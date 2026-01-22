Headlines for Thursday, January 22, 2026

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Eastern Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for eastern Kansas from Friday evening through late Saturday night. Forecasters are predicting at least five inches of snow and wind chills as low as the -20s. A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect, from 6:00 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday. Nathan Griesemer, a Weather Service meteorologist in Topeka, says potentially we could see “nine inches or so” of snow. The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists to be aware of hazardous driving conditions, especially blowing snow that will reduce visibility. Keep tuned to Kansas Public Radio for the latest weather updates. Click here for the latest forecast.

==========

Report: Lawrence Will Host Algeria World Cup Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF-TV) — A Kansas City TV station is reporting that the Algerian national soccer team will be based in Lawrence for this summer’s World Cup. WDAF-TV says its report is based on sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The report has not been confirmed by KPR or other news outlets. If correct, the Algerian national team would be based at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence. WDAF also says three other teams will be based in the Kansas City metro area: Argentina, England, and the Netherlands.

==========

Plan to Move Local Elections in Kansas Draws Scrutiny

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Election officials in Kansas are pushing back against a proposal to move local elections to even-numbered years. Republican state representative Pat Proctor says his bill would improve voter turnout. But the Kansas secretary of state’s office says putting local races on the same ballot as federal elections would make the ballots much longer, resulting in voter fatigue and longer lines at polling places. The Kansas Reflector reports Proctor, the bill’s sponsor, chairs the House Elections Committee and is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

==========

Chiefs Say Stadium Deal Good for Kansas, Critics Disagree

TOPEKA, Kan. (KMBC) — Officials with the Kansas City Chiefs have given Kansas lawmakers an update on the team’s plan to move to the Sunflower State. KMBC reports the attorney representing the team, Korb Maxwell, told lawmakers Wednesday the agreement with the state won’t raise taxes, and he said the STAR bonds financing the new stadium could be paid off sooner than the authorized 30 years. But critics of the deal said it will end up impacting the state budget for years to come. Still to be finalized are the boundaries of the new STAR bond district around the stadium and the team’s proposed practice facility in Olathe.

==========

Bill Would Raise Minimum Age for Marriage in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A bill under consideration at the Statehouse would raise the minimum age at which couples can get married in Kansas. State law currently allows teens as young as 15 to get a marriage license if a judge determines “it is in [their] best interests.” KSNT reports the bill proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week would raise the minimum age to 18, with no exceptions. According to the Kansas Annual Summary of Vital Statistics, 3.4% of brides and 1.9% of grooms were under the age of 20 when they got married in 2024.

==========

Kansas Health Officials Report Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KNS) — State health officials say respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that last month, almost one in five emergency room visits were for illnesses like influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kansas has a moderate level of illness rates as of last week, but it’s hitting some local communities even harder, like in southeast Kansas.

Dr. Domonique Cunningham, with Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas says misinformation is making the situation worse. "All of the stuff about vaccines and the news and the government and everything, there are a lot fewer people getting immunized against the flu and COVID. And so those numbers, I feel like, are higher than we've seen in previous years," she said.

Cunningham recommends frequent hand washing, staying home if you’re sick and getting vaccines to help prevent illness.

==========

Kansas DOC Ends Wild Horse Program for Inmates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) — The Kansas Department of Corrections is canceling a program that taught inmates how to train wild horses. The Wild Horse Program at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility will end next month. Now a rescue organization is scrambling to find homes for the horses that will be displaced. KWCH reports an estimated 750 inmates have trained wild horses through the program over the past 25 years. The prison says it was forced to end the program due to federal funding cuts.

==========

Kansas City Restaurants and Bars Named as Semifinalists for Prestigious Culinary Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — Five Kansas City area restaurants and bars are semifinalists for one of the culinary world’s most prestigious awards. KCUR reports that an outstanding cocktail service, a Japanese-inspired pub, and a speakeasy in Shawnee are among the latest nominees for what’s often called the Oscars of the culinary world: the James Beard Foundation Awards. For the second year in a row, The Town Company received two separate nods - for Outstanding Pastry Chef Helen Jo Leach, and for Executive Chef Johnny Leach. “We're just very proud to be amongst such a great community of culinarians here in KC," Johnny Leach said. The James Beard Foundation will announce winners in June in Chicago. (Read more.)

==========

Marion County Record Documentary to Compete for Award at Sundance Film Festival

UNDATED (KCUR) — When the Sundance Film Festival opens Thursday in Utah, a documentary about the police raid on the small-town newspaper in Marion County, Kansas, will be up for an award. When police confiscated computers and phones from reporters in the rural newspaper’s headquarters in August 2023, reactions from residents were mixed. Not everyone liked the way the paper covered local news and had issues with the editor. KCUR reports that the film’s director, Sharon Leis, says she and her team saw the incident as a cautionary tale. “When I went there, I thought ‘oh boy, this is what is starting to happen in America. We’re starting to see this.’ I had no idea that 2 ½ years later it was going to be even more important,” Leis explained. The police chief who ordered the raid was to go on trial next month, but a judge postponed the trial because of the documentary’s release.

==========

