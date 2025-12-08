Headlines for Monday, December 8, 2025

Sen. Moran: Kansas Lawmakers Should Think Twice Before Redistricting

UNDATED (KMUW) — A Supreme Court ruling last week allows Texas to use a new congressional map drawn in Republicans' favor. In Kansas, Republican state lawmakers have watched the case as a bellwether for their own redistricting plans. But Republican Kansas senator Jerry Moran says he does not see a reason to break from normal redistricting practices.

“There's a bit of fairness that I think ought to be preserved about this issue,” he told KMUW. “And we have a practice that we've utilized for a long period of time. We reapportion at that census moment, and that makes sense to me.”

The U.S. and Kansas constitutions require congressional maps be redrawn every 10 years based on Census data. There have been several efforts nationally to redraw maps outside of that 10-year cycle. Kansas Republicans hope to revisit redistricting in the next legislative session.

==========

Do Kansas Regulators Have Authority Over Underground Nuclear Reactor?

PARSONS, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas energy regulators are figuring out what power they have to regulate a nuclear company’s reactor planned for Parsons, Kansas. The company Deep Fission plans to install a small reactor one mile underground at the industrial park in Parsons. The Kansas Corporation Commission is working to determine if the project falls under its regulatory power. For example, a utility building a traditional nuclear plant would first need to go to the KCC for a siting permit and public hearings. But the Kansas News Service reports Deep Fission might not fall under that law. Its underground reactor design could one day power a data center or other facility.

==========

Topeka to Borrow $11 Million to Replace Lead Pipes

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — The city of Topeka is taking out an $11 million loan to replace lead pipes. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the money will pay for replacing lead pipes that connect from the distribution system to customers’ homes. The city will borrow the money from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment State Revolving Fund at an annual interest rate of 2.53%. The city is required to pay off the loan in 21 years. Lead is a toxic metal that can leach into drinking water as the pipes corrode. Exposure to lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children and pregnant women.

==========

Democrats Line Up to Challenge Kansas GOP Senator Roger Marshall

UNDATED (KNS) — The race to challenge Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall is heating up as five Democrats seek to run against him in 2026. The Kansas News Service reports that the candidates include a Kansas City, Kansas, commercial real estate developer, an Overland Park immigration lawyer and a retired business executive in Merriam. Plus, Democratic Representative Sharice Davids has hinted that she might run as well, though she has not made any official announcement. A win for any of these candidates would be historic. No Kansas Democrat has won election to the U.S. Senate in nearly a century. Marshall won the 2020 election by double digits over Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier.

==========

KCK Elementary School Teacher Receives Milken Educator Award

UNDATED (KCUR) — An elementary school teacher in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas, received a national award known as the “Oscar of Teaching” Thursday. Lexcee Oddo, who teaches English language learners, was surprised at a school assembly with the Milken Educator Award and a 25,000 dollar cash prize. Oddo began teaching English language learners this year, but she’s been an educator for seven years. She says Kansas and other states across the country need more teachers.

"To reward those you know who collaborate with their teams and their districts is just really valuable to the continuation of education," Oddo said.

She is the only educator in Kansas to receive a Milken Award this school year. The award was given by the Milken Family Foundation, a private foundation that supports education.

==========

State of Kansas Wins Behavioral Health Care Grant

UNDATED (KNS) — More Kansans will have access to comprehensive behavioral health care for mental health or substance use issues. The Kansas News Service reports that the state won a grant from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. Kansas will split more than $72 million with Illinois and Michigan over the next 3 years. The money will support Kansas’s 26 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, which serve children, families, adults and veterans. According to a release from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the clinics offer services like outpatient treatment for substance use disorder and mental health issues, crisis services and resources for psychiatric rehabilitation.

==========

KU, K-State Both Decline Invitations to Play in Bowl Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (ESPN/KC Star) — The Kansas State University football team will not play in a bowl game this year. The Wildcats finished the season with six wins and six losses, good enough to earn an invitation to a bowl game. But the school recently changed head coaches, and athletics director Gene Taylor announced Sunday the team would decline a bowl invitation. Taylor says the decision was made because the school’s coaching staff is in transition. It’s a costly decision: ESPN reports the Big 12 Conference will fine K-State $500,000 for failing to fulfill its contractual obligations to its bowl partners.

The Kansas City Star reports the University of Kansas also declined to accept an invitation to a bowl game. KU finished the season with a win-loss record of 5-7 and was in line for an invitation after several schools with six wins, including K-State, opted out of bowl games.

==========

Two Kansas Towns Make Magazine’s List of “True Western” Towns

UNDATED (KPR) — Two towns in Kansas are on True West magazine ’s list of the country’s Top 10 True Western Towns. Abilene came in second. Dodge City is No. 6. The magazine ranks the towns annually based on how well they have preserved their history through old buildings, museums, and events. Topping this year’s list: San Angelo, Texas.

==========

