Headlines for Monday, January 5, 2026

“Altercation” Forces Closure of Lawrence City Hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — In a message posted on social media Monday morning, the Lawrence Police Department said City Hall was closed due to “an altercation.” A large number of police and first responders were said to be in the area. The statement said, “We are not able to confirm details yet but are on scene and have controlled the situation.” The public was being advised to avoid the area. Police said they would provide an update when more information became available. The city has released a statement saying City Hall will remain closed all day Monday. All court dockets are also cancelled.

iPhone Alerted Police to Olathe Crash that Killed Two

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Olathe Saturday night. It happened around 10:40 at Northgate Street and East Harold Street. First responders were alerted to the crash by an automated message from a victim’s iPhone. Crash Detection is an iPhone safety feature that uses sensors to detect severe car crashes, then automatically alerts emergency services. WIBW-TV reports the crash remains under investigation.

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues to look into an officer-involved shooting in Manhattan on Saturday. Pottawatomie County deputies shot Brian J. Lovgren, 38, after he allegedly confronted them with a gun. KSNT reports Lovgren was taken to a Kansas City hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No deputies were injured. The incident began when deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the area.

Wichita Woman Charged with Attacking Concordia McDonald’s Employees

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KWCH) — A woman has been arrested after attacking employees at a McDonald’s in Concordia with hot grease. It happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the woman also punched employees. No word on what led up to the alleged attack. The suspect is identified as Christina Messerschmidt of Wichita. KWCH reports she has been booked on two counts of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. The condition of the victims has not been released.

Maintenance Needs of Kansas Universities Keep Rising

UNDATED (LJW) — A new assessment says Kansas’s six state universities have more than $1.6 billion in deferred maintenance. That’s up from $1.2 billion in 2020. The Lawrence Journal-World reports leaders at the six schools recently completed an end-of-year review of maintenance issues of all their facilities. They gave a C grade to the overall condition of critical buildings. Despite the growing need for repairs, spending on maintenance has actually gone up in recent years, from $107 million in 2023 to $203 million in 2025.

“Scooter” Ward, Longtime Kansas Athletics Administrator, Dies at 59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A longtime Kansas Athletics administrator has died. Scott “Scooter” Ward was 59. Ward was a faculty member in the KU School of Education before joining the Kansas Athletics staff in 2003. In a statement , Kansas Athletics said he most recently served as director of peak performance and leadership with the Kansas Athletics’ student-athlete development department. During his tenure, the KU men’s basketball team had 35 Academic All-Big 12 selections, more than any other school in the conference.

Kansas Governor Hasn’t Formed an Opinion on Parsons Nuclear Reactor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she hasn’t formed an opinion on a nuclear reactor planned for Parsons, but says she’s open to all kinds of energy sources. A California startup plans to build what it says will be the world’s first ever mile-deep nuclear reactor. Kelly said she wasn’t involved in attracting the project to Kansas, but told the Kansas News Service, “How I’ve always approached energy issues here in the state of Kansas is that I’ve always taken a sort of all-of-the-above approach, and then let the markets sort of dictate.” The Trump administration is fast-tracking Deep Fission and ten other nuclear projects. It wants reactors installed and functioning in time for the nation's 250th anniversary this July 4.

Flu Cases in Kansas Rising; Health Officials Worried

UNDATED (WDAF-TV) — Health officials in Kansas say there’s been a spike in flu cases. The University of Kansas Health System is reporting seven times more flu patients than it did two weeks ago. And the CDC currently lists Kansas as having high flu activity levels. WDAF-TV reports the sudden rise in flu cases worries health officials. The virus is considered very contagious. And many patients spread the virus before realizing they have it. If untreated, influenza can develop into more serious conditions, including pneumonia, which may require hospitalization.

Suspect in 25-Year-old Cold Case Returns to Kansas to Face Child Sex Crime Charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — The Missouri man that police say is connected to a pair of child sex crimes in Lawrence two decades ago has returned to Douglas County. KCTV reports that 58-year-old David James Zimbrick, of Raytown, Missouri, has waived extradition to Kansas and is now booked in the Douglas County jail. He's accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2000 and another child in 2003. Investigators say he lured both children into the woods at Naismith Valley Park where the crimes allegedly took place. Detectives say DNA - collected from a single cigarette butt - helped solve the case.

Abortions in Kansas Rose to Record Level in 2024

UNDATED (KPR) — The number of abortions in Kansas reached a record high in 2024. That’s according to the latest annual vital statistics report from the state department of health and environment. There were 19,811 abortions reported in Kansas in 2024. That’s up 1.7% from the previous year and the most reported since 1973, when the US Supreme Court legalized abortion. That ruling has since been overturned. The report finds that 76% of the women who received abortions in Kansas in 2024 traveled from another state.

Sports: Chiefs Get Ninth Draft Pick, Royals Extend Manager’s Contract

UNDATED (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs ended their season with a 14-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Chiefs finished the season with a disappointing record of 6-11. But there’s a silver lining: The Chiefs will pick ninth in the 2026 draft, a rare spot near the top of the board for a franchise accustomed to drafting late in the first round. It’s the Chiefs’ highest draft position since 2013, when they held the No. 1 overall pick and selected Eric Fisher.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals have signed manager Matt Quatraro to a contract extension. The extension will keep him in the Royals dugout through 2030. Quatraro is 52. He’s entering his fourth season in Kansas City. He led the team to 86 wins, a playoff berth, and a wild-card series victory in 2024. The Royals finished just above .500 last season at 82-80.

