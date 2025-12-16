Headlines for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Christal Watson Takes Office as KCK Mayor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) — The new mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, was sworn in on Monday. Christal Watson is the first Black woman to serve as mayor and CEO of the Unified Government, and the first woman to hold the office since 2005. Watson told the crowd who witnessed her swearing in, “It’s a new day.” Administering the oath was Candice Alcaraz, the first Black female judge in Wyandotte County. KSHB reports Watson is the fifth mayor since the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, was founded in 1997.

==========

Catholic Bishops in Kansas to Push for End of Death Penalty

UNDATED (Sunflower State Journal) — Kansas’s Catholic bishops say abolishing the state’s death penalty will be their top legislative priority in 2026. Chuck Weber is the executive director of the Catholic Conference . He tells the Sunflower State Journal abolition is a "consistent culture of life issue.” Kansas reinstated the death penalty in 1994, but no executions have been carried out since then. The primary method is lethal injection. The legislature last debated abolishing the death penalty in 2019.

==========

Kansas Hemp Producers Sue State over THC Raids

UNDATED (KSNT) — The hemp industry in Kansas is suing the state over a recent crackdown on the sale of THC-infused products. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation raided 18 stores in October. Agents seized products that allegedly contained levels of THC that exceeded the limits allowed by state law. They also seized $30,000 in cash from the shops.

THC is the compound in marijuana that gets users high. But the owners of some of the shops that were raided say the KBI seized products that are legal to sell in Kansas. KSNT reports some of the shops were forced to close as a result of the raids.

==========

Illnesses Force Kansas School District to Begin Holiday Break Early

DEXTER, Kan. (KPR) — A southern Kansas school district is beginning its holiday break early due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The Dexter School District in Cowley County made the announcement on Monday. In a social media post , the district says it’s “going through a tremendous amount of sickness right now and it seems to be spreading at a very high rate.” All scheduled end of semester activities, including extracurricular activities, are postponed until after the break. The post does not specify the nature of the illnesses.

==========

Kansas County Government Faces Crisis as Commissioners Resign

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) — The government in a southwest Kansas county faces a crisis after a majority of its county commissioners resigned suddenly on Monday. It happened in Seward County, where three of the five commissioners stepped down. The three said they had been subjected to ridicule and abuse by some residents. KWCH reports their resignations leave the county commission without a quorum. That means no official business can be conducted until the vacancies are filled. And it calls into question whether county employees can be paid in the meantime.

==========

Kansas Panasonic Plant Resumes Operations Following Shooting Incident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas Panasonic plant resumed operations Monday after law enforcement shot a stabbing suspect at the facility Friday. The Kansas News Service reports that Panasonic officials say the incident at the electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto occurred in a part of the plant known as Wing 2. It’s still under construction. Production in Wing 1 was minimally affected and is fully operational. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased man as 55-year-old Jonathan Lunceford of Blue Springs, Missouri. The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation. The shooting occurred while deputies were responding to a reported stabbing at the plant. A stabbing victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

==========

Johnson County Hopes to Attract New Nuclear Power Plant

OLATHE, Kan. (KNS/Johnson County Post) — Johnson County and DeSoto are interested in attracting a new type of nuclear power plant. It's designed by TerraPower , a company co-founded by Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates. In September, TerraPower signed a memorandum of understanding with utility company Evergy to explore building a nuclear plant in Kansas. The Johnson County Post reports that county commissioners passed a resolution to encourage TerraPower to consider Johnson County. The resolution is not a binding agreement to accept the reactor. The Post reports that other cities and counties have also thrown their hats in the ring, including Coffey and Lyon counties, Emporia, and Hutchinson. The potential TerraPower plant is different from the one-mile deep nuclear reactor that a California startup plans to install in Parsons, Kansas.

==========

34 KU Faculty Members Accept Early-Retirement Offer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Thirty-four University of Kansas faculty members have accepted the school’s early retirement offer. The offer is open to tenured faculty members who are at least 62 years old and have worked at KU or a state agency for at least ten years. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the early-retirement offer is part of a university-wide reorganization that seeks to cut costs. In August, KU announced it was looking to reduce spending by more than $30 million.

==========

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Says Boeing Not Planning to Contest Federal Cap on Planes Manufactured in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says Boeing officials told him Monday that they don't plan to push back against a federal cap on planes built in Wichita. KMUW reports that Boeing has been limited in the number of 737 Max jets it can produce since 2024. That's when the door plug of a Boeing plane blew off mid-flight in Oregon. Boeing's $8 billion dollar purchase of Spirit was seen as a way to better control production. Moran says Boeing officials tell him there is a backlog of planes. "My understanding from conversations as recent as this morning, Boeing is not interested in increasing that cap at the moment. And you know, one of the things that was highlighted is the fuselages that still remain here in Wichita," he added. Moran brought U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on a tour of the Boeing campus in Wichita. Duffy oversees the Federal Aviation Administration, which capped Boeing at 42 jetliners a month.

==========

Federal Grant Will Facilitate Post-Secondary Education Opportunities for Kansans with Intellectual Disabilities

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansans with intellectual disabilities will soon have more post-secondary education options because of a federal grant. The Kansas News Service reports that the University of Kansas program helps students with intellectual disabilities prepare for careers that align with their interests. Dana Lattin directs the two-year program. Currently, it’s offered at KU’s Lawrence campus. But Lattin says they’re using some of the grant money to expand to two other schools: Wichita State University Tech and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, adding that “...these universities that are coming on with this expand grant and working with us to create programs will expand opportunities.” Students who complete the program receive a certificate that can help them get jobs.

==========

Kansan Wins World Title in Rodeo

LAS VEGAS, Kan. ( Montgomery County Chronicle ) — Jake Long of Coffeyville was crowned champion in the team roping event at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Saturday. He joined roping teammate Andrew Ward in securing the coveted gold buckle, as well as about $370,000 in prize earnings. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports Long, 41, had made 14 previous appearances in the National Finals Rodeo before finally landing atop the trophy podium this year.

==========

