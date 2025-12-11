Headlines for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Jewish Organization “Deeply Concerned” About Possible Royals Stadium

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) — The affiliate of a national Jewish organization says it is “deeply concerned” about the possibility of the Kansas City Royals building a new ballpark in Overland Park. In a letter to Kansas governor Laura Kelly, the Jewish Community Center of Overland Park says construction of a ballpark near its campus would “significantly compromise daily operations and access to essential programs for members.” KSNT reports the center has operated at its current location in Overland Park for nearly 40 years and says it has invested tens of millions of dollars toward improving and expanding its facilities over the past two decades. Earlier this week, T-Mobile announced it would leave its Overland Park site if the new ballpark is built nearby.

==========

New Details Released in Hit-And-Run Death of KU Student

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF-TV) — New details are emerging in the hit-and-run death of a University of Kansas student. Twenty-year-old Elsa McGrain was out for a run north of Lawrence around 5:30 p.m. on November 6 when she was hit. Her body wasn’t found until early the next morning. William Ray Klingler, 36, has been charged in connection with her death. WDAF-TV reports Klinger has a history of DUIs. An affidavit filed in connection with the case says a surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moments leading up to the hit-and-run. Debris from the vehicle was used to identify its make and model. Klinger faces multiple charges. His next hearing is scheduled for January 6.

==========

KBI Investigating Death of Baby in Salina Home

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the July death of a seven-week-old infant in a Salina home. The baby’s death was initially believed to be the result of a medical emergency. But police say an autopsy showed the case warranted further investigation. KWCH reports the autopsy findings have not been released. The Kansas attorney general’s office is also involved in the investigation.

==========

Semi Hauling Cattle Collides with Train in Southeast Kansas

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KOAM) — A tractor-trailer hauling cattle collided with a train in southeast Kansas on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it happened on U.S. Highway 169 at a railroad crossing just north of Cherryvale. KOAM reports the driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. Police say some of the cattle being hauled sustained significant injuries. Others were safely removed and transported to their intended destination.

==========

Trump Administration Proposal Would Change Kansas Water Regulations

UNDATED (KNS) — The Trump administration has proposed a new rule through the Environmental Protection Agency that would deregulate certain Kansas waters. The proposal would redefine certain terms in the Clean Water Act and remove wetlands and temporary waters from protection. The move is seen as a step backward for environmentalists who say this leaves Kansas wetlands and some waters vulnerable to pollution. But Aaron Popelka of the Kansas Livestock Association says all this proposal does in practice is determine whether you seek approval from federal or state authorities. “If you look at the Clean Water Act,” he told the Kansas News Service, “it purposely left things to the states.” With this new proposal, ranchers would deal with less bureaucracy to manage lagoons and stock water. Popelka says they would still comply with regulations at the state level.

==========

Douglas County Purchases Land Near Lone Star Lake Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Douglas County commissioners have voted to purchase 23 acres adjacent to Lone Star Lake Park. They say the purchase will improve public access to the park in southwest Douglas County. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the purchase price was not to exceed $425,000. Commissioners say the purchase will also protect wildlife habitat and improve water quality in the area.

==========

Retiring Emporia State President Donates Salary to School

EMPORIA, Kan. (LJW) — The retiring president of Emporia State University is donating the last four years of his salary to the school. The university announced President Ken Hush’s pledge on Wednesday. Hush is an Emporia native and an Emporia State alum. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the gift is expected to be worth more than $1 million. In a statement, Hush said the gift is “in appreciation for the meaningful impact ESU has had on our community and on me.”

==========

Kansas Lawmaker Drafting Bill To Limit Cell Phones in Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas lawmaker is drafting a bill that would restrict cell phone use in schools. The bill is expected to be introduced when the legislature convenes next month. KSNT reports Kansas Senator Scott Hill is drafting the bill with help from the state board of education. Last year, a state Department of Education task force recommended districts consider implementing all-day cell phone bans. Some, including Topeka public schools, have already done so.

==========

Former Wichitan, Ringleader of Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy, Sentenced to Prison

WICHITA, Kan (KPR) — A former Wichita resident has been sentenced to nearly 23 years in prison for his part in a drug trafficking ring that transported large amounts of fentanyl into Kansas. Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Rafael Turner, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to distributing the deadly drug in Kansas. Forty-five other individuals were also prosecuted as part of this overall investigation, which included individuals in Kansas.

Across the country, individuals have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing. Included among this group are 33-year-old Clifton Ray Weatherspoon, and 27-year-old Antonio Dawayne Knight, both from Wichita. Both men were convicted of drug possession with the intent to distribute. Weatherspoon was given 25 years in prison. Knight was sentenced to 12.5 years.

In February 2023, Weatherspoon and Knight traveled by plane from Wichita to Phoenix, Arizona, to purchase 300,000 fentanyl pills. They packed the pills into two suitcases, checked the luggage under their names, and flew back to Wichita. Authorities seized one of the bags before it reached the baggage claim area. They x-rayed and searched the luggage and discovered 15 bags stuffed inside containing 150,000 fentanyl pills. Federal agents arrested Weatherspoon and Knight, who had by then retrieved the second suitcase from baggage claim. A search of that bag showed it also contained approximately 150,000 fentanyl pills. (Read more.)

==========

Mexican National Gets 20 Years in Prison for Assaulting ICE Agent

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — A Mexican national, residing illegally in the United States, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking a federal law enforcement officer. That's the maximum punishment allowed under the statute. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Diego Barron-Esquivel pleaded guilty to assaulting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE agent. Prosecutors say Barron-Esquivel intentionally assaulted and strangled the agent in Wichita in February. The assault caused bodily injury. (Read more.)

==========

Lawrence Police Look for Driver Who Crashed into Van and House, Injuring Three People

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence police are still looking for a driver who crashed into a van and a house, then fled on foot, leaving three people injured. The Lawrence Journal World reports the incident happened about 11:30 pm Tuesday near Ninth and Missouri streets. The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta ran a stop sign and hit a van. The impact sent the car into the porch of a nearby home. The driver fled on foot, while the passenger was transferred to an area trauma center with severe injuries. Two people in the van were also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not severe. The homeowner was not home at the time of the crash.

==========

Kansas Lawmaker Questions Funding Earmarked for Three Regents Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas lawmaker is questioning the way three state universities used $12 million of special funding. State officials say the money is meant to help Fort Hays State, Emporia State and Pittsburg State keep up with the larger universities like the University of Kansas. Republican Representative Troy Waymaster says that the universities incorrectly used it to pay for salaries and wages. "If we're going to continue funding this and build it into their base budget as all three regional universities have asked for, then we need to have language clarifying what those dollars are supposed to be used for," he said. Waymaster says the fund was created to help the smaller universities pay for things like economic development. University leaders were not present in the meeting to respond. But the initial request for the funding did not exclude spending it on salaries. The stated goals include improving student graduation rates, recruiting people to the area and strengthening in-demand programs like health care degrees.

===========

Proposed ‘Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day’ Among First Bills Filed Ahead of Kansas Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas Senate’s first piece of proposed legislation for 2026 seeks to honor the assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk. According to the Kansas Reflector, the Republican resolution proposes establishing “Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day” on October 14, the date of Kirk's birthday. Kirk, an advocate of free speech, was shot and killed in September while speaking at a Utah college campus. The Senate’s resolution describes Kirk's legacy as an example of the importance of free speech, the First Amendment and civil debate. The resolution also condemns Kirk’s killing and extends condolences to his family. The measure has the support of all 31 Republican Senators.

==========

AAA Predicts Record Number of Holiday Travelers Across the Nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — With gas prices at their lowest point in four years, Triple A is projecting a record number of Americans will hit the road over the upcoming holiday period. The travel agency and insurance company predicts that 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day, year-end holiday period which begins December 20 and ends January 1. This year’s travel forecast is a 2.2% increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers.

WIBW TV reports that nearly 1.25 million Kansans will be traveling during the holidays, up 1% over last year. Nearly 92% of them, or 1.14 million, will drive to their destinations. More than 43,000 Kansans will travel by air, while another 50,500 will go on cruises or travel by train or bus, AAA says.

==========

World Cup Momentum: How Kansas City’s Draw Could Boost Topeka’s Attractions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — Excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup has boomed following the draw of team assignments last week. Kansas City is one of the host cities for the highly anticipated global event. Kansas City is hosting the defending World Cup champions Argentina and is anticipating upwards of 600,000 or more people during the event.

While the event is hosted in Kansas City, it will also have a big impact on surrounding cities. WIBW TV reports reporting that Topeka officials anticipate that the influx of visitors to the region will spill into the Capital City. Officials from Visit Topeka say that they will market city services and attractions over the next several months in a hope to bring travelers to the city. The World Cup gets underway in early June and runs through the beginning of July, with several matches taking place at Arrowhead Stadium.

==========

