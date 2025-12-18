Headlines for Thursday, December 18, 2025

I-70 Reopens in Western Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — I-70 has reopened in western Kansas. The interstate had been closed since midnight between Goodland and Colby because of high winds, blowing dust and low visibility. High wind warnings and Red Flag warnings are taking effect across the state. The Kansas Department of Transportation is advising motorists to consider delaying non-essential travel.

High Fire Risk for All of Kansas Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Fire officials in Kansas say high winds and low humidity today (THUR) will put much of the state at risk for quick-spreading grass fires. Forecasts call for gusty winds up to 50 mph or more. Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Bradley Crisp says people should avoid using fire pits or any kind of outdoor flame. He also suggests cutting dry grasses and moving firewood away from buildings. “Anything that we can get away from the home that is combustible or at least has a propensity to burn, it's going to give you a better chance to save your property," he said. Winds could also make driving difficult. Fire officials advise people not to drive into smoke, and to slow down or pull over if necessary.

Fire officials warn that any spark from a cigarette or outdoor flame could ignite dry grasses and spread quickly. Various Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings are taking effect statewide. Forecasts predict wind gusts as high as 50 and 60 mph.

Kansas Attorney General Announces Settlement with Hyundai and Kia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas is among the 35 states reaching a settlement with carmakers Hyundai and Kia over anti-theft technology. As a result of the settlement, Hyundai and Kia will offer a free hardware fix for all affected vehicles that will help deter future thefts. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says Hyundai and Kia cars have been part of an "epidemic of car thefts and joy riding across the country that continues to threaten public safety." The two automakers have agreed to equip their vehicles with better anti-theft technology. A multi-million dollar fund will also compensate eligible parties if their cars were damaged by thieves. Almost 48,000 of the affected vehicles were sold in Kansas. Kansas will receive more than $71,000 for investigative costs.

Spread of Potentially Fatal Equine Virus Appears to Slow

UNDATED (HPM) — Equine herpes virus has recently affected horses across eight states - including Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. But Harvest Public Media reports that the spread of the potentially fatal disease appears to be slowing. Equine herpes virus is dangerous because it can morph into a debilitating neurologic disease. The outbreak stemmed from a barrel racing event in Waco, Texas, in early November. But no new cases of the virus have been reported for about two weeks, according to Bud Dinges, executive director of the Texas Animal Health Commission. His staff made thousands of phone calls to find horses that may have been exposed to the virus." Horses that were exposed, we were having those folks basically stop moving for 21 days. And then having those competitors take the horse’s temperature twice a day for two weeks." Some horses are still being isolated because it can take weeks for symptoms to appear. (Read more.)

KC Approves New Rules for Short-Term Rentals During 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — People in Kansas City can now apply to rent out their homes under the special short-term rules the city approved for next year’s World Cup matches. But property owners aren’t rushing to host World Cup visitors. A new report from the Mid-America Regional Council says that listings for short term rentals are down 18 percent during the eight-week World Cup window. In October, MARC says, there were 13-hundred listings in the metro. There are just a thousand listings for next summer; however, the median price jumped from 250 dollars a night to 300 dollars. The price for a short-term rental tops 400 dollars a night in Olathe, Kansas City, Missouri, Lenexa and Overland Park. MARC says the data suggests owners are adjusting prices rather than adding new listings.

Kansas Senate Resolution Would Create "Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day"

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR) — One of the first things the Kansas Senate could take up when it convenes next month would honor a slain conservative activist. Republicans in Kansas and Missouri who want to create a “Charlie Kirk free speech day.” The pre-filed resolution in Kansas is co-sponsored by all 31 Senate Republicans. It would establish the free speech day on October 14th, Kirk’s birthday. Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a Utah university. The resolution says Kirk’s legacy will continue to serve as an example of the importance of free speech and the First Amendment. A similar bill was pre-filed in the Missouri General Assembly. That legislation, sponsored by state Senator Brad Hudson from Cape Fair in southern Missouri, would create a “Charlie Kirk Day” and calls Kirk a champion of civil dialogue and faith.

Chiefs QB Mahomes to Return to Kansas City Friday Following Surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) - Kansas City Chiefs trainers say injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely face his recovery the same way he faces opponents on the field - in a regimented and disciplined way. Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder gave updates on Mahomes during a press conference Wednesday. He says the torn A-C-L was fixable, and Mahomes suffered no artery or nerve damage. “As you know in the past with Patrick and his injuries, he attacks them and does very well. And he’s in that mode right now. I’ve talked to him every day and I know Coach has, too, and he’s already on it." he said. Burkholder says Mahomes could be back on the field in nine months. Burkholder also says Mahomes will return to Kansas City on Friday. Mahomes had surgery in Dallas, and will continue rehab with his staff.

Salina Appeals Ruling in Case of Mural Painted on Restaurant Building

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Salina is appealing a federal judge’s ruling in favor of a restaurant that sued the city over a mural on the outside of its building. Last month, the judge ruled the city of Salina violated the Cozy Inn’s First Amendment rights when it ordered the business to stop work on the mural, which depicts a giant hamburger. The city said the mural violated a city sign ordinance. Attorneys for the restaurant argued that the city violated the restaurant’s free speech. KWCH TV reports that the Salina City Commission has authorized the mayor to appeal the ruling.

