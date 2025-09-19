Headlines for Friday, September 19, 2025

Kansas Board of Regents Proposes $4.6 Million Budget Cut

TOPEKA, Kan. (LT) — The Kansas Board of Regents has voted to cut the state’s higher education budget by $4.6 million. The Board of Regents has authority over 32 universities, community colleges, and technical colleges in the state. The final $1.1 billion dollar budget proposed by the board includes $5.5 million for the Blueprint for Literacy program, which aims to improve reading skills for K-12 students. The Lawrence Times reports the budget also includes $15 million to fund energy research programs at the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Wichita State University.

==========

KU Cancels Kansas Relays; Event Began in 1923

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is canceling the historic Kansas Relays, a track-and-field event first held in 1923. It’s historically been a three-day event held every April that attracts some of the country’s best runners. KU athletic director Travis Goff told the Lawrence Journal-World the move is part of a broader effort to reduce expenses for the athletic department. Goff said it’s possible the Relays could resume at some point, perhaps as an event that is held every few years.

==========

Kansas Prison Officials Ban Newspapers, Say They Could Be Used To Smuggle Drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas Department of Corrections says it had to cancel inmates’ newspaper subscriptions because the papers could be used to smuggle drugs into prisons. The DOC abruptly canceled the subscriptions last month. A spokesperson told the Kansas Reflector the papers could be soaked in synthetic drugs and either smoked or eaten by inmates. But the spokesperson declined to confirm whether there have been any investigated cases of this happening in state prisons.

==========

K-State Considering 'Reduced Credit Bachelor’s Degree' Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University is asking the Board of Regents for permission to implement a new Reduced Credit Bachelor’s Degree program. It would allow K-State to award degrees to students who complete 90 credit hours instead of the usual 120. It would be the first such program in the state. KSNT reports that about 60 colleges nationwide have implemented reduced credit programs. Supporters say they are a less expensive option for students. Critics say it would give students an incomplete education.

==========

Kansas Lawmaker Proposes Abolishing Vehicle, Property, Income Taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas lawmaker is proposing a constitutional amendment that would eliminate vehicle, property, and income taxes in Kansas. Under the proposal by Republican representative Blake Carpenter, those taxes would be replaced by raising sales taxes and by eliminating some tax exemptions. KSNT reports Carpenter presented his proposal at a legislative committee meeting on taxation on Wednesday. Carpenter says his plan would end vehicle taxes in six years, property taxes in 13 years, and income taxes in about 40 years. Some lawmakers were skeptical of the plan, saying it would take too much power away from the legislature. Others worried sales tax increases would hurt Kansans in the short term.

==========

Audit Shows Kansas Affordable Housing Tax Incentive Could Cost up to $1 Billion

UNDATED (KNS) — A new audit shows a Kansas tax incentive for affordable housing could cost the state up to $1 billion by 2040. The Kansas News Service reports that lawmakers approved the tax credit in 2022 to incentivize building more rental units for low-income residents. The audit shows the state can award up to $100 million of tax credits until 2028. Those credits can then be claimed annually for 10 years, for a total of $1 billion over that time. The audit appeared to confirm some lawmakers’ concerns that it cost the state too much. Some lawmakers were also surprised that the credit is only for building rentals. Republican Senator Caryn Tyson says that was not clear. “When the legislation was debated and passed, it was not mentioned that it was rental either,” she added. Lawmakers pared down the incentives earlier this year because they were too costly.

==========

Guard Charged with Killing Wyandotte County Jail Inmate

UNDATED (KCUR) — A guard in the Wyandotte County jail has been charged with killing an inmate by kneeling on his back. KCUR reports that court records show Richard Fatherley has been charged with second degree murder and, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree says Fatherley was issued a summons rather than being arrested. Dupree says Fatherly cooperated with Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents and is not a flight risk. He is accused of killing 50-year-old Charles Adair, who was in jail for not paying traffic tickets. The coroner’s report revealed a guard was kneeling on Adair’s back in something police call prone restraint. The KBI says Adair was uncooperative with jail guards.

==========

Wyandotte County DA to Seek Death Penalty for Man Accused of Killing KCK Police Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday it intends to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Kansas City, Kansas Police Officer Hunter Simoncic last month.

WDAF TV reports that Dennis Edward Mitchell III is charged with capital murder, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of theft and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. He is accused of killing Officer Simoncic on August 26th of this year after a chase, in which Mitchell allegedly abandoned one vehicle and then entered another before continuing to drive away from police. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation later discovered both vehicles were reported stolen. As the chase progressed, Simoncic was attempting to deploy stop sticks a few blocks away. Mitchell is accused of driving toward the officer and over the median, hitting Simoncic before leaving the scene. Simoncic, who was 26 years old and had joined KCKPD in November 2023, was taken to KU Medical Center for treatment, but died of his injuries.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree is also seeking the death penalty in the case of Shawn Harris, the man accused of killing Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming. Mitchell is next scheduled to appear in court on October 21.

==========

Kansas Native Gary Woodland Inducted Into KU Athletics Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Topeka native and former Kansas Jayhawks golfer Gary Woodland is the latest inductee to the KU Athletics Hall of Fame. His crowning achievement took place when he won the 2016 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in California. Woodland, now 41, turned professional after completing his KU career in 2007. In addition to winning the Open, Woodland has captured three PGA Tour events. A year ago, Woodland underwent brain surgery after he revealed a diagnosis of a brain lesion. This year, he’s competing again and in February received the PGA Tour’s courage award.

==========

KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is primarily responsible for reporting on state government. This includes, but is not limited to, covering the Kansas Legislature, the governor, attorney general, supreme court, the state's congressional delegation and statewide elections.

==========

