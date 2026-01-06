Headlines for Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Lawrence City Hall Remains Closed After Shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR/LJW) — Lawrence City Hall will remain closed through Wednesday as police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in the building on Monday morning. Police say a city worker shot and killed a 28-year-old man from Minnesota who’d broken into the building, entered an area that is closed to the public, and engaged in a fight. Neither the shooter nor the victim has been identified. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. The Lawrence Journal-World reports city employees are permitted to carry weapons, subject to certain regulations.

==========

Former Marion Police Chief Seeks Trial Delay

MARION, Kan. (KMBC) — The former chief of police in Marion, Kansas, is seeking to delay his trial. Gideon Cody faces one count of interfering with the judicial process for his role in a controversial raid on the town’s newspaper, the Marion County Record. Cody allegedly induced a witness to withhold or delay information in the case. His attorneys say a new documentary about the case portrays Cody as a “villain” and makes it impossible for him to get a fair trial at this time. KMBC reports the trial has been scheduled to begin on February 2.

==========

Police Say Linn County Teen Died From Multiple Dog Bites

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) — Police say a teenager from Linn County, Kansas, who was found dead across the state line in Bates County, Missouri last month died from “multiple dog bite injuries.” Airen Andula was 13 years old. Damon Leonard, 47, has been charged in connection with the teen’s death. Leonard was initially charged with abandonment of a corpse. He was later charged with interference with law enforcement, criminal desecration, and having a vicious dog at large. KMBC reports Leonard is still jailed in Bates County on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

==========

Kansas GOP Ends Gerrymander Push

TOPEKA, Kan. (The Beacon) — It appears efforts by Kansas Republicans to eliminate the only congressional district held by a Democrat in the state have failed. GOP leaders have conceded they don’t have the votes to gerrymander the state in the forthcoming legislative session. That’s according to a report in the Beacon . Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins says the issue is still one of his priorities, but he says House Republicans are about 20 votes short of being able to override an inevitable veto by Democratic governor Laura Kelly. The Republicans wanted to eliminate the Kansas City-area district currently represented by Sharice Davids, a Democrat.

==========

Lawrence Considers Lifting Short-Term Rental Restrictions for World Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — Lawrence city commissioners are considering loosening restrictions on short-term rentals for the upcoming World Cup. Currently, an owner is limited to three short-term rentals such as Airbnbs. But with six World Cup matches to be played in Kansas City this summer, Lawrence is expecting an influx of visitors. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Lawrence Times reports, the commission will consider lifting the limit for the duration of the tournament.

==========

Kansas Ceases Wooing Royals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to move to Kansas, it seems Sunflower State lawmakers are no longer interested in wooing the Royals across the state line. House Speaker Dan Hawkins tells KSNT Kansas officials will no longer be pursuing the baseball team. Last year, Kansas made offers to both teams with a December 31 deadline. The Chiefs announced their move to Kansas on December 22. But the Royals let the deadline pass, and Hawkins says lawmakers don’t intend to extend it.

==========

Kansas Governor Urges Fiscal Caution After Lower-than-Expected Tax Collections in December

UNDATED (KNS) — Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is advising caution after Kansas tax collections came in lower than expected in December. The state collected just over $1 billion in taxes last month. That’s about 5% lower than anticipated. Both corporate and individual income taxes fell short. Sales taxes were slightly above estimate. Monthly tax revenue exceeded expectations throughout much of last year. But after the latest report, Governor Kelly says lawmakers should be careful to keep the state’s budget balanced. Republicans in Topeka say the state is in good financial health. They will likely pursue further cuts to spending and taxes in the coming legislative session.

==========

New Data Details Number of Women Receiving Abortions in Kansas in 2024

UNDATED (KNS) — Nearly 20,000 women got an abortion in Kansas in 2024, according to recent data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The Kansas News Service reports that after the fall of Roe V. Wade in 2022, abortions in Kansas more than doubled. In 2024, more than 15,000 of the abortions in the state were for non-residents. Emily Wales with Planned Parenthood Great Plains says the influx of patients might be the new normal as states in the South and Midwest have restricted or banned abortion. She says Kansas providers are overwhelmed. “It has felt in recent years a little bit like drinking from a fire hose. And we've tried to be really transparent with Kansans that care can take longer to access,” Wales explained. Anti-abortion advocates, including the organization Kansans for Life, say the influx of patients could create unsafe conditions, but Planned Parenthood says they provide safe, high-quality care.

==========

Maintenance Needs of Kansas Universities Keep Rising

UNDATED (LJW) — A new assessment says Kansas’s six state universities have more than $1.6 billion in deferred maintenance. That’s up from $1.2 billion in 2020. The Lawrence Journal-World reports leaders at the six schools recently completed an end-of-year review of maintenance issues of all their facilities. They gave a C grade to the overall condition of critical buildings. Despite the growing need for repairs, spending on maintenance has actually gone up in recent years, from $107 million in 2023 to $203 million in 2025.

==========

Report: Kansas Ranks No. 4 in Lightning

UNDATED (Washington Post) — A new report listing the states with the most lightning last year says Kansas came in fourth place. The top 3 were Oklahoma, Florida, and Louisiana. The report by the environmental consulting firm AEM says there were more than 88 million lightning flashes nationwide last year, a 9.8% increase over 2024. The Washington Post reports that the most lightning-prone county in the U.S. was Kay County, Oklahoma, which borders Kansas along Interstate 35. The county averaged 123.4 lightning flashes per square mile last year.

==========

