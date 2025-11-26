Headlines for Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade Canceled Due to EHV Outbreak Concerns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — A well-known Christmas horse parade in Lawrence has been canceled because of a horse virus outbreak. The outbreak of herpes-virus is affecting horses in eight states, so as a precaution the Lawrence Old Fashioned Christmas Parade won’t be held this year. The parade has been a tradition for more than 30 years. It typically includes dozens of horse-drawn carriages and riders dressed for Christmas. It was scheduled for December 6th. Although the virus is not dangerous to people, it spreads quickly among horses and in rare cases can be fatal. Parade organizers estimate the event normally draws tens of thousands of people to Lawrence.

Trial Scheduled for Former Kansas Charity Head Accused of Fraud

UNDATED (Kansas Reflector) — A federal judge has scheduled the trial for the former head of a Kansas charity accused of fraud. Robert Smith is the former head of Saint Francis Ministries , a non-profit dedicated to helping young people. The Kansas Reflector reports Smith is charged with bilking millions of dollars from the charity. He’s a former Episcopal priest who was known as Father Bobby. Smith had indicated he would plead guilty to the charges but has yet to do so. On Tuesday, the judge scheduled his trial for May.

Judge Sides with Leavenworth in Battle with Private Prison Operator

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KC Star) — The city of Leavenworth has won a round in its battle against the private-prison company CoreCivic . The company wants to reopen its facility in Leavenworth as a detention center for immigrants arrested by federal agents. However, the city says it needs a permit to do so. The federal government sued the city on CoreCivic’s behalf, claiming Leavenworth’s refusal to give the company a permit amounted to an “aggressive and unlawful effort” to undermine the federal government’s immigration enforcement. But on Tuesday a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. The Kansas City Star reports the ruling means a temporary injunction preventing CoreCivic from reopening the facility will remain in place.

Topeka Officials Say Sale of Hotel Topeka Near

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — City officials in Topeka say they hope to finalize a deal to sell the Hotel Topeka by the end of the year. They say the deal is about “90% complete.” The city purchased the struggling hotel at auction in 2023 for more than $7 million. WIBW-TV reports a hotel management company based in Wichita submitted a letter of intent to buy the hotel in July. Earlier this month, the company’s CEO said he hoped the deal would be finalized within weeks.

Carbon Monoxide Leak Leads to Emergency in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) — An apparent carbon monoxide leak resulted in an emergency situation in Hutchinson Monday night. Firefighters were called to a building near 30th Avenue and Lorraine Street. They found two people outside the building, who said a third was unconscious inside. KSNT reports firefighters rescued that person. Two of the people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials are investigating the source of the gas. Coincidentally, November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month , when homeowners are encouraged to install CO detectors on every level of their homes.

Salina Police Seeking Suspects in ATM Thefts

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) — Police in Salina are looking for suspects in two ATM “jackpotting” thefts late Sunday and early Monday. “Jackpotting” is used to bypass an ATM’s internal systems and force it to dispense cash. The thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from ATMs at two branches of Bennington State Bank. The car they used had a stolen license plate. KWCH reports investigators believe the thieves may have also hit an ATM in Wamego.

Midwestern Farm Economy Faced Major Challenges in 2025

UNDATED (HPM) — Midwestern farmers are rounding out a very tough year. Many have been growing corn, wheat and soybeans at a loss. Harvest Public Media reports that Trump administration policies have mostly made matters worse. Lots of farmers were in a tough spot going into this year. Then President Trump dismantled the international development organization USAID, which bought heavily from grain farmers, cut Department of Agriculture funding, and started a global trade war, further cutting into commodity markets. Trump’s health secretary came out against seed oil, another Midwestern product, and a popular farm herbicide. Immigration raids made it hard to find workers. University of Michigan political scientist Mike Shephard says farmers expect more support from Republican administrations. "There does seem to be a real disjoint between the Republican Party and the needs and wants of food producers that we haven't really seen before," Shephard explained. Despite that, Shephard says most farmers are sticking with Trump. He says they think Democrats would be worse.

Report: Housing Costs a Major Factor in Poverty and Hardship for Kansans

UNDATED (KNS) — Nearly 450,000 Kansans face financial hardship and struggle to afford basic needs. The Kansas News Service reports that there's evidence housing costs are a major driver of the problem. A report this year by United Ways of Kansas shows about 12% of Kansas households fall below the federal poverty level. But more than three times that amount also face financial hardship. About 38% of Kansas households cannot afford basic needs like food and child care. Todd Jordan of United Way says state lawmakers can help by making housing costs more affordable in both urban and rural areas. “We continue to need significant investment in affordable housing all across the state in every kind of county,” he explained. Jordan also says lawmakers should consider offering housing assistance to prevent evictions.

KSU Research Shows Bison Could Help Suppress Invasive Tree Spread

UNDATED (KNS) — New research from Kansas State University shows that bison can help protect prairies from evergreen trees that are aggressively spreading on the Great Plains. The Kansas News Service reports that the finding is counterintuitive – because bison feast on grass, not trees. But decades of research by K-State shows bison take a toll on eastern red cedars – the evergreens that are smothering prairies. Sidney Noble worked on the research as a doctoral student. When K-State planted young red cedars on a prairie with bison, many died. “With bison, there was a lot more mortality. Specifically, there was eastern red cedar that was ripped up, browsed, trampled,” Noble explained. Using controlled fire is the most effective way to kill these trees, K-State says. But on prairies that don’t get burned often, bison could help curb their spread.

Small Business Owners Reporting Lower Confidence Levels for Holiday Season

UNDATED (HPM) — Business owners with fewer than three full-time employees reported lower confidence levels for this year’s holiday season, according to a Main Street America national survey. Harvest Public Media reports that tariffs, inflation and a downturn in consumer spending were big factors for many of the survey respondents. Melissa Fabian, owner of Simply Nourished Market & Mercantile in Mason City, Iowa, says she’s seen a drop in revenue this year with less foot traffic. Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving is typically her biggest day of the year. “Believe me, we appreciate it, and we need people there to do that. But we really need the people there to come every week. People can't shop one day a year with us and be surprised six months later that we're gone,” she cautioned. Fabian says supporting small businesses circulates dollars locally and helps downtowns thrive.

Washburn Ranked #2 in NABC Men's Basketball Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Washburn Ichabod men's basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the first NABC Top 25 Division II coaches poll of the season. The Ichabods are 6-0 this season and will host Friends University Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Lee Arena. They'll face Ottawa on Saturday at 2 p.m. following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Ichabods have been ranked in the top 10 in the last 16 polls dating back to last year, and the top five in the last 14 consecutive polls.

