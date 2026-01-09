Headlines for Friday, January 9, 2026

Police: Man Shot in Lawrence City Hall Was Not Carrying Gun

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The man shot dead in Lawrence city hall on Monday was not carrying a gun. The Lawrence Police Department released more details about the incident on Thursday. Omar Dominguez Gavilan, 28, of Buffalo, Minnesota, was shot by a security guard after he broke into a restricted area of the building. Police say the guard ordered Gavilan to put his hands behind his back. Gavilan allegedly refused and began fighting the security guard, who shot him. Police say details of the fight will not be released until the investigation is complete.

==========

Second Teen Arrested in Connection with Topeka Murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Topeka police have arrested a second teenager in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kingston Scott. Scott died of his wounds after being dropped off at a Topeka hospital in a private vehicle last November. Another 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting in December. The second teenager was arrested this week. WIBW-TV reports both teens face charges of first-degree murder. The shooting occurred November 22 in the area around SE 37th and Adams St. shortly before 1 a.m.

==========

Republicans Hire Former Emporia State President as Consultant

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Republicans have hired former Emporia State University president Ken Hush to help them cut spending at the state’s public universities. The Kansas Reflector reports Hush will be paid $50,000 in state money to work as a consultant on higher education budgets. His hiring was approved by the Republican members of the Legislative Coordinating Council on Thursday. The two Democrats on the council voted no. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins says Hush was hired to find “efficiencies” in university budgets. Republicans want to cut annual state spending by $200 million.

==========

Kansas Settles Suit Filed by Former Corrections Worker

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The state of Kansas is paying a former state prison employee $12,000 to settle the employee’s lawsuit against the state.The Kansas Reflector reports Brady Greeve worked at three state prisons over seven years. Greeve was injured in a motorcycle accident. Months later, he was injured at work. When he requested leave and accommodations in March 2023, Greeve says he was subjected to “retaliatory behavior” by his supervisors and coworkers. In his suit, Greeve accused the corrections department of disability discrimination.

==========

Health Officials: Flu Hitting Kansas Hard

UNDATED (KSN) — The flu is going around. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kansas is one of several states seeing “very high activity.” And the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says about 5% of emergency room visits in the state right now are for the flu. Dana Hawkinson is the medical director of infection prevention and control with the University of Kansas Health System. Hawkinson told KSN a new strain and lower vaccination rates are causing a surge in flu patients. Hawkinson says there’s still time to get a flu shot. And, as always, frequent hand washing is recommended.

==========

Kansas Gets a New Chief Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas now has a new chief justice of the state's Supreme Court. Eric Rosen took the oath of office in a ceremony Thursday afternoon. He succeeds Chief Justice Marla Luckert, who resigned due to health reasons. Rosen has served on the court since 2005. He was the next most senior justice on the court when Luckert resigned, so he automatically assumes the role. In a statement , Rosen called replacing Luckert a “bittersweet moment.”

==========

Democratic State Senator Dinah Sykes to Run for Kansas Insurance Commissioner

UNDATED (KNS) — Democratic state Senator Dinah Sykes is joining the race for Kansas Insurance Commissioner. The Kansas News Service reports that the position regulates the insurance industry and helps consumers in disputes with insurance companies. Sykes is the minority leader of the Kansas Senate and represents parts of Johnson County. She does not have to give up her seat to run for the insurance position. Sykes says the cost of health insurance in Kansas is out of control and she will work to keep costs down. She has also supported expanding Medicaid in Kansas. Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins is also running for the position.

==========

Woman Shot and Killed by ICE Agent in Minnesota Has Ties to KC and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota has ties to Kansas City and to Kansas. The woman who was shot in Minneapolis Wednesday was Renee Nicole Good, who lived near the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City until December 2024. Good was killed after ICE agents fired several shots during an altercation. The shooting happened during the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on illegal immigration. She leaves behind 3 children and a partner. KCTV reports that Good’s parents live in Valley Falls, Kansas.

==========

USDA Releases Details on Distribution of Row Crop Farm Aid

UNDATED (HPM) — The USDA recently shared more details about how it will dole out $11 billion in one-time payments to row crop farmers. The aid is meant to offset trade disruptions, high production costs and low crop prices in 2025. Harvest Public Media reports that the payment rates are based on the number of acres farmers planted last year, along with estimated production costs and prices for specific commodities. An analysis by the American Farm Bureau shows the Midwest and Corn Belt states will receive over 60% of the funding. Nick Paulson, an agricultural economist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, says the one-time payments will provide relief to struggling farmers, but it’s a short-term fix. “Prices for most row crops have not significantly improved from what farmers are currently dealing with for their 2025 crop. And we don’t see production costs declining to the extent needed to get farmers back into the black,” he explained. Paulson says many crop producers need long-term solutions.

==========

Regional Food Producers' Program Restored Following Federal Funding Cuts

UNDATED (KNS) — A regional program that helps local food producers in Kansas and Missouri has been restored after slashes to federal funding. The Kansas News Service reports that the New Growth program is a regional business center that supports food and farm entrepreneurs with training and one-on-one coaching. A more than $2 million grant recently helped re-establish it.

The organization’s original funding was cut by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Katie Nixon with New Growth says the loss of funding came out of left field, explaining that “...there was no official communication from the USDA. This was just kind of coming down through the ranks of USDA that we had communication with. We were like, is the project frozen?”

The grant from the Patterson Family Foundation will help New Growth work with the Food Circle, The Kansas City Food Hub and University of Missouri Extension.

==========

Royals Terminate Broadcast Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Royals have terminated their broadcasting contract with the FanDuel Sports Network. What that means for fans is still up in the air. The FanDuel Network and its parent company, Main Street Sports Group, are in financial trouble. KSNT reports the Royals could still negotiate a new broadcast deal with the network. Or Major League Baseball could take over the team’s broadcast rights. Fans are being assured they will still be able to watch the Royals on TV in 2026. It’s just not certain who will broadcast the games.

==========

