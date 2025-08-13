Headlines for Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Mega-Wealthy Donor Gives KU Athletics $300 Million

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas announced Wednesday that an alum is giving the school’s athletic department $300 million, one of the largest donations in the history of college athletics. The donor, David G. Booth, is a 78-year-old Lawrence native who founded Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global investment firm that manages more than $800 billion in assets. His $300 million dollar gift will help pay for the next phase of renovations on the school’s football stadium, which is already named after him. KU says the rest of the money will “generate a stream of income that will strengthen Kansas Athletics across generations.” The announcement comes as the KU football team prepares for its season opener on August 23.

Lawrence City Commission OKs Tax Incentives for KU's Gateway District

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LT) — Lawrence city commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve tax incentives of more than $94 million for the University of Kansas to develop the Gateway District. The Gateway Project’s first phase included partial renovation of the KU football stadium and construction of a conference center. The Lawrence Times reports the next phase will finish the stadium renovation and develop a large “mixed-use district” around the stadium. That district will include an outdoor plaza, hotel, student housing, parking, and retail stores. STAR bonds will make up the majority of the incentive package.

==========

Dozen People Arrested in Connection with Human Trafficking in KC Metro, Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A dozen people have been arrested in the Kansas City area in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation. Last week, a coalition of law enforcement agencies in Missouri worked together to curb human trafficking in communities north and east of Kansas City. In a social media post, the Ray County Sheriff’s Office said the operation was designed to combat sex trafficking and support potential victims, especially children who have been enslaved by the commercial sex industry.

WDAF TV reports that seven suspects were arrested for trying to buy sex with a child. Three other suspects were arrested for attempting to buy sex with an adult. Two people were arrested for promoting prostitution. A victim-survivor was recovered and placed into aftercare. Eight potential sex trafficking survivors met with local advocates. Many of them are now receiving advocacy and aftercare support.

==========

Shawnee County Commissioners Cut County DA’s Budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County commissioners have voted to cut the county district attorney’s budget by $200,000. That’s still $100,000 less than the original proposed cut. KSNT reports the commission needs to cut spending to meet the county’s maximum property tax levy. In a statement, Shawnee County district attorney Mike Kagay said he respects the commission’s decision and remains committed to protecting the community.

==========

Lawrence Police: Mass St. Driver Clocked at 100 Miles per Hour

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — An 18-year-old Lawrence man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly speeding down Massachusetts Street at 100 miles an hour. A deputy clocked a white Honda Accord going 100 near 19th Street around 2:30 am. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the driver, Aiden William Jones, faces charges including one felony count of fleeing and eluding, and five counts of failing to yield at a stop sign or yield sign.

==========

In a Kansas First, Drone Delivers Medical Supplies

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — A drone delivered medical supplies to a hospital in Onaga on Tuesday, the first such demonstration in Kansas. WIBW-TV reports a California company called Pyka developed the drone for use in the agriculture industry but is developing it for health care. In yesterday’s demonstration, the drone delivered an AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, to Community HealthCare System in Onaga. Pyka says the drone can also deliver critical supplies including blood and anti-venoms.

==========

Missouri Supreme Court Refuses to Reinstate Abortion Restrictions

UNDATED (KCUR) — The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to take up a request that could have reinstated restrictions on abortion in the state. KCUR reports that state Attorney General Andrew Bailey wanted Missouri’s highest court to block a temporary injunction that was issued last month, which allows surgical abortions to resume in the state. And he skipped the state court of appeals process to try and make it happen. But judges ruled unanimously that Bailey took the wrong route, and they ordered him to take his request back through the court of appeals. In allowing abortions to begin again last month, a Jackson County judge pointed to an amendment approved by voters last year, which added the right to the state constitution.

==========

Kansas Board of Education Votes to Approve New Score Thresholds for State Assessments

UNDATED (KNS) — The Kansas State Board of Education voted today Tuesday to approve new score thresholds for state assessments that will separate students into different achievement levels. The scores are for tests that were administered this past spring in English language arts, math and science. Opponents say altering the grading scale could prompt an increase in test scores that would be misleading. But state board member Beryl New voted for the change, saying that the updated thresholds better reflect what students know.

“Kansas is not lowering our standards or our expectations for our students. And in fact, we are making sure they can be successful based on what they have been taught,” she added.

Earlier this year, the state board approved new descriptors for the test levels that highlight proficiency compared with grade-level standards. Officials warn that this year’s test results will not be comparable to past years.

==========

Some Kansas Parents Seek More Limits on In-School Tech

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Some Kansas parents are pushing for more limits on screen time in schools, and not just with cell phones. State education leaders say they have heard from families and teachers who want schools to shift away from computer screens and back to traditional textbooks and pencil-and-paper learning. Kim Whitman, who has two teenagers in Shawnee Mission schools, urged the Kansas State Board of Education to reduce schools’ dependency on technology when it comes to classroom instruction. “Let us return to research-based, traditional teaching methods that foster growth — not just intellectually, but socially, emotionally and physically,” she said. The Kansas News Service reports that state education leaders are compiling data on how much Kansas school districts spend on technology and how it is used. School board members will get that report this fall.

==========

Sedgwick County Commissioners May Consider New Sales Tax

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Some Sedgwick County commissioners say the county should consider a new, quarter-cent sales tax in an effort to reduce property taxes. The Kansas News Service reports that the sales tax would fund arts, recreation and cultural services. Republican Commissioner Jim Howell says that means the county could reserve property tax dollars for essential services like EMS. “People are losing their homes over property taxes. It better be really important – when I take someone’s money and they’re losing their home over it, it better be very important,” Howell added. A sales tax would generally have a wider tax base than property taxes, as visitors from outside the county would also contribute. But some groups that get county funding say revenue from a sales tax could fluctuate more than from property taxes. Three other commissioners say they’re open to the idea. Howell says he hopes they’ll put the proposal on the November 2026 ballot.

==========

KU Study Shows Social Infrastructure Could Affect Health

UNDATED (KNS) — Communities with more art museums and social groups tend to have better health, according to a University of Kansas study. The Kansas News Service reports that the study highlights the benefits of social infrastructure. The KU study analyzed the health of U.S. counties compared to social infrastructure. That’s a measure of education levels, art institutions and civic groups, like social advocacy organizations. The communities that invested in those areas had lower rates of people reporting poor health. KU Researcher Dorothy Daley says the study suggests that communities should consider social infrastructure when crafting public health policies. “It's an argument for a more robust, long-term vision of what we invest in to help people thrive,” she explained. Daley says that communities can help attain that vision by investing in more art programs and hobby-based groups, like a bowling league.

==========

