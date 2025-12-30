Headlines for Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Feds Give Kansas Rural Hospitals $220 Million

UNDATED (KPR) — Kansas is set to receive more than $220 million for rural health care in 2026. The money will come from the federal government’s new Rural Health Transformation Program. That was created as part of this year’s budget bill. Democratic governor Laura Kelly and Republican senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced the grant on Monday . The money is to be used to “identify the root challenges facing rural health providers and invest in solutions to improve outcomes for struggling providers.” The Rural Health Transformation Program is scheduled to run for five years.

New Charges Filed in Connection with Death of Kansas Teen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KOAM) — New charges have been filed against a man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in Linn County, Kansas. Missouri prosecutors charged Damon Leonard with abandonment of a corpse last week. Now the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is charging Leonard with interference with law enforcement, criminal desecration, and having a vicious dog at large. KOAM reports Airen Andula was reported missing on Sunday, December 21. His remains were found the next day. Investigators say more charges may be forthcoming.

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Lawrence Man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Lawrence man. Roger Harry Bean, 77, has not been seen since December 23. Bean is said to have cognitive issues and is known to wander and hitchhike. He is described as 6’ 2’’ and 195 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Explosion Damages KCK Church

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF-TV) — Police are seeking a suspect who detonated an explosive device at a Kansas City, Kansas, church, causing thousands of dollars in damage. No one was injured when the device, described as a large firework, was detonated early Sunday morning. WDAF-TV reports surveillance video shows an individual placing the device on a windowsill at Bethel Christian Church. The pastor says the explosion blew shards of glass into the church’s children’s room.

Lawsuit over Douglas County Solar Farm Delayed to November 2026

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A lawsuit seeking to block construction of a solar farm in Douglas County won’t go to trial until next November. The suit seeks to block development of the solar farm on Kaw Valley farmland north of North Lawrence. The plaintiffs opposing the project include people who live nearby as well as Grant Township. The defendant in the case is Douglas County, which issued the permit for the solar farm. The Lawrence Journal-World reports a Douglas County judge on Monday ordered the county to search its database for more documents related to the case.

KCC Schedules Hearing for Evergy Transmission Line Proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled public hearings on Evergy’s request to build a 133-mile transmission line in southern Kansas. The line would run through Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley and Chautauqua Counties. The KCC announced the hearings on Monday. The first will take place on January 7th in Sedan, the second on January 8 in Winfield. WIBW-TV reports Evergy is proposing to construct the line from the Buffalo Flats Substation near Garden Plain to the Delaware Substation near Delaware, Oklahoma. The KCC says the hearings will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed line and make public comments.

Shawnee County Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Solicitation of a Child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A Shawnee County man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for electronic solicitation of a child. WIBW-TV reports Christopher Matthew Schwarz was sentenced on Monday. The incident occurred on or before July 11, 2025. Schwarz is being held in the Shawnee County Jail until he is transferred to the state prison to serve his sentence. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Suspect Arrested after Nine-Hour Standoff in Goodland

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSN) — A man has been arrested after a nine-hour standoff in western Kansas. The standoff began Sunday night when police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Goodland. KSN reports the suspect had allegedly attempted to stab a woman. When police attempted to make contact with him, he barricaded himself inside the home. Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, the man was taken into custody without further incident.

Good News for Kansas Dairies: Milk Sales Up Slightly

UNDATED (HPM) — Americans drank more milk in 2024, reversing a decade-long decline. Sales of whole milk increased by 3% from 2023. That was enough to increase total sales last year, even though consumption of skim and reduced-fat milk continued to decline. Leonard Polzin, a dairy markets outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, told Harvest Public Media whole milk ticks several boxes for consumers: it's minimally processed and it's packed with protein. "The more protein, the better,” he said. “Consumers are all about that. The other portion is kind of a shift towards healthy fats too." The same trends are driving up sales of cottage cheese and other dairy products. But industry leaders say last year's increase is likely a blip in what will continue to be declining demand for milk.

While Questions Remain About Future of Royals; Union Station Calls for Downtown Ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to move to Kansas, sports fans are wondering what will happed to the Royals. The same tax incentive package that lured the Chiefs to Kansas is also available to the Royals, but the Kansas offer is set to expire this week and so far... state lawmakers in Kansas have not received a proposal from the ball club.

In a social media post over the weekend, the Union Station account on X came out in favor of a downtown ballpark. Union Station was glowing blue when the post was made late Saturday night. The post said it's time to welcome downtown baseball home - once again, where the story of baseball in Kansas City first began. So far, the Royals have remained tight-lipped on their future plans.

Kansas Gov Seeks Dedicated Funding Source for State Water Programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — In her final year in office, Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she wants to find a sustainable, dedicated funding source for state water programs. Agricultural and environmental factors are rapidly draining the state’s water reserves. Scientists worry about the availability of water for drinking and irrigation in the not-too-distant future. In a recent interview, Kelly said her top policy priority in 2026 is bolstering the state’s existing water plan for the future. "Getting a water plan in place that would make a difference and sustain both the quality and quantity of water for Kansas... knowing that I was able to get that done would make me feel very good about leaving office," she said. A water task force convened in 2025 will make preliminary recommendations to the Legislature in January. The 2026 session begins on January 12th.

Kansas Gov Advises Democrats to Focus on Affordability Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — While Governor Laura Kelly was chair of the national Democratic Governors Association, Democrats won key races in New Jersey and Virginia in the 2025 elections. Now, Kelly is focused on helping her party win statewide and legislative races in Kansas during her last year in office. In a recent interview, Kelly said candidates should follow Democrats in other states and focus on issues like inflation and affordability. “The cost of groceries, the cost of housing, the cost of child care. Those are the kinds of things that people think about day in and day out," she said. Democrats are hoping to keep hold of the governor’s office and break Republican supermajorities in the Kansas House and Senate.

KPR Offers Listeners A Very Merry Prairie Journal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Have you heard this year's KPR holiday variety show? Every year, KPR's Kaye McIntyre, the host of Prairie Journal (formerly KPR Presents), produces a holiday version of her weekly public affairs show. It's basically a KPR talent show featuring music, poetry and short holiday stories. Many of the staffers at the radio station play musical instruments - indeed, some are professional musicians - and they put that talent to good use during this yuletide tradition. Check it out.

