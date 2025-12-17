Headlines for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Divided Lawrence City Commission Keeps New Rec Center Fees in Place

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence residents will have to pay a fee to use the city’s rec centers after a last-ditch effort to put the plan on hold failed at Tuesday’s city commission meeting. By a vote of 3-2, commissioners decided to move forward with the fee plan, which will take effect next month. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two dissenting votes came from the two newly elected commissioners, Mike Courtney and Kristine Polian. Under the plan, Lawrence residents will have to pay $12 a month or $120 a year to use the rec centers, though the rates for children and seniors will be lower. Until now, the rec centers have been free to Lawrence residents.

KU Considers Merging Some Academic Departments

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — University of Kansas administrators are considering a reorganization plan that would merge several academic programs to cut costs. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the affected programs are failing to meet minimum standards related to the number of students enrolled and the number of degrees awarded. One proposal would combine the Environmental Studies, Geography & Atmospheric Science, and Geology programs into a single new School of Earth, Energy & Environment. Another would combine the French and Italian program with the Spanish and Portuguese program, creating a new Department of Romance Languages. The changes could result in some layoffs.

As St. Francis-Blue Cross Talks Continue, Topeka Patients Worry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The clock is ticking for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Topeka’s St. Francis Hospital to reach a new contract agreement. The current contract expires on December 31. If the two sides don’t reach an agreement, St. Francis will become out-of-network for people who are insured by Blue Cross. That means the cost of seeing their health care providers at St. Francis could go way up. WIBW-TV reports “active discussions” are still ongoing.

Topeka Development Corporation OKs Sale of Hotel Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Development Corporation has approved the sale of the city-owned Hotel Topeka to a hotel management company. Under the agreement, Endeavor Hotel Group will pay the city $1 million for the property and invest another $6 million in upgrades. KSNT reports the City of Topeka bought the hotel for $7.6 million in 2023 and has invested $14 million in maintenance and repairs. Once the purchase is completed, the hotel will be rebranded under the Wyndham name or a similar brand. Endeavor Hotel Group is based in Wichita.

Hutchinson Sales Tax Increase Proposal Goes to Voters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson City Council is sending a proposed sales tax increase to the city’s voters. The council signed off on the 0.75% increase Tuesday. Voters will render their verdict on March 3. If approved, the increase would take effect next October. KSNW reports the proposal would increase the city’s sales tax from 0.75% to 1.5%. On top of the 6.5% state sales tax and a 1% Reno County tax, that means Hutchinson shoppers would pay a total of 9% in sales taxes.

Salina Appeals Hamburger Mural Ruling, Case Could Reach Supreme Court

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) — The city of Salina is appealing a federal judge’s ruling in favor of a restaurant that sued the city over a mural on the outside of its building. Last month the judge ruled the city violated the Cozy Inn’s First Amendment rights when it ordered the business to stop work on the mural, which depicts a giant hamburger. The city said the mural violated a sign ordinance. Attorneys for the restaurant argued that the city violated the restaurant’s free speech. On Tuesday the Salina City Commission authorized the mayor to appeal the ruling. The attorney representing the city told KWCH the case is one of “national significance” because the U.S. Supreme Court has never clearly defined what constitutes a sign that can be regulated by local governments.

Kansas Lawmakers Take Closer Look at State University Curricula as Part of DEI Inquiries

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas lawmakers could force state universities to change course curriculum as part of efforts to end diversity programs. The Kansas News Service reports that Republican lawmakers are questioning why diversity, equity and inclusion are taught in certain courses. A state law requires Kansas agencies and universities to eliminate any policies related to DEI. Lawmakers say the recent law did not specifically require changing curriculum at universities. But Representative Bob Lewis says they may take another look. He says a Kansas State University English textbook tasks students to reconsider how they write about identity and diversity, and that’s a problem. “It presents the whole English class, composition, as a discussion of a political ideology,” he added. Republican Representative Kristey Williams says she is concerned, after learning about a University of Kansas English course requiring students to examine diverse communities and identities. Democratic lawmakers argued the time and money universities are spending to comply with the law is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Ottawa, Kansas, Offers $6,000 Cash to Attract New Residents

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSHB) — The city of Ottawa is hoping to attract new residents from out of state by offering cash incentives to people who move there. KSHB TV reports that Ottawa is rolling out the red carpet for potential new residents with a $6,000 cash incentive. It's part of the state's first-ever relocation program. There are just a few requirements to apply. Applicants must be from outside the state, have a job secured before moving and maintain a household income of at least $55,000.

Johnson County Residents Oppose Possible Kansas City Royals Stadium

UNDATED (KCUR) — Johnson County residents are pushing back against a potential Overland Park stadium site for the Kansas City Royals. KCUR reports that more than 200 residents gathered at a community meeting last week to oppose a proposed new ballpark at 119th and Nall. Some medical officials are also concerned more traffic could delay ambulances and others from reaching local hospitals. Supporters say the ballpark could boost nearby businesses. But Pia Cruver, a mother who lives in the area, doesn’t think shopping will be a draw for visitors. "I think people are going to come and want to go to the game. I don't think they're going to want to come and shop," Cruver said. The site is also close to Leawood, where Mayor Marc Elkins says he can’t support the Overland Park location because of residents’ concerns.

Kansas Panasonic Plant Resumes Operations Following Shooting Incident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas Panasonic plant resumed operations Monday after law enforcement shot a stabbing suspect at the facility Friday. The Kansas News Service reports that Panasonic officials say the incident at the electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto occurred in a part of the plant known as Wing 2. It’s still under construction. Production in Wing 1 was minimally affected and is fully operational. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased man as 55-year-old Jonathan Lunceford of Blue Springs, Missouri. The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation. The shooting occurred while deputies were responding to a reported stabbing at the plant. A stabbing victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Tyson Foods to Close Beef Plant in Nebraska, and Reduce Production in Texas

UNDATED (HPM) — Tyson Foods plans to shutter one of its largest beef processing plants in Lexington, Nebraska next month, and to scale back production at its plant in Amarillo, Texas. Harvest Public Media reports that Tyson’s move to “right-size” its beef business came as a shock to workers and their communities. But this year the U.S. recorded the smallest beef cow herd since 1961. That means meatpackers aren’t operating at full capacity, and they’re losing money. Still, Texas A&M livestock economist David Anderson says cattle and beef prices likely won’t see a major impact. "Typically, (when) a plant closes, what we expect is lower cattle prices and higher beef prices, because that we've lost this capacity, but at the same time, we've got so much excess capacity already that, you know, that may not happen." Anderson doesn’t expect cattle herd sizes to rebound quickly, as that process takes years. (Read more.)

Royals Announce Contract Extension for Maikel Garcia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) —The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they have agreed to a five-year contract extension with infielder Maikel Garcia through 2030. The team will also have a club option for Garcia for 2031.

The 25-year-old Garcia had an outstanding 2025 season, earning his first career All-Star Game selection and his first career Rawlings Gold Glove Award. He was also named a finalist for a Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award at the Utility position. He also set career highs in games played, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Washburn Ichabods Men's Basketball Team Ranked #1 in New NABC Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The latest NABC top 25 coaches poll, which ranks NCAA Division II teams, has ranked the Washburn Ichabods men's basketball team number one in the nation. The Ichabods had been ranked No. 2 in each prior poll this season. The team has been ranked in the top 10 in the last 19 polls dating back to last year and in the top five in the last 17 consecutive polls.

The Washburn men will face West Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the River City Classic in San Antonio, Texas.

