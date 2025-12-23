Headlines for Tuesday. December 23, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs Moving to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are moving to the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the news Monday afternoon. “We are announcing an agreement to bring our beloved Kansas City Chiefs right here to Kansas," she said. State leaders voted unanimously Monday to use more than a billion dollars in taxpayer funding to help construct a new, domed stadium, training facility and entertainment district.

The stadium project could cost $3.3 billion, but Kelly says the state-financed portion of the project will come from revenue generated by the stadium, entertainment venues, STAR bonds and lottery funds - not with new taxes. “It will be a world-class facility, the envy of professional sports. It will be surrounded by an entertainment district to beat all entertainment districts. Hotels and restaurants and bars and more," Kelly said.

The new stadium and entertainment district will be located near the Legends shopping area in Wyandotte County and a new Chiefs headquarters and training facility will be located in Olathe. The stadium is expected to open in the fall of 2031.

The Kansas tax incentive mechanism known as STAR Bonds will help the NFL team build a new domed stadium and the state will cover 60% of the cost. The project also includes plans for new team headquarters and training facilities in Olathe - for a total project cost of $4 billion.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt says the location of Chiefs games will change, but the heart of the team will remain the same. “Our games will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete for championships," he said. State officials stressed the cost will be covered by sales tax revenue generated by the stadium.

The deal announced Monday does not include incentives for the Kansas City Royals. The baseball team’s leaders are also considering a move to Kansas and those discussions continue. (Read more.)

Could Chiefs' Summer Training Camp Move to Topeka?

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Since 2010, the Chiefs' summer training camp has been held in St. Joseph, Missouri, but with the team moving to Kansas... there's renewed speculation that the Chiefs training camp could move to the campus of Washburn University. The idea has been considered before. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that in 2024, the Legislature and the governor even earmarked money for the idea, but nothing came of it. So far, the Washburn athletic department has declined to comment on the possibility. At the same time, Washburn is preparing to spend up to $10 million to upgrade its football facilities.

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Responds to Chiefs Move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri - Quinton Lucas - says the Chiefs’ move to Kansas is a loss for his town. His city and Jackson County, Missouri, put together a competing offer to try and keep the team in Missouri, but it could not match the Kansas offer. Lucas is expressing a sliver of hope that Missouri could still be a backup choice. "We remain committed to ensuring Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, Jackson County and Kansas City remain an option should the deal not conclude," Lucas said. Lucas says he's working with state and county leaders to ensure that the Kansas City Royals do not follow the Chiefs over the state line.

President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration for Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) - President Donald Trump has granted Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a major presidential disaster declaration. The declaration is related to damage caused to public infrastructure by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that took place in July.

The declaration allows state and local levels of government, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations that provide vital and essential services, such as rural electric cooperatives, to apply for Public Assistance funds for emergency and permanent work for the repair or replacement of infrastructure damaged by the disaster.

Twelve counties are included in the disaster declaration: Barton, Comanche, Edwards, Hodgeman, Logan, Morris, Ottawa, Rawlins, Saline, Stevens, Sumner, and Wyandotte.

Farmers Facing Trade Uncertainty in 2026

UNDATED (HPM) - Producers had good crop harvests in 2025 across the region, but because of the ongoing trade war, the U.S. is short on international buyers. Harvest Public Media reports that trade uncertainty remains a challenge as farmers are making decisions for the next planting season. For Luis Ribera, economic professor at Texas A&M University, trade in 2026 is hard to predict because it’s heavily political. He says markets don't know how to react to tariff unpredictability. “In my world, that's the big question - is this the new normal? Is the tariff going to be a tool to negotiate with other countries? And looks like that's the way it's going to be," he said. Ribera is hopeful for more trade agreements to come out of the tariffs, but so far that’s still up in the air. He says the U.S. is not the only player vying for other countries to buy agricultural products, and producers know once a market share is gone, it’s hard to gain it back.

Many farmers are entering 2026 in a tight spot. Producers across the Great Plains and Midwest are seeing record-high prices for beef while facing dismal crop prices. Cortney Cowley, with the Kansas City Federal Reserve, says the challenges for crops and livestock are opposites. “Like on the livestock side, we don't have the supply to meet the demand, which is why we have such high prices," she said. "But on the crop side, we have too much supply and not enough demand where those markets become a lot more important.” Farmers are also paying more for inputs like fertilizer and machinery, which is cutting into their bottom lines.

A September outlook from the University of Missouri found farm income could fall by about $30 billion dollars in 2026 because of lower crop prices and a decline in government payments. (Read more.)

Warm Autumn in Kansas and Missouri

UNDATED (HPM) - This fall was the seventh-warmest on record in Kansas and the fourth-warmest on record in Missouri. That’s according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information and it’s based on 131 years of data. Matthew Sittel is the assistant state climatologist for Kansas. “The fall of 2025 continues a trend that we've seen here in the last few years," he said. "It turns out that when we look at the 10 warmest falls on record, five of them have occurred since 2015, within the last 11 years.” For September, October and November, the seasonal average temperature in Kansas and Missouri was nearly 4 degrees above normal.

Strain of Bird Flu Killing Off Birds in KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — Birds have been getting sick and dying in the Kansas City metro. According to biologists and veterinarians, the culprit is a rapidly-spreading strain of avian influenza. The Kansas City Star reports that the highly pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 strain of bird flu began causing problems for North American poultry and wild birds in 2022. According to experts, the outbreak continues to have an impact on local animals, particularly water fowl.

Operation Wildlife, a wildlife vet and rehabilitation clinic based in Linwood, has responded to a surge of calls for birds showing symptoms. Executive director Diane Johnson says her organization is fielding 15 or more calls per day from people reporting birds that show symptoms.

