Headlines for Thursday, January 1, 2026

Police Bust Hutchinson Meth Lab

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) — Police have busted a meth lab in Hutchinson. Police executing a search warrant at a home discovered the illicit drug-making operation on Monday. KWCH reports three men have been arrested. They face multiple charges, including unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and distribution of methamphetamine. The KBI Drug Task Force is assisting Hutchinson police with the investigation.

Kansas Ranks Third in Distracted-Driving Death Rate

UNDATED (TCJ) — Kansas has the nation’s third-highest death rate from distracted driving. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Sunflower State ranks only behind New Mexico and Louisiana. In 2023, distracted driving caused more than 14,500 wrecks in Kansas. About one in four wrecks in the state is caused by a driver using a cell phone or being otherwise distracted. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were 115 fatality crashes due to distracted driving in Kansas in 2023.

Oil and Gas Drilling Decline in Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) — Oil and gas drilling in Kansas went down in 2025. Statistics released by the Independent Oil and Gas Service show 771 wells were drilled to full depth last year. That’s down 42.8% from the 1,347 wells drilled in 2024. The Kansas Corporation Commission issued 636 drilling permits last year, down from 495 in 2024. Oil and gas drilling is an important part of the state’s economy, especially in western Kansas. The industry provides high-paying jobs with average salaries often exceeding the state's median.

Salina Man Commits Three Burglaries in One Day, Gets Caught

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) — Police in Salina have arrested a man who allegedly committed three burglaries in one day. That day was December 19. One of his alleged victims was the Boy Scouts. Matthew Hewitt, 43, now faces multiple charges. He was arrested in a hotel room on Christmas Eve. KWCH reports officers found several stolen items in the room, including a rifle.

Police: Man Arrested for Lawrence Child Sex Crimes May Have More Victims

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Authorities say a man suspected of sexually assaulting two children in a Lawrence park 25 years ago may have victimized other children. The suspect, David James Zimbrick, 58, was arrested Monday in Raytown, Missouri, where he's being held on $1 million bond. Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart says the crimes took place in a city park in 2000 and 2003, and there may have been other victims. “There are three additional cases that have similar suspect descriptions and MO's,” Lockhart said at a Tuesday press conference, “but there is not any physical evidence that we can use to link Zimrick to these cases." Advanced DNA technology helped link the two Lawrence assault cases together . Lockhart says DNA from a single cigarette butt collected at the scene of one of the crimes helped police identify the suspect.

Drag-Racing Group Buys Topeka Race Track

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The International Hot Rod Association is buying a Topeka race track. The IHRA is the country’s second-largest drag racing sanctioning body. It announced its purchase of Heartland Motorsports Park on Tuesday. WIBW-TV reports the track has hosted concerts and races, bringing millions in revenue to Shawnee County since its opening in 1989. The track closed in 2023, after a tax dispute with the owners. The IHRA says it plans to refurbish the facility as “a modern destination entertainment complex.” The IHRA did not disclose the purchase price.

Army Spares Fort Riley’s Mounted Color Guard

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Fort Riley’s mounted color guard has been spared the Pentagon's budget ax. Earlier this year, the military announced plans to disband most of its ceremonial horse units. But now the Army says it will retain the units at Fort Riley in Kansas and Fort Hood in Texas. In a statement, the Army said retaining the two units is “in the best interests of the force.” KSNT reports Fort Riley’s mounted color guard has participated in many high-profile public events, including this year’s presidential inauguration.

Kansas Highway Patrol Reports Big Jump in Christmas DUI Arrests

UNDATED (KPR) — There was a big jump in drunk-driving arrests in Kansas over the Christmas holiday. That’s according to statistics released by the state highway patrol . From 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve through the following Sunday, troopers made 27 DUI arrests. That’s up from just seven the previous year. Troopers also issued 769 speeding tickets this year, up from 227 last year. An increase in patrols this year could account for the higher numbers. Only one fatal crash was reported over the Christmas holiday. That occurred in Ellsworth County on Saturday. Police say alcohol was not a factor in that crash.

Washington Post: Kansas Should Reject Chiefs Stadium Deal

UNDATED (KPR) — Count the Washington Post among those opposed to the deal that the state of Kansas made with the Hunt family to bring the Chiefs football team to Kansas. Last week, state officials and the Chiefs announced plans to build a new stadium for the team in Wyandotte County. In an editorial published on Tuesday , the Post says the Hunt family, who own the team, are collectively worth $24.8 billion. And the paper says the Chiefs “don’t need any help from taxpayers to build their stadium, and there’s no danger they’ll leave the Kansas City metro area.” The paper says the state is providing $2.7 billion in public funding. It urges the state to abandon the deal before it is finalized.

New Kansas Laws Take Effect Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCLY) — Kansas lawmakers passed more than 125 new laws during the legislative session earlier this year. Most of those took laws took effect on July 1, but several additional laws are set to become operative on January 1.

KCLY reports that a new state election law will require advance mail ballots to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day instead of up to three days later. Registration fees will increase for electric and hybrid vehicles to help offset declining gas tax revenue, and a new online system to verify vehicle insurance will go into effect.

Kansas drivers will have new specialty license plate options, including an all black and white “blackout” plate, a commemorative Route 66 plate, and one promoting the Kansas chapter of Future Farmers of America.

Other new laws include updates on how the state distributes funding for 911 emergency services and measures to strengthen security around Kansas military bases by limiting foreign ownership.

