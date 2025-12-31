Headlines for Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Police: Man Arrested for Lawrence Child Sex Crimes May Have More Victims

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Authorities say a man suspected of sexually assaulting two children in a Lawrence park 25 years ago may have victimized other children. The suspect, David James Zimbrick, 58, was arrested Monday in Raytown, Missouri, where he's being held on $1 million bond. Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart says the crimes took place in a city park in 2000 and 2003, and there may have been other victims. “There are three additional cases that have similar suspect descriptions and MO's,” Lockhart said at a Tuesday press conference, “but there is not any physical evidence that we can use to link Zimrick to these cases." Advanced DNA technology helped link the two Lawrence assault cases together . Lockhart says DNA from a single cigarette butt collected at the scene of one of the crimes helped police identify the suspect.

==========

Topeka Man Sentenced to Nearly Ten Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly ten years in prison for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Jason Morrison, 43, pleaded no contest to the charges in October, just before his trial was to begin. A Douglas County judge imposed the sentence on Tuesday. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of aggravated human trafficking. Morrison was sentenced to 59 months for each count of sexual exploitation, for a total of nine years and ten months.

==========

Drag-Racing Group Buys Topeka Race Track

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The International Hot Rod Association is buying a Topeka race track. The IHRA is the country’s second-largest drag racing sanctioning body. It announced its purchase of Heartland Motorsports Park on Tuesday. WIBW-TV reports the track has hosted concerts and races, bringing millions in revenue to Shawnee County since its opening in 1989. The track closed in 2023, after a tax dispute with the owners. The IHRA says it plans to refurbish the facility as “a modern destination entertainment complex.” The IHRA did not disclose the purchase price.

==========

Army Spares Fort Riley’s Mounted Color Guard

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Fort Riley’s mounted color guard has been spared the Pentagon's budget ax. Earlier this year, the military announced plans to disband most of its ceremonial horse units. But now the Army says it will retain the units at Fort Riley in Kansas and Fort Hood in Texas. In a statement, the Army said retaining the two units is “in the best interests of the force.” KSNT reports Fort Riley’s mounted color guard has participated in many high-profile public events, including this year’s presidential inauguration.

==========

Kansas Highway Patrol Reports Big Jump in Christmas DUI Arrests

UNDATED (KPR) — There was a big jump in drunk-driving arrests in Kansas over the Christmas holiday. That’s according to statistics released by the state highway patrol . From 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve through the following Sunday, troopers made 27 DUI arrests. That’s up from just seven the previous year. Troopers also issued 769 speeding tickets this year, up from 227 last year. An increase in patrols this year could account for the higher numbers. Only one fatal crash was reported over the Christmas holiday. That occurred in Ellsworth County on Saturday. Police say alcohol was not a factor in that crash.

==========

Sumner County Rejects Battery Energy Storage Facility

OXFORD, Kan. (KSN) — Officials in Sumner County in southern Kansas have rejected an application for a permit to build a battery energy storage facility. KSN reports the company that applied for the permit, NextEra, operates more than 50 such facilities nationwide. These are large-scale operations that store electrical power in batteries for future use. They are essentially giant “power banks.” People who live near the proposed site in Oxford told Sumner County officials they were concerned about its potential impact on the environment. NextEra officials say the facility would have boosted the area’s economy.

==========

Washington Post: Kansas Should Reject Chiefs Stadium Deal

UNDATED (KPR) — Count the Washington Post among those opposed to the deal that the state of Kansas made with the Hunt family to bring the Chiefs football team to Kansas. Last week, state officials and the Chiefs announced plans to build a new stadium for the team in Wyandotte County. In an editorial published on Tuesday , the Post says the Hunt family, who own the team, are collectively worth $24.8 billion. And the paper says the Chiefs “don’t need any help from taxpayers to build their stadium, and there’s no danger they’ll leave the Kansas City metro area.” The paper says the state is providing $2.7 billion in public funding. It urges the state to abandon the deal before it is finalized.

==========

New Kansas Laws Take Effect Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCLY) - Kansas lawmakers passed more than 125 new laws during the legislative session earlier this year. Most of those took laws took effect on July 1st, but several additional laws are set to become operative on January 1st.

KCLY reports that a new state election law will require advance mail ballots to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day instead of up to three days later. Registration fees will increase for electric and hybrid vehicles to help offset declining gas tax revenue, and a new online system to verify vehicle insurance will go into effect.

Kansas drivers will have new specialty license plate options, including an all black and white “blackout” plate, a commemorative Route 66 plate, and one promoting the Kansas chapter of Future Farmers of America.

Other new laws include updates on how the state distributes funding for 911 emergency services and measures to strengthen security around Kansas military bases by limiting foreign ownership.

==========

Lawsuit over Douglas County Solar Farm Delayed to November 2026

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A lawsuit seeking to block construction of a solar farm in Douglas County won’t go to trial until next November. The suit seeks to block development of the solar farm on Kaw Valley farmland north of North Lawrence. The plaintiffs opposing the project include people who live nearby as well as Grant Township. The defendant in the case is Douglas County, which issued the permit for the solar farm. The Lawrence Journal-World reports a Douglas County judge on Monday ordered the county to search its database for more documents related to the case.

==========

KCC Schedules Hearing for Evergy Transmission Line Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled public hearings on Evergy’s request to build a 133-mile transmission line in southern Kansas. The line would run through Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley and Chautauqua Counties. The KCC announced the hearings on Monday. The first will take place on January 7th in Sedan, the second on January 8 in Winfield. WIBW-TV reports Evergy is proposing to construct the line from the Buffalo Flats Substation near Garden Plain to the Delaware Substation near Delaware, Oklahoma. The KCC says the hearings will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed line and make public comments.

==========

Taylor Swift Gave Arrowhead Employees $600 Tips on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Taylor Swift gave employees at Arrowhead Stadium gratuities of $600 each for working on Christmas Day. Stadium workers shared in a Facebook post that the singer sought out Arrowhead staff members to personally wish them Merry Christmas. KCTV reports that Swift thanked employees for working on the holiday while handing out the cash gifts. The entertainer recently donated $1 million dollars to the American Heart Association and to the group Feeding America to help alleviate hunger during the holiday season.

==========

KPR Offers Listeners A Very Merry Prairie Journal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Have you heard this year's KPR holiday variety show? Every year, KPR's Kaye McIntyre, the host of Prairie Journal (formerly KPR Presents), produces a holiday version of her weekly public affairs show. It's basically a KPR talent show featuring music, poetry and short holiday stories. Many of the staffers at the radio station play musical instruments - indeed, some are professional musicians - and they put that talent to good use during this yuletide tradition. Check it out.

==========

