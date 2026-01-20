Headlines for Tuesday, January 20, 2026

KU Men’s Basketball Coach Hospitalized

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — University of Kansas head men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been hospitalized in Lawrence. In a statement, Kansas Athletics says Self was feeling “under the weather” on Monday and was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he received IV fluids. The statement says Self did not accompany the team to Boulder for tonight’s game against Colorado. Last July, Self had two stents inserted at Lawrence Memorial after experiencing what the university called “concerning symptoms.” Self is 63. He is in his 23rd season as KU’s head coach. He led the Jayhawks to national titles in 2008 and 2022.

Teen Wounded in Lawrence Shooting Identified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF-TV) — The family of a 16-year-old wounded in a weekend shooting in Lawrence has identified him as Brady Clark. Clark was one of two people shot early Saturday outside the Hawk, a popular bar on Ohio St. The other, 18-year-old Aidan Knowles, was killed. Two men, both 18, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. WDAF-TV reports both suspects were previously arrested for gun crimes as juveniles.

KU Cancer Center to Get $36 Million in Federal Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — The University of Kansas Cancer Care Center is closer to getting $36 million in federal funding to complete construction of a new cancer center. Senator Jerry Moran announced the funding has been approved by Congress and now goes to President Trump for his signature. In a statement, the Kansas Republican said the new center wound bring “us closer to finding a cure for cancer.” The KU Cancer Care Center was founded in 2002 and was designated a "comprehensive cancer center" by the National Cancer Institute in 2022.

Two Kansas History Museums Among Nation’s Best

UNDATED (USA Today) — Two museums in Kansas have won a spot on USA Today’s annual list of the country’s best history museums. They are the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison and the National Orphan Train Complex in Concordia. There are twenty museums on the list. First place will be determined by an online poll. Voting is open at the USAToday website until February 9.

Bill Would Give Kansas Grade Schoolers More Recess Time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas kids could get more time on the playground under a bill introduced in the state legislature. The bill would require schools to provide K through fifth grade students at least 30 minutes of recess each school day. Currently many grade schools provide 20 minutes or less. KSNT reports the bill introduced by Republican state senator Doug Shane would consider the extended recess as part of the school day when calculating the minimum required hours for instruction.

Kansas, Missouri Farmers Warned to Not Burn Plastics

UNDATED (KNS) — Farmers have to dispose of lots of plastic packaging and other plastic in the course of their work, but they may be putting their health at risk by burning it. In a survey of farmers and others working in agriculture along the Kansas-Missouri border, most said they get rid of some of their plastic trash themselves by burning it. That worries Julie Rieland, a postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, because it can create carcinogens. “That can also be toxic towards the soil,” Rieland tells the Kansas News Service. “So it can be bad for the farmland and bad for the people around it.” She said it might help to locate recycling dropoffs at convenient places, like co-ops.

Kansas Republican Candidates Report Millions of Dollars in Loans to Their Own Campaigns Ahead of Primary

UNDATED (KCUR) — Four Republican candidates for Kansas government have loaned their campaigns millions of dollars ahead of the August primary. KCUR reports that the millionaire candidate club member who lent his campaign the most was Overland Park businessman and first-time candidate Phil Sarnecki. His report shows a two-million dollar loan on New Year’s Eve. Former governor Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Scott Schwab both funneled almost $1.1 million to their campaigns. They both live in Johnson County. Former Wichita school board member Joy Eakins loaned her campaign an even million dollars just before year’s end. Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt and former Johnson County Commission member Charlotte O’Hara made much smaller loans to their campaigns. Senate President Ty Masterson reported no loans.

KS Governor Still Open to Discussions with Royals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state is willing to reopen stadium negotiations with the Kansas City Royals in the future. The Kansas News Service reports that the Major League Baseball team owns land in Johnson County and is considering making a move across the state line, like the Kansas City Chiefs. State lawmakers offered both teams a massive tax incentive package that uses future sales tax revenue to pay for up to 70% of construction costs. The baseball team missed a deadline to accept a deal. But Kelly said she’s willing to reopen negotiations.

“Should the Royals want to continue discussions and have some of their ducks in a row? I think we can gin up that enthusiasm again,” she said.

Team owners are also considering sites in Missouri, including downtown Kansas City. The Royals have a lease at Kauffman Stadium until 2031.

State of Kansas Launching New Safety Campaign for Driving in Dust and High Winds

UNDATED (KNS) — The state of Kansas is launching a new safety campaign for western Kansas drivers traveling through areas with blowing dust and high winds. In 2025, a dust storm in northwest Kansas caused a 70 car pileup killing eight people and injuring more than 50 others. The Kansas News Service reports that dust storms often occur from December to April. The region’s flat plains, open agricultural fields, and ongoing drought conditions create an environment where hazardous dust storms can develop rapidly. In a video, Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Tod Hileman says dust storms can turn dangerous fast by obscuring visibility.

“One minute you're driving the next you can't see a thing. If you see dust ahead, don't drive into it,” he urged.

The campaign reminds drivers to turn on low beam headlights if you must drive through dust, and look for a safe place to pull completely off the roadway.

Marion County Record Documentary to Compete for Award at Sundance Film Festival

UNDATED (KCUR) — When the Sundance Film Festival opens Thursday in Utah, a documentary about the police raid on the small-town newspaper in Marion County, Kansas, will be up for an award. When police confiscated computers and phones from reporters in the rural newspaper’s headquarters in August 2023, reactions from residents were mixed. Not everyone liked the way the paper covered local news and had issues with the editor. KCUR reports that the film’s director, Sharon Leis, says she and her team saw the incident as a cautionary tale. “When I went there, I thought ‘oh boy, this is what is starting to happen in America. We’re starting to see this.’ I had no idea that 2 ½ years later it was going to be even more important,” Leis explained. The police chief who ordered the raid was to go on trial next month, but a judge postponed the trial because of the documentary’s release.

Kansas High School Basketball Ref Goes Viral for Alleged “Flop”

UNDATED (KCTV) — A Kansas high school basketball referee has gone viral for his behavior in a game last Friday. The referee, Jeff Freeman, was working a girls’ game between Bonner Springs and Eudora when he ejected a player from Bonner Springs. When the player’s arm brushed against Freeman, he fell backwards to the floor in what many considered an exaggerated fashion. The viral clip led many to conclude Freeman had “flopped,” pretending the player had struck him with enough force to knock him over. But Freeman told KCTV on Monday he suffers from a “medical condition” and it was not the player’s fault he fell. The Kansas State High School Activities Association says Freeman will take a break from officiating.

