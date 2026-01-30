Headlines for Friday, January 30, 2026

Topeka Couple Facing Child Murder Charges Held on $5 Million Bonds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A couple accused of murdering a five-year-old girl in Topeka are being held on bonds of $5 million each. Lia J. Corbin, 24, and Kyle J. Valle, 35, face charges including first degree murder in connection with the death. KSNT reports the girl was found when police responded to a medical emergency at a home on Southwest Buchanan Street on Tuesday. The girl had suffered “life-threatening” injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Corbin and Valle are expected to be formally charged next week. They are currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Wastewater into Tap Water: Bill Would Promote H2O Recycling in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Kansas legislative committee heard testimony on a bill Thursday that would pave the way for the state to begin recycling wastewater into tap water. The bill would require the state health secretary to draft guidelines for water recycling. Ultimately, supporters would like to see Kansas do what several other states have done by allowing municipal water authorities to treat wastewater in such a way that it can be re-used as tap water. The Kansas Reflector reports Kansas is facing a water crisis, as groundwater in the western part of the state is rapidly being depleted.

Appeals Court Says Kansas Troopers Violated Drivers’ Rights

UNDATED (TCJ) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Kansas state troopers violated the constitutional rights of drivers, but the judges lifted a lower court’s injunction against the troopers. At issue are traffic stops that target drivers traveling from Colorado, where marijuana is legal. The judges agreed the tactics used by Kansas troopers were unconstitutional. The ACLU argued troopers disproportionately targeted out-of-state drivers and used illegal techniques to obtain information to formulate probable cause for a search. However, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports the judges ruled that an injunction imposed by a lower court was too broad.

Kansas, Colorado Farmers Sue Railroads for Alleged Collusion

UNDATED (KSN) — A group of Kansas and Colorado farmers is suing two railroads for alleged anti-trust violations. The lawsuit was filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas against Union Pacific Railroad and the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad. The suit alleges Union Pacific conspired with the K&O to stifle competition from a newly rehabilitated rail line and keep control over westward shipments of grain from western Kansas and eastern Colorado. KSN reports the railroads are accused of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act as well as Kansas and Colorado laws. In a statement to KSN, Union Pacific denied the allegations.

Two Kansans Indicted for Threatening Federal Officials in Separate, Unrelated Incidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — In separate and unrelated cases, two Kansas men have been indicted for allegedly threatening violence against federal officials. A federal grand jury in Wichita returned the indictments earlier this month against two Wichita men.

In one case, prosecutors accuse 23-year-old Joaquin Hernandez of threatening to murder federal law enforcement agents with ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a separate case, prosecutors say 60-year-old Adam Lee Osborn threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Both men are accused of using social media to convey the threats.

The Wichita Police Department and the FBI are investigating both cases.

Transgender Bathroom Ban Bill Fast-Tracked Through Kansas Legislature

UNDATED (KNS) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have rushed to pass a bill that bars transgender people from using bathrooms based on their gender identity. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill requires government agencies to divide restrooms and locker rooms by sex. Individuals who violate the law could face financial and criminal penalties. Legislative leaders used a procedural maneuver known as “gut and go” to fast-track the bill and avoid holding public hearings on the bathroom provisions. Republican Representative Susan Humphries chairs the committee where the bill was introduced. She says everything she did was aboveboard, explaining that “...procedurally, it was permissible to add it in and that really just seemed like the best way to do it.” Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is expected to veto the bill. But two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber support the legislation, which could allow Republicans to pass it anyway. (Read more.)

NTSB Presents Findings on Fatal Wichita-to-Washington DC Flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — The National Transportation Safety Board presented its findings Tuesday on what led to the deadly crash of an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., last year. The Kansas News Service reports that Flight 5342 was approaching the runway at Reagan National Airport last January when it collided with an Army helicopter. Sixty-seven people died. In its report, the NTSB said a local air traffic controller was communicating with six planes and five helicopters at the same time. Board member Mike Graham, a Wichita native, says evidence points to systemwide issues, adding that "I want to make it crystal clear: Any individual shortcomings were set up for failure by the systems around them." Some family members of victims are in D.C. to hear the investigators' findings. The NTSB is expected to publish its final report and recommendations in coming weeks.

Child Sexual Abuse Survivors Group Seeks Kansas Passage of "Erin's Law"

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A group of survivors of child sexual abuse is advocating for Kansas to pass what’s known as Erin’s Law. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would require K-12 public schools to teach students once per year about preventing sexual abuse. It calls for age-appropriate lessons to help students identify and report behavior that amounts to grooming or abuse.

Kim Bergman is with the group Protecting Kansas Children From Sexual Predators. She is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and says that “when kids are educated, they are more likely to speak up themselves and/or be able to help their friends.”

The national group behind Erin’s Law offers free course materials, but local school boards would ultimately decide which curriculum to use. Parents could also opt their students out of the classes.

At least 38 other states have adopted Erin’s Law.

