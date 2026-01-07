Headlines for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

More Details Released on Lawrence Shooting

LAWRENCE (KPR) — Lawrence police have released more details about the fatal shooting in City Hall on Monday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Omar Dominguez Gavilan of Buffalo, Minnesota. In a statement , the Lawrence Police Department says Gavilan was riding on a Greyhound bus that stopped at the Kansas Turnpike service area just east of Lawrence Sunday night. Gavilan allegedly caused a disturbance there. The Kansas Highway Patrol then transported him to the Amtrak station in Lawrence. On Monday morning, Gavilan broke into a secured area of city hall and was shot by a security officer after engaging in a fight. Police say the details of the fight “will not be released until the investigation is complete.”

==========

Lawrence Lifts Cap on Short-Term Rentals for World Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — The Lawrence City Commission has voted to lift restrictions on short-term rental units during the World Cup. The Lawrence Times reports the city code currently limits licensees to a maximum of three short-term rental licenses within city limits. The amendment approved Tuesday night lifts that cap for the duration of the international soccer tournament. Six World Cup matches will be played in Kansas City in June and July. And it’s possible Lawrence will serve as a base camp for one of the teams in the tournament.

==========

Marion Police Chief’s Trial Delayed

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) — The trial of a former police chief in Marion County has been delayed. A judge agreed to Gideon Cody’s request to postpone the trial Tuesday. Cody faces one count of interfering with the judicial process for his role in a controversial raid on the town’s newspaper, the Marion County Record. Cody allegedly induced a witness to withhold or delay information in the case. His attorneys argued that a new documentary about the case makes it impossible for him to get a fair trial at this time. KWCH reports the trial has been postponed from February until the summer.

========

Kansas AG Charges Felon with Election Fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Monday that his office has filed charges against a convicted felon who allegedly voted illegally in Kansas. Kobach alleges that Jose Luis Gomez Sr. of Hutchinson, faces one count of voting without being qualified and two counts of election perjury. Gomez is a convicted felon and is currently in custody in Oklahoma pending deportation. In a press release, Kobach said, “Voting by noncitizens, including both legal and illegal aliens, is a very real problem.” The release does not specify which election or elections Gomez allegedly voted in.

==========

KDOT Awards Largest Contract Ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded the biggest contract in the agency’s history, nearly $288 million. That money will pay for reconstruction of U.S. 54 and K-96 in Sedgwick and Butler counties. The contractor is Dondlinger Construction, which is based in Wichita. WIBW-TV reports construction is expected to begin in the spring. Workers will reconstruct and expand about two miles of U.S. 54 to six lanes and reconstruct about one mile of K-96.

==========

Kansas House Speaker Says Congressional Redistricting Measure Doesn't Have Enough Legislative Support to Pass

UNDATED (KNS) — A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas says there is not enough support to redraw the state’s congressional map. It was part of a national push by President Trump to get more Republicans in Congress. Multiple outlets reported that House Speaker Dan Hawkins said the chamber is at least 20 votes short of enacting mid-decade redistricting. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican leaders previously said they would continue to pursue the move after a failed attempt to call a special session last year. Now, it might not even come to a vote in the House when lawmakers return to Topeka for the regular session next week. Republican state Senate President Ty Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

==========

K-State Stops Student Government from Using Funds on DEI Programs

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas State University has stopped its student government from using funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The Kansas News Service reports that a university official says the student funding was violating state law. A Kansas law requiring universities to eliminate diversity programs and policies went into effect last July. That same month, the state received an anonymous complaint about the K-State student government’s spending. Marshall Stewart is chief of staff for K-State’s president. He told lawmakers that university officials worked with the student government to address the issue when they returned to campus in August. “So no longer are they disbursing money that is in conflict with that or making appointments that's in conflict with Senate Bill 125,” Stewart explained. He did not say what the funding had been used for. Lawmakers say the state may need to improve guidance on complying with the law.

==========

Bipartisan Bill Would Prohibit Use of Cell Phones by Student During School Hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — A bipartisan bill introduced in Kansas would prohibit students across the state from using cell phones during school hours. KMUW reports that students would have to store their phones in a secure location until dismissal. The bill would exempt students whose doctors say they need a phone for medical reasons. Amy Warren is an incoming Wichita school board member and an advocate for reducing screen time in schools. She says when students don’t have cell phones between class periods, it helps them retain and process what they’ve learned that day. “When we let them get on their phones in between class (periods), we're just kind of wiping that experience and that processing off the board,” Warren added. Some school leaders have concerns about liability when storing students’ phones, and some parents say they want to be able to quickly reach their children in case of an emergency. (Read more.)

==========

Cars Exposed to Mystery Sticky Substance in Small Kansas Town

GARNETT, Kan. (KSN) — Drivers who passed through Garnett, a town about 50 miles south of Lawrence, last Wednesday reported having their cars covered with a mysterious sticky substance that had apparently spilled from a truck. The EPA has investigated but has been unable to determine what the substance is. However, officials say it is “a basic corrosive liquid” and is not acidic. KSN reports local emergency management officials described the substance as a “thick, clear, slick liquid with no noticeable odor that left a sticky residue.” The EPA is offering to wash cars soiled by the substance. For more information, call (785) 448-6797.

==========

Kansas Town to Residents: Put Your Toilet Lid Down

HAYS, Kan. (KSN) — City officials in Hays are asking residents to put down the lids on their toilets. That’s because the city is cleaning sewer lines in the city this week. That work can cause changes in pressure that could push water back up into homes. Officials also say residents may hear a rumbling sound while the work is underway. KSN reports the cleaning should be completed within a month.

==========

Washburn Men Remain Atop NABC Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Washburn Ichabod men's basketball squad remains in the top spot of the latest NCAA Division II NABC Coaches' Poll. It's the third straight week Washburn has been ranked at number one. The Ichabods take on the Missouri Western Griffons in St. Joseph Wednesday night.

==========

