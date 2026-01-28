Headlines for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

High School Students in Lawrence Protest ICE

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Hundreds of Lawrence and Free State High School students walked out of class on Tuesday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policy. The walkout follows the killing of two American citizens in Minneapolis this month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The Lawrence Journal-World reports many of the students congregated at the corner of 19th and Louisiana streets. The Lawrence Education Association issued a statement supporting the students who protested. District administrators said they recognized the right of students to participate in peaceful protests. Classes continued for students who chose to stay in school.

==========

Some Members of Kansas Congressional Delegation Express Concern over ICE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Kansas Reflector) — Two Republicans and a Democrat in the Kansas congressional delegation have expressed concern about ICE tactics in Minnesota. The three other members of the delegation — all Republicans — declined to issue statements on the matter. The Kansas Reflector asked the delegation for comment. Republican senator Jerry Moran, Republican representative Derek Schmidt, and Democratic representative Sharice Davids all expressed varying degrees of concern. Republican senator Roger Marshall and Republican representatives Tracey Mann and Ron Estes did not respond to the Reflector’s request for comment.

==========

Fires Destroys Big Brothers Big Sisters HQ in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in Manhattan, Kansas, is looking for help after a fire destroyed its offices. The fire was reported around 8:30 Tuesday morning. KSNT reports it took firefighters an hour to extinguish the blaze. Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Mary Shannon told KSNT that no one was injured but the fire likely resulted in a “total loss” of the building and its contents. The organization is asking for donations to help it find a temporary home.

==========

Toddler Found Dead after Dickinson County Fire

HOPE, Kan. (KWCH) — Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy was found dead after a house fire in Dickinson County. The fire was reported around six p.m. on Monday in Hope, about ten miles southeast of Abilene. When crews arrived the house was engulfed in flames. A man and a child escaped. But after the fire was put out, the body of the two-year-old was found inside. An autopsy is scheduled. KWCH reports the case remains under investigation. The Kansas State Fire Marshal Investigation Division is assisting.

==========

Bathroom Amendment Added to Kansas Drivers License Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN) — Republican state lawmakers have added a so-called “bathroom amendment” to a bill that would require Kansans to list their biological sex at birth on their drivers licenses. The amendment proposed by Republican representative Bob Lewis would prohibit anyone from using a public restroom that did not match their sex at birth. KSN reports it was added without public notice during a committee hearing on the drivers license bill. One critic said the amendment will turn everyday Kansans into the “gender police.” The bill would allow male janitors to enter women’s bathrooms to clean them.

==========

Kansas May Temporarily Allow Alcohol Sales Around the Clock (Almost)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMBC) — Good news for Kansans who like to buy alcohol in the middle of the night: A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow beer, wine, and liquor to be sold virtually around the clock—but only during the World Cup. The bill would allow bars, restaurants, and liquor stores to sell alcohol 23 hours a day from June 11 through July 19. KMBC reports sales would still be prohibited between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. However, the bill would allow local communities to opt-out of the extended hours.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Consider Bill to Change Underage Offender Sentencing Options

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow courts to sentence underage offenders to correctional group homes. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill aims to reduce the number of children entering foster care because of behavioral problems. Supporters of the bill say it would provide earlier intervention for young offenders before they are removed from their homes and placed in foster care. But critics argue the bill would roll back recent reforms meant to reduce incarceration of young people. Megan Milner of the Kansas Department of Corrections says the bill would allow courts to place any young offender in secured group homes or detention, even for minor crimes. She says that could disrupt their lives and increase their chances of repeat offenses. “Any detention should be reserved for youth who are the biggest public safety risk,” Milner explained. The bill would also require courts to sentence underage offenders to juvenile detention if they are in possession of a firearm during a crime.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Death Row Appeal for Justin Thurber

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Kansas Supreme Court has been hearing arguments from a death row inmate who is appealing his sentence. Justin Thurber was convicted of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in the 2007 death of Jodi Sanderholm in Cowley County. KWCH TV reports that Thurber's attorneys are arguing that Thurber is intellectually disabled and should not be executed. His attorneys are appealing a 2023 ruling that found Thurber did not meet the burden of proof to prove he’s disabled. The court has not indicated when justices will issue a ruling.

==========

Child Sexual Abuse Survivors Group Seeks Kansas Passage of "Erin's Law"

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A group of survivors of child sexual abuse is advocating for Kansas to pass what’s known as Erin’s Law. The Kansas News Service reports that the bill would require K-12 public schools to teach students once per year about preventing sexual abuse. It calls for age-appropriate lessons to help students identify and report behavior that amounts to grooming or abuse.

Kim Bergman is with the group Protecting Kansas Children From Sexual Predators. She is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and says that “when kids are educated, they are more likely to speak up themselves and/or be able to help their friends.”

The national group behind Erin’s Law offers free course materials, but local school boards would ultimately decide which curriculum to use. Parents could also opt their students out of the classes.

At least 38 other states have adopted Erin’s Law.

==========

Court-Martial: Kansas Airman Charged with Child Sex Crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (Hays Post) — A General Court-Martial is underway at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, where an airman is accused of child sex crimes. The Hays Post reports that Senior Airman Randall Moore (22nd Maintenance Squadron) is charged with the sexual abuse of a child, producing child pornography and obstructing justice. If convicted of all charges, Moore faces multiple years in prison, loss of rank and a dishonorable discharge.

==========

Royals No Longer Considering Johnson County's Former Sprint Campus as New Stadium Site

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (JoCo Post) — The Kansas City Royals have taken one potential new stadium site in Johnson County off the table. According to the Johnson County Post,

a team spokesperson confirmed that the Royals are no longer considering the Aspiria campus in Overland Park as a location for a new stadium. The team says the site at 119th and Nall, the one-time home of Sprint World Headquarters, does not “meet our criteria for a stadium”.

People began to take seriously the prospect of the Royals moving to Overland Park last year when a team affiliate purchased the mortgage at Aspiria. But the idea faced pushback from nearby residents and businesses, including T-Mobile, which said it would move its corporate offices if a new stadium went there. The Royals also missed a key deadline at the end of 2025 to negotiate a deal with Kansas lawmakers.

==========

