies have owned the landfill for decades. They are selling it to Allied Waste Systems, a subsidiary of Republic Services , which operates hundreds of landfills across the U.S. Republic is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The city of Lawrence must consent to the sale. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the city commission will vote on the sale on Tuesday. No word on how the sale might affect the price the city pays to use the landfill.

==========

Location of Chiefs’ Proposed Stadium, Facilities in Kansas Disclosed

OLATHE, Kan. (KNS) — The Kansas City Chiefs want to build their new $3 billion domed stadium near 126th and State Avenue, about a mile west of the Kansas Speedway. Their $300 million practice facility is planned for Ridgeview Road, just south of K-10 in Olathe. The Kansas News Service reports the Olathe City Council and the Unified Government will hold hearings on the projects on Tuesday. Details of the construction plans were released on the meeting agendas. Officials in both the U.G. and Olathe would have to approve the use of sales tax bonds. The STAR bonds, already approved by the state legislature, would fund up to 60% of both projects. The U.G. says the Chiefs would pay $7 million a year in rent for 30 years and the stadium complex would create 4,000 permanent jobs.

==========

Legislation Introduced in Kansas Legislature Eliminate Vehicle Registration Renewals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A bill introduced in the Kansas House this week would eliminate the requirement for residents to renew their car registrations every year. Under the proposed legislation, a vehicle registration would remain valid for as long as the owner keeps the car. According to KSNT-TV, Kansas is currently one of only a few states that charges annual fees to all car owners in the form of property taxes. Residents must currently renew their registration and pay their taxes annually. Data from the Kansas Department of Revenue indicates that there were nearly 3 million vehicles registered in Kansas in 2024 generating more than $207 million in revenue for the state. While new-vehicle owners would still pay initial fees under the bill, officials noted that the state’s total revenue would be drastically reduced.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Revisit Plan to Issue $60 Fine for Cellphone Use in School and Work Zones

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A bill heard by the Kansas Senate Transportation Committee would fine divers for using cellphones in school or construction zones. The bill would prohibit drivers from using cellphones while driving through a school zone when the reduced speed is enforced and in construction zones when the workers are present. For about the first year, guilty drivers would receive a warning citation. But after July 1, 2027, they would get a $60 fine. If passed, a driver holding a cellphone would be sufficient evidence for law enforcement. According to the Kansas Reflector, the Kansas Department of Transportation says distracted driving played a role in about one-fourth of all crashes in 2024. While cellphone use isn’t the only form of distraction, proponents say cellphones are the main culprit. Similar bills have appeared in previous sessions but have not become law.

==========

Topeka Native, Former KU Star Mark Turgeon named UMKC Hoops Coach

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR) — Mark Turgeon has been hired by UMKC in Kansas City as its basketball coach for the 2026-27 season. Turgeon has been out of coaching since 2021, when he left Maryland. His head coaching stops before Maryland were at Texas A&M, Jacksonville State, and Wichita State. He’ll take over for Marvin Menzies who’s stepping down after this season. The ’Roos are currently 4-19. At KU, Turgeon played on the1986 Final Four team under coach Larry Brown before starting his coaching career at KU as an assistant.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).