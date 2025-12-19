Headlines for Friday, December 19, 2025

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KPR) — Police in Leavenworth shot and wounded a suspected bank robber Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the Citizens National Bank around 3:30. Behind the bank they spotted a man with a rifle. The man, identified as 24-year-old Andrew Hutchinson, attempted to flee on foot. One officer shot Hutchinson, who is listed in stable condition. The KBI is investigating the shooting .

==========

Bovine Disease Detected in Kansas

UNDATED (KWCH) — A bovine disease has been confirmed in cattle brought into Kansas. The disease, bovine theilerosis , was previously detected in several other states. It poses no risk to humans, but it can cause anemia in cattle. And there is no approved cure. The disease is tick-borne but can also be spread through blood transfer. KWCH reports state agriculture officials are urging cattle producers to tighten up management and sanitation practices.

==========

Multiple Wildfires Reported in Kansas

UNDATED (KAKE) — High winds and dry conditions led to several wildfires across Kansas on Thursday. There have been no reports of injuries or homes being damaged. About 500 acres were burned in Reno County near Hutchinson. Two grass fires in Russell County were reported as well. KAKE reports firefighters were hampered by wind gusts that reached up to 70 miles an hour.

==========

Lawrence Speech Pathologist Accused of Child Sex Crimes Ordered to Stand Trial

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A speech pathologist accused of molesting students at a Lawrence elementary school will stand trial on 14 counts. That’s what a Douglas County judge ruled after a hearing that ended Thursday. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Mark Gridley worked at Prairie Park Elementary School from August 2021 until his arrest in February. He is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with at least six young girls whom he bound and blindfolded under the guise of giving them a speech therapy “test.”

==========

KS Legislative Committee to Meet Monday on Possible Stadium Bonds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas continues to aggressively pursue luring the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line. A Kansas legislative committee will meet Monday to take one of the final steps towards approving the floating of bonds to fund a $1 billion stadium. The deal is said to call for placing the new stadium near The Legends, a regional shopping mall in Kansas City, Kansas. In a surprise, the committee will not consider any deals with the Royals on Monday. Kansas officials said no final agreement has been reached but they are aggressively pursuing it. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said they are still in discussions with the Chiefs and the Royals.

==========

Propane Shortage Prompts Kansas Governor to Declare State of Emergency

UNDATED (KSNT) — A shortage of propane has led to Kansas governor Laura Kelly declaring a state of emergency. Propane is used to heat about 7% of the homes in Kansas. Delays in the delivery of propane in Kansas and other states are raising concerns as winter approaches. Kelly’s declaration temporarily suspends any regulations that might impede the delivery of propane. KSNT reports the declaration will remain in effect until the end of the month.

==========

Kansas Sheriff Faces Calls to Resign

ELKHART, Kan. (KSN) — The sheriff in Morton County, Kansas, is facing calls for his resignation. Morton County is in the southwest corner of the state. KSN reports the county attorney and county commissioners are accusing Sheriff Thad Earls of misconduct and neglect of duty. They want him to resign, but he refuses. Earls says he’s done “nothing wrong.” The county attorney and commissioners are asking Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach to intervene and remove Earls from office.

==========

Living Christmas Trees Growing in Popularity

UNDATED (HPM) — Tens of millions of Christmas trees are cut and sold in the U.S. each year. A small but increasing number of consumers are looking to keep the holiday magic growing by purchasing a Christmas tree they can replant in the spring.

Dave Tubbin started selling living Christmas trees by accident at his plant nursery in southwestern Wisconsin. He had a dozen leftover spruce from the landscaping season. And he was surprised when customers tried to buy the five-foot potted trees instead of the cut ones he had available. "As the demand continued to grow for it, we just kept bringing them in,” he said. “And this year we have probably the most live trees that we've ever had."

The idea of a "living" Christmas tree has been around for at least two decades. They're a niche product for the industry, only making up a small percentage of sales each winter. But some tree sellers say they're seeing more interest from buyers who are looking to beautify their property or help the environment by planting their tree.

==========

Kansas Attorney General Announces Settlement with Hyundai and Kia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas is among the 35 states reaching a settlement with carmakers Hyundai and Kia over anti-theft technology. As a result of the settlement, Hyundai and Kia will offer a free hardware fix for all affected vehicles that will help deter future thefts. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says Hyundai and Kia cars have been part of an "epidemic of car thefts and joy riding across the country that continues to threaten public safety." The two automakers have agreed to equip their vehicles with better anti-theft technology. A multi-million dollar fund will also compensate eligible parties if their cars were damaged by thieves. Almost 48,000 of the affected vehicles were sold in Kansas. Kansas will receive more than $71,000 for investigative costs.

==========

Johnson County Election Commissioner Resigns

UNDATED (KNS) — The Johnson County election commissioner announced Thursday that he has resigned from his post. The Kansas News Service reports that former commissioner Fred Sherman said on social media that he was told to resign or be fired. Republican Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who is running for governor, appointed Sherman in 2021. In a statement, Schwab thanked Sherman for his work but did not explain the decision to push him out. Sherman was the target of a discredited election fraud investigation by the former Johnson County sheriff. It resulted in no charges. Schwab said his office will work with Johnson County officials to appoint a successor.

==========

Prairie Band Potawatomi End Federal Detention Center Design Contract

UNDATED (KNS) — A Kansas tribe has ended its involvement in a federal contract to design immigration detention centers. A leader of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation says a company the tribe owns has fully divested from a contract with federal immigration enforcement. The Kansas News Service reports that Tribal Council Chairman Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick said in a video that leaders will meet in January to discuss how to prevent similar issues moving forward. “Tribal Council plans to further address the steps we will take to ensure that our Nation’s economic interests do not come into conflict with our values in the future,” he explained. Earlier this month, the tribe fired senior leaders of the business for entering the $30 million deal.

==========

Student Group Sues University of Kansas over Gaza-Related Demonstrations

UNDATED (KC Star) — A student organization supporting Palestine has sued the University of Kansas. The suit accuses the university and some of its top administrators of selectively enforcing campus rules and punishing student activists.

The Kansas City Star reports it is the second lawsuit connected to the university's response to demonstrations that took place in May of 2024. The lawsuit was filed in November in Douglas County District Court by Students for Justice in Palestine at KU and two of its officers, Linnaea Radley and Mya Hoersdig. The University of Kansas, Chancellor Douglas A. Girod, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham, and senior student conduct hearing officer Phil Neuman have all been named as defendants in the case, which stems from a series of anti-war protests held from May 1 to May 9 on university property near Fraser Hall. According to the complaint, KU administrators allowed the demonstrations to continue until commencement weekend, when officials notified participants that they would have to leave the lawn by 10 p.m., citing increased campus activity tied to graduation. The notice warned that anyone who remained could be subject to arrest for trespassing.

The plaintiffs are seeking to have disciplinary sanctions invalidated, SJP removed from any list of punished organizations, and limits placed on how KU enforces protest-related policies. The lawsuit also seeks damages and attorneys’ fees. The plaintiffs are also asking the court to certify the case as a class action on behalf of the group’s members. An earlier lawsuit filed in May by three students who were arrested in the library remains pending in Douglas County. In addition to KU and Neuman, that suit also names four KUPD officers as defendants. A judge recently denied most of the university’s motion to dismiss that case, allowing it to move forward, though KU has filed an appeal challenging that ruling.

==========

Two with Kansas Ties Inducted into Volleyball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — In conjunction with the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four in Kansas City, two former coaches with Kansas ties were recognized as Hall of Famers on Thursday. Former University of Kansas coach Ray Bechard was recognized for his 27-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. “It's pretty cool,” Bechard said. “You're just trying to inventory all the people in your life that have been so important.” Ten years ago, Bechard guided KU to the volleyball Final Four.

Also recognized was Tracy Rietzke, who coached for 32 years at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. But before that, he was a volleyball, basketball and softball coach at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).