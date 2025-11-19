Headlines for Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Lawrence to Open Just One Shelter this Winter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — People who live on the streets in Lawrence will have fewer options when it comes to finding shelter from the cold this winter. The city says the Lawrence Community Shelter will be the only shelter available. In previous years, the city has worked with local churches to open additional shelters. But the Lawrence Times reports that won’t happen this year. The city says the change is necessary for “safety and service coordination.”

==========

Habitat for Humanity to Build Homes in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Habitat for Humanity plans to build 23 new homes in North Topeka. The humanitarian organization won approval for the project at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. KSNT reports the council approved the rezoning of a lot near the corner of NW Tyler Street and NW Lyman Road to allow Habitat to build the 23 detached single-family homes. Since 1984, Habitat for Humanity has built more than 115 homes in Topeka.

==========

Small Earthquake Detected near Russell

RUSSELL, Kan. (KPR) — A small earthquake was detected in central Kansas overnight. The United States Geological Survey says the quake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was centered about 19 miles east of Russell. It was recorded at 11:44 p.m. Geologists say the quake was unusually shallow, with a depth of only about three miles. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

==========

Free Shuttle Bus to Connect KCI with Lenexa, Overland Park

UNDATED (KCTV) — A new free shuttle bus will connect the cities of Lenexa and Overland Park with Kansas City International Airport beginning next spring. The new service will coincide with next year's World Cup events in Kansas City. The free buses will operate from Lenexa Town Center and the Overland Park Convention Center, and run every 25 minutes from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. KCTV reports the service will cost $2.6 million. Most of that will be covered by a federal grant through the Mid-America Regional Council. The service will not be permanent: the buses are expected to run from May through November.

==========

Kansas U.S. Senator Opposes Netflix-Warner Bros. Combo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall is calling on federal regulators to block the possible acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery by Netflix. Warner Brothers is currently accepting bids from potential buyers, including Netflix. In a letter to the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, the Republican senator from Kansas warns that a Warner Brothers-Netflix combination would “create one of the largest content consolidations in modern media history” and hurt “consumers, workers, and competition across the entertainment marketplace.” Marshall also raises concerns about “output reduction.” The deadline for bidding on Warner Brothers is Thursday.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Mull Ban on Cell Phones in Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) — Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban cell phones in schools. The bill would require districts to implement policies prohibiting the use of cell phones during the school day. KWCH reports several districts in Kansas already restrict cell phone use, including Wichita Public Schools. The bill proposing a statewide ban is expected to be introduced when the legislature convenes in January.

==========

Topeka Non-Profit Opens Food Pantry for Seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A Topeka non-profit is opening a new food pantry just for seniors. The Topeka LULAC Senior Center told WIBW-TV its new 65 Plus Food Pantry will meet a growing need. It’s estimated some seven million seniors nationwide experience food insecurity annually. Many seniors are on limited incomes and have limited mobility.

==========

Legal Battle Between Kansas Governor and State Attorney General Addresses Lawsuit Power

UNDATED (KCUR)— A high-powered legal battle in Kansas could decide who has the power to sue the federal government on the state’s behalf. KCUR reports that Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach can’t seem to stop suing each other. The two have gone back and forth over federal funding for food assistance and public safety. At the center of the disagreement is a legal question: who represents Kansas in lawsuits? Kobach said that it’s the job of the attorney general, not the governor, to decide when Washington has harmed Kansas. “Her case is flying right in the face of the clear words of Kansas law. I think it's a loser. I'm pretty confident,” Kobach said. He added that he would sue the Trump administration if he saw fit, although he has not done so yet.Kobach also told KCUR about a new initiative at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in which agents are being trained to make arrests in collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Kobach says the agents will not arrest individuals who lack legal status but otherwise have no criminal record, adding that KBI agents will transfer immigrants without legal status to ICE custody if they get arrested in the course of a drug raid. “And again, common sense, why wouldn't you make an arrest where you've got an individual who can be removed from the country and again, reducing the threat to people in Kansas?” he asked. Kobach said on Monday that KBI agents recently arrested 10 immigrants who were on criminal registries.

==========

Tax Attorney Seeks Change in Real Estate Appraisal Schedule

UNDATED (KNS) — A Kansas tax attorney is asking state lawmakers to require real estate appraisals every three years to help mitigate rising property taxes. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas counties currently update appraisals annually. Attorney Linda Terrill of Property Tax Law Group asked lawmakers to spread out the appraisals so Kansas homeowners do not see their taxes sharply increase each year. Higher appraisals can lead to a larger tax bill, even if local governments do not increase their tax rates. But Republican Representative Carl Turner says local governments may end up increasing their rates even more to make up for the frozen appraisals. “The local taxing entities would say, well, we have to increase your mill rates in order…because the base isn't increasing,” he warned. Terrill says lawmakers may also need to consider constraints on local governments increasing tax rates.

==========

Public Hearing Set for Atmos Energy Rate Increase Request

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing in December on a proposed rate increase for Atmos Energy. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that natural gas bills in parts of far east Lawrence and all of Eudora could increase by more than 11%, but state regulators first want to hear from the public about the proposed increases by Atmos Energy. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Regnier Hall on the KU Edwards Campus, 12610 S. Quivira Rd in Overland Park.Dallas, Texas-based Atmos Energy is a major natural gas utility for sections of Douglas County, but also large parts of western Johnson County. It is the natural gas provider in Eudora and much of the rural area surrounding Lawrence. The company provides service at Lawrence VenturePark and other areas near the industrial park. It also provides service in some newer sections of town on the outskirts of the city limits. According to the KCC, the company is requesting a rate increase of $19.1 million for its Kansas territory, which would translate to about a $9 per month increase in customer bills. Any rate increases must be approved by the KCC. The public can comment about the proposed rate increase in person at the Dec. 1 meeting, or can participate via a Zoom link. Registration is required to access the Zoom link. Written comments will be accepted through Jan. 20. The KCC is expected to issue a decision on the rate increase by late March.

==========

Family of Man Killed in Wyandotte County Jail Objects to Accused Deputy's "Special Treatment"

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) — The family of a Kansas City, Kansas, man who was killed in the Wyandotte County jail says the sheriff’s deputy charged with second-degree murder is getting special treatment. KCUR reports that Deputy Richard Fatherley is free while he awaits trial in the July 5, 2025 death of Charles Adair. Adair’s family is angry that Fatherley’s hearing was held on Zoom Tuesday, so he didn’t have to appear in court. Adair’s brother, Anthony, says Fatherley has a “get-out-of-jail-free” pass, asking “...where he’s, with his family? While he’s enjoying his family and his loved ones while our brother is deceased and not here? And justice hasn’t prevailed as yet? It’s not right.”County Judge Renee Henry says the hearing was on Zoom because the court didn’t take up any substantive issues, and it was held simply to set the next court date – which is scheduled for next month. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas City Health Department Issues Guidelines on Measles Exposure at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department says a confirmed measles case exposed passengers at the Kansas City International Airport earlier this month. WDAF-TV reports that the department says people could have been exposed at KCI on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from approximately 2 a.m. until noon, and on Monday, Nov. 10, from 2 a.m. until 4 a.m.Measles is highly contagious, and anyone in the affected terminals during those times could be at risk if not fully vaccinated. Individuals with measles can transmit the virus from four days before the rash appears until four days after. The Kansas City Health Department says the best way to prevent measles is to get a Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, adding that if you are up to date on your MMR vaccine, your risk of getting sick is very low. Any exposed person is expected to develop symptoms between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1. The symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7 to 21 days after exposure.

==========

Town of Mulberry Considering Annexation Proposal for Solar Farm

UNDATED (KRPS) — A small town in southeastern Kansas may try to annex land for a solar farm, as a way to get around a county ban. KRPS reports that the town of Mulberry has a resolution proposing the annexation. The town would then decide on whether to allow a solar farm, not Crawford County commissioners. Tom Moody, a commissioner for Crawford County's second district, said, "If it was annexed by a city, then it takes it out of our hands, takes it out of the county's jurisdiction, and would put it in Mulberry's jurisdiction." A moratorium on renewable energy projects is in place until the county updates its renewable energy policy.

==========

