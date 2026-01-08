Headlines for Thursday, January 8, 2026

Kansas Gets a New Chief Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas is getting a new chief justice. Eric Rosen takes the oath of office in a ceremony Thursday afternoon. He succeeds Chief Justice Marla Luckert, who resigned due to health reasons. Rosen has served on the court since 2005. He was the next most senior justice on the court when Luckert resigned, so he automatically assumes the role. In a statement , Rosen called replacing Luckert a “bittersweet moment.”

==========

Demand for 988 Lifeline Services in Kansas Rising

UNDATED (KPR) — Demand for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Kansas is rising. A report by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says the number of calls received last year rose from about 2,700 in January to nearly 3,800 in October. The service has been operating for three years. It offers round-the-clock confidential support for mental health, substance use, and emotional crises. The council that oversees the 988 service is asking state lawmakers to increase its budget from $10 million to $13 million annually.

==========

Grants Awarded for Supporting Crime Victims in Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) — The federal government is sending more than $10 million in grants to 64 community-based organizations and government agencies that deal with crime victims in Kansas. The federal Victims of Crime Act authorized the funds. Democratic governor Laura Kelly announced the grants on Wednesday. They’re going to organizations and agencies that provide mental health services, legal assistance, and other services to crime victims and survivors. Among the recipients are the Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

==========

Lyon County Officials Happy with Artificial Intelligence Assistant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Emergency officials in Lyon County say they’re pleased with their new artificial-intelligence assistant so far. The AI assistant known as Betty has been answering non-emergency calls for the county for a month now. By allowing humans to concentrate on emergency calls, county officials tell WIBW-TV Betty has had a positive impact. Betty is responsible for handling calls about minor accidents, animal concerns, and other non-urgent issues. Officials stress that Betty has not replaced any humans, but works alongside them.

==========

Topeka Unveils New Fleet of Electric School Buses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Many students in Topeka will now be riding electric buses to school. The district unveiled its new fleet of 25 e-buses on Wednesday. KSNT reports each bus has a range of 150 miles when fully charged. “Cleaner, quieter buses mean a healthier environment for students and staff,” said Topeka schools transportation director Bill Cochran. The buses cost about $350,000 each, but officials say they are cheaper to operate than traditional diesel buses. The district received $7.6 million from the EPA's Clean School Bus Grant Program to help cover costs of the buses and the charging infrastructure.

==========

University Leaders Defend Funding Requests Before State Higher Ed Subcommittee

UNDATED (KNS) — Public university leaders in Kansas are defending their requests for more money as lawmakers begin to shape next year’s budget. The Kansas News Service reports that a subcommittee on higher education met this week to put university funding under the microscope. The presidents of Pittsburg State, Fort Hays State and Emporia State want additional funding to hire more faculty and renovate lab facilities. Republican state Representative Adam Turk chairs the committee. He says if universities want additional support, they should also focus on cutting obsolete programs to save money. “These are all trees. Sometimes you’ve got to prune off the old stuff that doesn't work so that the good stuff, the new stuff, can thrive,” Tusk explained. Budget talks will begin in earnest next week, when lawmakers meet in Topeka to start the 2026 legislative session.

==========

Alaska Airlines Announces Big Airplane Purchase from Boeing

UNDATED (KNS) — Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will order more than 100 new airplanes from Boeing over the next decade. The Kansas News Service reports that the jet order is the largest ever for Alaska Airlines, and it marks a vote of confidence in Boeing following problems with its 737-MAX program. Alaska plans to order 105 737 Max jets. It will also buy five 787 Dreamliners, as it plans to expand international service. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg thanked Boeing employees for their commitment to the company., saying "...your focus on safety and quality, particularly in these last 18 months, have been critical to restoring trust with our customers." Boeing re-acquired Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems in December. It is now Wichita's largest employer, with around 12,000 workers.

==========

Report: National Food Insecurity Rate Increased in 2024

UNDATED (HPM) — The latest Household Food Security report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a slight uptick in the nation’s food insecurity rate. Harvest Public Media reports that the survey could be the last, after the department said it will stop collecting the hunger data. The report shows that 13.7% of U.S. households struggled to get enough food in 2024, which is slightly higher than the year before. Texas and Oklahoma are among the states with the highest food insecurity rates. The USDA says it will end the annual survey after this report, calling it “redundant, costly, and politicized." Nila Pradhananga, nutrition specialist at Oklahoma State University, says the report is the gold standard for data. “So I think having this would be the best option, but I don't really see any other that would be comparable to this that gives us, like, a national reference,” she explained. Pradhananga says factors like the economy and food accessibility impact food insecurity.

==========

Bipartisan Bill Would Prohibit Use of Cell Phones by Student During School Hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — A bipartisan bill introduced in Kansas would prohibit students across the state from using cell phones during school hours. KMUW reports that students would have to store their phones in a secure location until dismissal. The bill would exempt students whose doctors say they need a phone for medical reasons. Amy Warren is an incoming Wichita school board member and an advocate for reducing screen time in schools. She says when students don’t have cell phones between class periods, it helps them retain and process what they’ve learned that day. “When we let them get on their phones in between class (periods), we're just kind of wiping that experience and that processing off the board,” Warren added. Some school leaders have concerns about liability when storing students’ phones, and some parents say they want to be able to quickly reach their children in case of an emergency. (Read more.)

==========

KC Current Announces Chris Armas as New Head Coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) – The Kansas City Current announced Chris Armas as the club’s head coach on Wednesday. Armas is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and has over three decades of playing and coaching experience. He is the former head coach of the Colorado Rapids MLS team. Armas has also been an assistant coach for the Chicago Fire FC and served as the head women’s soccer coach at Adelphi University. He played as a defensive midfielder for the LA Galaxy and the Chicago Fire FC before retiring from competition in 2007.

He is a six-time MLS All-Star and was a member of the USMNT squads that qualified for the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).