Headlines for Friday, November 28, 2025

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Cheney Woman

CHEYNEY, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cheyney woman. Martha Brenneis, 76, has not been seen since eight o’clock Thursday morning. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 120 pounds. She has white hair and light hazel eyes and may be driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan. If you see her, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

==========

Kansas Judicial Branch Launches New Online Search Tool

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) — The Kansas judicial branch has upgraded its online search tool. The new system called CaseSearch makes it easier for users to find court records, including case histories and other data. It replaces a system known as the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal. KCTV reports the upgraded system offers more search options and improved functionality. The change does not affect the Kansas Appellate Courts Public Access Portal.

==========

Lawrence Municipal Workers in Line for 3% Raise

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Many Lawrence municipal workers will get a 3% raise next year if the city commission approves an agreement with their union on December 2. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the agreement would cover City of Lawrence wastewater, stormwater, street, and traffic employees. The agreement was hammered out by city managers and representatives of Teamsters Local 696. The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2026. Wages for 2027 and 2028 would be negotiated next year. The agreement would also add Juneteenth as a holiday for the workers.

==========

After 50 Years, a Topeka Christmas Tradition Ends

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka holiday tradition is ending. For the first time in more than 50 years, a giant Santa will not be standing atop the Dillons grocery store in the Brookwood Shopping Center in southwest Topeka. KSNT reports recent acts of vandalism in the area prompted the cancellation of the display. A Dillons spokesperson says the decision was made by the shopping center owners, not the grocery store.

==========

Broadband Grant Changes Could Affect Kansas Internet Infrastructure

UNDATED (The Beacon) — The Trump Administration changed a broadband grant program, and that will mean weaker internet infrastructure for Kansas. Kansas was awarded $451 million under the Biden Administration. The Beacon reports that under Trump, the new goal of the money was to find the best deal available rather than the best value. Erik Sartorius of the Communications Coalition of Kansas says the change will mean less investment in high-speed internet projects than can last for decades. Instead, it’ll mean investment in decent speed internet projects that’ll last for years. “As you see in your own life and in road building or anything else, cheap does not generally equal the best solution,” he said.

Kansas submitted its grant proposal in November.

==========

Kansas Board of Regents Considers Expanding College “Apply Free” Days

UNDATED (KNS) — The Kansas Board of Regents could expand a program that waives college application fees for three days each fall. Kansas universities launched their Apply Free Days two years ago as a way to encourage more students to apply for college. Over three days in early October, Kansas residents can apply for undergraduate admission to any of the state’s public universities, community colleges, or technical colleges with no application fee. A new report shows that students saved nearly $300,000 the first year of the program. Mistie Knox of the Kansas Board of Regents says the program encourages students to apply early: “This is creating kind of like a due date, where students know, ‘OK, I need to be applied by this date in order to follow the typical college-going timeline.’” The Kansas News Service reports supporters of the program are urging Regents to extend it to a full week next year.

==========

Courthouse Trees Fall Victim to Douglas County Construction Project

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — About a dozen trees near the historic Lawrence County Courthouse have had to be chopped down. Officials say ongoing construction at the nearby Judicial and Law Enforcement Center forced the city to turn off an irrigation system and the trees died. The county’s maintenance, buildings, and grounds director told the Lawrence Journal-World the trees had shallow roots and “were unable to pull water from deeper in the soil.” The county says it will replace the trees in the spring.

==========

Court Ruling Blocks Leavenworth CoreCivic Re-Opening

UNDATED (KNS) — A planned immigration detention center in Leavenworth will stay closed for now after a court loss for a private prison company. A state court ruling has blocked the company, CoreCivic, from using its dormant facility to detain immigrants awaiting deportation proceedings. CoreCivic asked a federal court to remove that barrier to reopening. The Kansas News Service reports that the judge has refused, meaning the 1,000-bed detention center will remain inactive — at least until a state court hearing in February. Meanwhile, in a change of tone, CoreCivic says it will consider applying for a permit with the city of Leavenworth to reopen the facility, though the company maintains that it does not legally have to do so.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).