Headlines for Thursday, November 20, 2025

Kansas Board of Regents Moves Toward Changing Tenure Rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (LJW) — The Kansas Board of Regents has taken another step toward tightening the rules on faculty tenure. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the issue was discussed at Wednesday’s board meeting. New rules under consideration would require tenured faculty to undergo a comprehensive review every five years instead of the current seven. Two consecutive unsatisfactory reviews could lead to dismissal. The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the new rules at its next meeting in December.

==========

Wounded Osage County Deputies Released from Hospital

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The three Osage County deputies wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance last weekend have been released from the hospital. A state trooper who was also wounded in the incident remains hospitalized but is recovering. The four officers were shot after responding to a call Saturday morning near Carbondale. WIBW-TV reports the suspected shooter was shot and killed.

==========

Kansas Rodeo Cancelled due to Equine Virus

MULVANE, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A rodeo scheduled for this weekend in Mulvane, Kansas, has been cancelled due to confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus in the region. Mulvane straddles the Sedgwick-Sumner County line. Officials with the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo say they made the decision to cancel the event after “careful consultation with veterinarians.” They said the health and safety of every horse is their highest priority. WIBW-TV reports equine herpesvirus or EHV is highly contagious and can be fatal in horses.

==========

Judge Rules Salina Violated Restaurant’s First Amendment Rights

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) — A judge has ruled that the city of Salina violated a restaurant’s First Amendment rights when it ordered the business to stop work on a mural depicting a giant hamburger. The mural on the front of the Cozy Inn restaurant remains unfinished. The city said it violated a sign ordinance. Attorneys for the restaurant argued that the city violated the restaurant’s free speech. On Wednesday a federal judge sided with the restaurant. KSNT reports a spokesperson for the city of Salina says the city is considering “potential next steps towards resolution of the matter.”

==========

Evergy Customers in Kansas Targeted by Scammers

UNDATED (KSN) — The power company Evergy is warning that scammers are using sophisticated tactics to target customers in Kansas. The tactics include fake websites that mimic Evergy’s, as well as fake phone numbers that give the appearance of being associated with the company. The company says customers should only pay bills through its app or its official website, evergy.com . KSN reports some scammers threaten to disconnect service if they don’t receive payments.

==========

Families Sue to Temporarily Block Kansas Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Young People

UNDATED (KNS) — The families of two transgender teens in Kansas are suing to temporarily block a ban on gender-affirming care for young people. The Kansas News Service reports that the lawsuit started in a Lawrence court Wednesday. Blocking the law would allow young Kansans to resume hormone therapies and other treatments that will soon be prohibited. Harper Seldin is an attorney from the American Civil Liberties Union representing the families. He says the law passed in February is discriminatory and violates rights to bodily autonomy. “We trust parents and their adolescent children to, with their doctors, come to the decision that makes sense for them and their families,” he argued. Attorneys for the state of Kansas argue the state has a legitimate interest in keeping children from making irreversible medical decisions.

==========

Report: Number of International Students Drops at Kansas Universities

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Universities in Kansas are attracting fewer international students, according to a new report. The Kansas News Service reports that data from the Institute of International Education shows a nationwide drop in enrollment, amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s stance toward international students. At Kansas State University this fall, the number of new students from other countries is down more than 8%. At Wichita State, the number of international graduate students dropped more than 20%. Researcher Mirka Martel says the decreases are nationwide, explaining that “...international graduate totals decreased by 12%, and non-degree decreased by 17%.” At the University of Kansas, the number of new international students is up slightly, but overall international enrollment is down about 4%.

==========

Regional Food Banks Brace for Holiday Demand

UNDATED (HPM) — Funding for food assistance has returned with the end of the federal shutdown. Harvest Public Media reports that food banks and pantries across the central U.S. say they’re expecting continued demand through the holiday season. Beth Corbett, with the Central Texas Food Bank, says a lot more people turned to food resources this month, explaining that “...we're seeing at minimum, really in these last couple of weeks, a 50% increase in folks accessing our distributions. Some sites we've seen up to a 300% increase.” Corbett says people took on additional debt or tapped into their savings during the shutdown November and December are always times of increased need, and she expects this year will be even higher.

The Urban Mission in Oklahoma City says it experienced record demand during the federal shutdown. Program director Alex Jackson says extra donations helped the organization get food to more families, and she projects that the coming holidays will also step up demand. “I would expect even because of the holiday season, we're still going to be busy. So I think we'll meet capacity today. I bet we meet capacity for the rest of the year,” she added. Jackson says she’s seen demand increase every year since she started working for the mission more than a decade ago. She says the federal shutdown brought more attention to food insecurity, and she hopes people continue to donate and volunteer. (Read more.)

==========

Crawford County Commissioners Block Mulberry Land Annexation Proposal

UNDATED (KRPS) — Crawford County Commissioners voted to block a proposal by the small community of Mulberry to annex land for a solar farm. It was an attempt to get around a county ban on renewable energy projects. During a meeting Tuesday, commissioner Bruce Blair said he didn’t think the proposal was viable. "I feel bad for the landowners. I understand that there's a position. I understand Mulberry's position. I'm trying to be on both sides, but I think annexation in this process, if I'm talking about annexation and with Mulberry involved, I don't think it's a good thing," Blair explained. Many Mulberry residents spoke against the proposal during their public testimony. There’s a moratorium on renewable energy development until the county updates its renewable energy policy.

==========

Public Hearing Set for Atmos Energy Rate Increase Request

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing in December on a proposed rate increase for Atmos Energy. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that natural gas bills in parts of far east Lawrence and all of Eudora could increase by more than 11%, but state regulators first want to hear from the public about the proposed increases by Atmos Energy. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Regnier Hall on the KU Edwards Campus, 12610 S. Quivira Rd in Overland Park.Dallas, Texas-based Atmos Energy is a major natural gas utility for sections of Douglas County, but also large parts of western Johnson County. It is the natural gas provider in Eudora and much of the rural area surrounding Lawrence. The company provides service at Lawrence VenturePark and other areas near the industrial park. It also provides service in some newer sections of town on the outskirts of the city limits. According to the KCC, the company is requesting a rate increase of $19.1 million for its Kansas territory, which would translate to about a $9 per month increase in customer bills. Any rate increases must be approved by the KCC. The public can comment about the proposed rate increase in person at the Dec. 1 meeting, or can participate via a Zoom link. Registration is required to access the Zoom link. Written comments will be accepted through Jan. 20. The KCC is expected to issue a decision on the rate increase by late March.

==========

