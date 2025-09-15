Headlines for Monday, September 15, 2025

Two Injured in Fiery Crash Near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Lan. (LT) — Two people were seriously injured in a fiery crash southwest of Lawrence on Sunday afternoon. It occurred around 1:30 on U.S. 56 near Globe. The Lawrence Times reports an SUV traveling westbound hit a truck that it was attempting to pass. The SUV rolled over and the truck, which was hauling a trailer, went into a ditch, hit a stone wall , and caught on fire. Other drivers stopped to render assistance. Two people in the truck were taken to a Kansas City-area hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the SUV and two children were checked at the scene and released. The highway was closed for two hours.

==========

Despite Requirement, Overland Park Keeps DEI Programs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (The Sentinel) — The City of Overland Park says it won’t change its DEI policies, even after accepting a federal grant that requires it to do so. The Sentinel reports the city recently accepted a $500,000 grant from the Department of Transportation to “enhance the city’s walkability and bikeability.” However, as is the case with most grants from the Trump administration, it requires the city to end all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. But Overland Park City Manager Lori Curtis Luther told the Sentinel there will be “no change” to the city’s DEI programs.

===========

Groups Say Lawrence’s Water Is Kansas’s Best Tasting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence has the best tasting tap water in Kansas. At least that’s what the Kansas section of the American Water Works Association and the Kansas Water Environment Association say. They’ve named the water that comes from Clinton Lake the best in the state. The Lawrence Journal-World reports it’s a huge achievement for the Lawrence Municipal Services and Operations department. In 2021, the city had to treat the water multiple times to get rid of an “unpleasant taste and odor caused by algae.” The Clinton Lake Water Treatment Plant can process up to 25 million gallons of water each day.

==========

Junction City Police Investigate Tire Slashings

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) — Police in Junction City are investigating a rash of tire slashings in the city. There have been multiple reports of damaged tires this month, especially on West 5th and 6th Streets. The Junction City Post reports police are still gathering information and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprits. They are especially interested in security camera footage that might have captured suspicious activity. Meanwhile, officials are encouraging Junction City residents to inspect their tires for damage before driving.

==========

Kansas Sorghum Farmers Navigate New Trade Landscape

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas is the king of sorghum, producing more bushels of the drought-resistant grain than any other state. But there aren’t many buyers right now. China accounted for 90% of sorghum exports from the United States. But, in response to U.S. tariffs, China has turned to Brazil and Australia for its sorghum.

“We've been building those relationships with China for over fifteen years,” Amy France, Scott City farmer and chair of the National Sorghum Producers, told the Kansas News Service. “When we hear that [China has turned away from U.S. imports], our ears perk and we hone in on that.” In 2022, the price of sorghum was over six dollars per bushel. Today it’s under three dollars.

==========

Kansas Education Officials Release Tools for Analyzing Test Results

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas education officials have released new charts that will allow districts to roughly compare this year’s state test scores to those from last year. Officials had previously warned that year-over-year comparisons would not be possible because of redesigned tests and all new cut scores. But Matt Copeland with the University of Kansas testing center says new concordance tables will help districts continue to measure progress.

“We haven’t shifted from apples to oranges,” he told the Kansas News Service. “If I had to give a better metaphor, we’ve gone from a Red Delicious apple to a Honeycrisp apple.” The sixteen tables show linked scores for each grade level and subject. Test officials say they should not be used to compare individual student scores from one grade to the next.

==========

Lawmakers Look to Restore Funding for Kansas Schools for the Blind and Deaf

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers say they intend to reverse budget cuts made to the state’s schools for the blind and deaf. Earlier this year, lawmakers imposed a 1.5% budget cut across several state agencies. That included the schools for the blind and deaf, which lost more than $300,000 from their budgets. KSNT reports some lawmakers didn’t realize the schools would be included in the cuts, and now want to undo them.

==========

Kansas Uninsured Rate Among Children Hits Highest Level in a Decade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The rate of Kansas children without health insurance has climbed to its highest level in more than a decade. That's according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Historically, the uninsured rates for Kansas children have been close to the national average. But that gap widened in 2024. The share of uninsured children in Kansas rose to 7% in 2024. That's the highest rate in 11 years. For the fourth consecutive year, the overall uninsured rate in Kansas was higher than the national average.

This means children in Kansas are more likely to be uninsured than children in other parts of the country. All low-income children are affected, but Hispanic, Black and Native American children are more likely to be uninsured than white children.

The President and CEO of the Kansas Health Institute, Kari Bruffett, says the new data release confirms that the uninsured rate for children increased significantly in 2024.

==========

USDA Extends Comment Period on Agency's Reorganization Plan

UNDATED (HPM) — Opinions about the Trump Administration’s plan to reorganize the U.S. Department of Agriculture are strong, but little is known about how, precisely, the plan would be implemented. Now, the USDA has extended the comment period through the end of the month. Harvest Public Media reports that basically, the USDA spread more than half its positions currently in Washington among 5 cities including Kansas City and Indianapolis, where the jobs would be closer to farmers and pay less. Karen Perry Sillerman with the Union of Concerned Scientists says the USDA has already lost more than 16,000 employees this year, and the shake up would trigger another round of departures. “When you make it hard for people to do their jobs on behalf of the American public, you lose those people. And we've seen this before," she said. In the first Trump Administration the USDA moved two agencies to Kansas City. More than half the employees quit, the agencies were hobbled, and ultimately moved back to Washington. (Read more.)

==========

Kansas Museum of History Reopening After Three Years of Renovations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History in Topeka is preparing to reopen later this year after a years-long renovation process. The renovation of the museum includes updating records and pictures and remodeling the lobby. The museum will also now be set up thematically instead of chronologically. KSNT reports that visitors will be able to explore four different galleries, all explaining the history of Kansas. Repeated delays pushed the timeline back, but the museum is now expected to reopen to the public on November 22.

The director of the Kansas Museum of History, Sarah Bell, says the Kansas Historical Society raised more than six million dollars to complete the renovations, which had been expected to finish last year.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).