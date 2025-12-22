Headlines for Monday, December 22, 2025

All Signs Point to the KC Chiefs Relocating to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KCUR/AP/KMBC) - All signs point to the Kansas City Chiefs coming to Kansas. Nothing is official yet, but it could become official Monday afternoon. Governor Laura Kelly says she'll have a special announcement regarding the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that, Kansas legislative leaders are expected to vote on a deal to lure the team across the state line. (The legislative vote is set for 1 pm. The governor's announcement is set for 3 pm.)

The leadership committee is expected to consider approving a bond package worth up to a billion dollars to help fund a new stadium in western Wyandotte County. Kansas would use STAR bonds, that would be paid off using the increased sales tax expected to be generated. In response, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement saying the city and the state have made, what he called, a compelling but responsible offer north of one and a half billion dollars to update Arrowhead Stadium.

The committee is not expected to consider a plan for the Royals who are looking at building a stadium on 119th and Nall in Overland Park. Those talks, state officials say, are ongoing.

The Associated Press reports that Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and other team officials are expected to attend the meeting of the Legislative Coordinating Council.

==========

President Trump Approves Kansas Request for Presidential Disaster Declaration

UNDATED (KPR) - President Donald Trump has granted Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a major presidential disaster declaration. The declaration is related to damage caused to public infrastructure by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that took place this year from July 17-22.

“I am grateful that this request for federal assistance has been approved,” Kelly said. “These federal funds will go a long way in supporting these counties as they rebuild their infrastructure.”

The declaration allows state and local levels of government, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations that provide vital and essential services, such as rural electric cooperatives, to apply for Public Assistance funds for emergency and permanent work for the repair or replacement of infrastructure damaged by the disaster.

Twelve counties are included in the disaster declaration: Barton, Comanche, Edwards, Hodgeman, Logan, Morris, Ottawa, Rawlins, Saline, Stevens, Sumner, and Wyandotte.

==========

KU Head Coach Bill Self Reacts to DUI Arrest of Assistant Coach Joe Dooley

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - University of Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self issued a statement after one of his assistant coaches was arrested Saturday night in Lawrence for allegedly driving under the influence. In a statement Sunday, Self said that assistant coach Joe Dooley exercised poor judgement and will be suspended for three weeks. Self also said Dooley is remorseful, apologetic and accepts the consequences of his actions.

==========

Warm Autumn in Kansas and Missouri

UNDATED (HPM) - This fall was the seventh-warmest on record in Kansas and the fourth-warmest on record in Missouri. That’s according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information and it’s based on 131 years of data. Matthew Sittel is the assistant state climatologist for Kansas. “The fall of 2025 continues a trend that we've seen here in the last few years," he said. "It turns out that when we look at the 10 warmest falls on record, five of them have occurred since 2015, within the last 11 years.” For September, October and November, the seasonal average temperature in Kansas and Missouri was nearly 4 degrees above normal.

==========

Cities of Hays and Russell Defend Water Importation Plans Before Kansas Supreme Court

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – The cities of Hays and Russell are again in court defending plans to pipe in water from land owned in another county. The Kansas News Service reports that climate-related stress is causing tensions between towns and farmers. Almost all of western Kansas runs on groundwater. Farmers use groundwater to irrigate crops, towns use it for city water supplies. Years ago the towns tried to secure a water source by purchasing land in another county. But farmers in that region worry it will drain their source of livelihood. Daniel Buller represented the towns before the Kansas Supreme Court. He says state law makes it clear the towns are within their rights. “The Kansas Water Appropriation Act allows a water right owner to change a water right from irrigation to municipal use without losing priority of right,” Buller said. The justices will decide whether the group can prevent the pipeline.

==========

Plane Headed to Olathe Makes Emergency Landing on a Highway

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KSHB) - A small airplane headed to Olathe made an emergency landing - ON A HIGHAY - over the weekend. The plane landed safely on U.S. Highway 65 in southwest Missouri Saturday afternoon. KSHB TV reports that the plane was traveling from Memphis, Tennessee, to Olathe when it was forced to land on the northbound lane of U.S. 65 near Springfield, Missouri. Troopers say the plane did not collide with any vehicles on the highway and no one was hurt. But the plane did sustain significant damage.

==========

Bovine Disease Detected in Kansas

UNDATED (KWCH) — A bovine disease has been confirmed in cattle brought into Kansas. The disease, bovine theilerosis , was previously detected in several other states. It poses no risk to humans, but it can cause anemia in cattle. There is no approved cure. The disease is tick-borne but can also be spread through blood transfer. KWCH reports state agriculture officials are urging cattle producers to tighten up management and sanitation practices.

==========

Strain of Bird Flu Killing Off Birds in KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — Birds have been getting sick and dying in the Kansas City metro. According to biologists and veterinarians, the culprit is a rapidly-spreading strain of avian influenza. The Kansas City Star reports that the highly pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 strain of bird flu began causing problems for North American poultry and wild birds in 2022. According to experts, the outbreak continues to have an impact on local animals, particularly water fowl.

Operation Wildlife, a wildlife vet and rehabilitation clinic based in Linwood, has responded to a surge of calls for birds showing symptoms. Executive director Diane Johnson says her organization is fielding 15 or more calls per day from people reporting birds that show symptoms.

==========

Propane Shortage Prompts Kansas Governor to Declare State of Emergency

UNDATED (KSNT) — A shortage of propane has led to Kansas governor Laura Kelly declaring a state of emergency. Propane is used to heat about 7% of the homes in Kansas. Delays in the delivery of propane in Kansas and other states are raising concerns as winter approaches. Kelly’s declaration temporarily suspends any regulations that might impede the delivery of propane. KSNT reports the declaration will remain in effect until the end of the month.

==========

Marijuana Remains Illegal in Kansas, Despite Presidential Reclassification Statement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Marijuana remains illegal in Kansas, despite recent actions taken by the Trump administration to reclassify the drug. Rescheduling the drug will allow scientists to conduct research on the long-term effects of marijuana on the human brain. Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Tony Mattivi says rescheduling is not the same as legalization. Growing, distributing and possessing marijuana or THC remains illegal under Kansas and federal law.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Stepping Down

UNDATED (KMUW/KPR) — Marla Luckert is stepping down as Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court. Two months ago, she began taking medical leave following a stroke. Luckert was the first woman in Kansas to be named chief judge for a district court. She grew up in Goodland and earned a law degree from Washburn University. She became the second woman appointed to the Kansas Supreme Court when she was selected by Governor Bill Graves in 2002. She became chief justice in 2019. Acting Chief Justice Eric Rosen will assume the role full-time on January 2nd. Luckert will continue as a justice until the end of January before retiring from the bench. Governor Laura Kelly will choose her successor.

==========

The K-State Relays? Indeed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas State University has announced plans to hold its first K-State Relays this spring. The inaugural K-State Relays will take place April 10th and 11th. The competition will be a high school only event.

The University of Kansas announced earlier this year that it would be ending the Kansas Relays, which had been held in Lawrence since 1923. The KU Relays, which involved high school and college athletes and even Olympic athletes, will not be held in 2026 and its future remains unclear.

==========

Living Christmas Trees Growing in Popularity

UNDATED (HPM) — Tens of millions of Christmas trees are cut and sold in the U.S. each year. A small but increasing number of consumers are looking to keep the holiday magic growing by purchasing a Christmas tree they can replant in the spring.

Dave Tubbin started selling living Christmas trees by accident at his plant nursery in southwestern Wisconsin. He had a dozen leftover spruce from the landscaping season. And he was surprised when customers tried to buy the five-foot potted trees instead of the cut ones he had available. "As the demand continued to grow for it, we just kept bringing them in,” he said. “And this year we have probably the most live trees that we've ever had."

The idea of a "living" Christmas tree has been around for at least two decades. They're a niche product for the industry, only making up a small percentage of sales each winter. But some tree sellers say they're seeing more interest from buyers who are looking to beautify their property or help the environment by planting their tree.

==========

