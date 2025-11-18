Headlines for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alleged Terrorist Arrested in Kansas

UNDATED (KPR) — A man from Uzbekistan has been arrested in Kansas for allegedly belonging to a terrorist organization in his home country. The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest on Monday but offered few details. In a press release, DHS says the man, Akhror Bozorov, 31, is “a criminal illegal alien” and “is accused of distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.” DHS says he was arrested in Kansas, but gives no more precise location. Uzbekistan is an authoritarian state in Central Asia widely criticized for human rights abuses.

==========

Poll Finds Overland Park, Leawood Residents Don’t Want New Stadiums

UNDATED (The Sentinel) — A new poll finds most residents of Overland Park and Leawood don’t want to see the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals move into their communities. Those two cities have been mentioned as possible sites for new stadiums for the teams. The poll commissioned by The Sentinel and conducted by SurveyUSA found 53% of respondents favored the Royals either staying at the Truman Sports Complex or moving to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Half of those surveyed said the Chiefs should stay at Arrowhead Stadium, while 26% preferred a move to western Wyandotte County. The states of Missouri and Kansas are currently engaged in a tug-of-war over future homes for the two pro sports franchises, each of which is worth billions of dollars.

==========

Lawrence School District Enrollment Declines 2%

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) — The Lawrence school district says enrollment fell by 2% this school year. But district officials say there will be no school closures for the time being. The Lawrence Times reports the decline is attributed to a falling birth rate, an increasing cost of living, and a shortage of housing. The new enrollment figures were presented to the Lawrence school board on Monday. Total enrollment stands at 10,148 students.

==========

Election Day Turnout in Douglas County: 26.7%

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Election officials in Douglas County say turnout for the November 4 election was 26.7%. County Clerk Jamie Shew told the Lawrence Journal-World that figure is “very much in line” with past City Commission and school board races. Douglas County voters cast 21,459 ballots. Election officials say 119 mail-in ballots were not counted, mostly because they were received without a proper postmark.

==========

Topeka Hit-and-Run Victim Dies, Suspect Faces Charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — The victim in a Topeka hit-and-run on Saturday has died and a suspect who’s been arrested now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter. Police say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Paramore Street, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Police subsequently identified the driver as 18-year-old Sultan Y. Andemichael. WIBW-TV reports he has been booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

==========

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Endorses Ethan Corson in Upcoming Primary

UNDATED (KNS) — Term-limited Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has endorsed state Senator Ethan Corson, a fellow Democrat, in his campaign to replace her. Kelly praised Corson when he launched his campaign in July. The Kansas News Service reports that she had previously stopped short of endorsing anyone. In a campaign video, Kelly says Corson shares the bipartisan appeal that has allowed her to win and retain the governorship. “Ethan is a true middle-of the road candidate who will attract that same broad base of support that is necessary to win but also to then govern effectively,” she said. State Senator Cindy Holscher and Marty Tuley are also seeking the Democratic nomination. Nine candidates have filed in the Republican primary.

==========

KCK Police Want Drone Attack Defense Funding

UNDATED (KCUR) — Kansas City, Kansas police want to spend $5 million to prevent drone attacks during next year’s World Cup events. KCUR reports that a Unified Government Commission committee is scheduled to hear the request Monday. The Department of Homeland Security set aside $ 250 million for law enforcement in the eleven states that either have World Cup matches or are hosting World Cup events. In a memo to the Unified Government, KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman says police can’t currently detect a possible drone attack and this federal money would “greatly enhance our ability to provide full spectrum protection for the events.” The Unified Government expects Children’s Mercy Park or the Compass Minerals Sporting Fields to be used by visiting teams. The DHS grants were just announced last week and the application must be submitted by December 5, 2025, so police are asking for quick action by U.G. commissioners.

==========

Kansans Purchasing Health Insurance Through ACA Marketplace Prepare for Premium Increases

UNDATED (KNS) — Many Kansans who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeing big premium increases. That’s because federal tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year. The Kansas News Service reports that around 200,000 Kansans use the ACA marketplace. Whether or not to extend the premium subsidies was at the center of the government shutdown. Lawmakers haven’t yet made plans to extend them.

Meg Heriford, owner of Ladybird Diner in Lawrence, says she expected coverage costs for her and her husband to double for 2026. She says instead, it quadrupled. Heriford explained that the health of her small business depends on her health. “I think, you know, I’m one of many, many small business owners who's probably having this conversation right now like, ‘What are we gonna do?’” Heriford says she’s hopeful the tax credit will be extended in time, but for now, she plans on going without insurance.

==========

Town of Mulberry Considering Annexation Proposal for Solar Farm

UNDATED (KRPS) — A small town in southeastern Kansas may try to annex land for a solar farm, as a way to get around a county ban. KRPS reports that the town of Mulberry has a resolution proposing the annexation. The town would then decide on whether to allow a solar farm, not Crawford County commissioners. Tom Moody, a commissioner for Crawford County's second district, said, "If it was annexed by a city, then it takes it out of our hands, takes it out of the county's jurisdiction, and would put it in Mulberry's jurisdiction." A moratorium on renewable energy projects is in place until the county updates its renewable energy policy.

==========

Owners Announce Search for New Arabia Steamboat Museum Location

UNDATED (KCUR) — Owners of the Arabia Steamboat Museum hope to find a new home for their collection after it leaves Kansas City’s River Market next year. KCUR reports that the museum of artifacts from the sunken 1850s steamboat has been in Kansas City for more than 30 years. Owners say November 13th, 2026 will be its last day after the city said it wanted to redevelop the area. David Hawley is the museum’s owner. He says they’re exploring options in Marshall Junction, Missouri, and Leavenworth, Kansas. "To be able to find a new home with actually not only a larger parking (lot) but more places to put the artifacts… where we have more artifacts than we can display," he explained. Hawley has also located the Malta, a steamboat that sank in 1841. He wants to salvage the boat and add it to the Arabia collection.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.


