Headlines for Wednesday, January 8, 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is running for governor. The Republican announced Wednesday that he's seeking the office, which will be open in 2026. Schwab is a former state lawmaker who was elected secretary of state in 2018 and reelected in 2020. He grew up in Great Bend and now lives in Overland Park. A graduate of Fort Hays State University, Schwab becomes the first announced candidate in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Schwab launched his campaign with a video posted to his website.

Open Enrollment Period Begins for 2025-2026 School Year

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas school districts have started accepting applications for next school year for students who live outside their boundaries. The Kansas News Service reports that the state’s new open enrollment law lets students attend schools outside the districts where they live, as long as there is space available. The application period was extended last year and is now significantly longer, says Dale Brungardt, with the Kansas Department of Education. “Those windows are open as of just last week, I guess we’d want to say, and they could go ahead and apply for those at this point,” he explained. Families have until June 15 to apply, but there’s no guarantee they will get a spot. This school year, only about 1,500 students changed districts under the open enrollment law. That’s lower than the average number who transferred before the new law was in place.

ACLU Presenting Final Arguments in Death Penalty Hearing

UNDATED (KNS) – The American Civil Liberties Union and other law firms presented final arguments Wednesday in a legal case aimed at ending the death penalty in Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that hearings began in October in Wyandotte County District Court. The ACLU says capital punishment is racist and unconstitutional. Staff attorney Alex Valdez says the ACLU is targeting death qualification, which is a rule that says anyone serving in a capital trial jury must believe in the death penalty as a valid punishment. “Death qualification has the potential to disproportionately exclude Black prospective jurors, or jury eligible citizens, at a rate far higher than it does at white jurors,” Valdez explained. The state argued the challenge is premature because the person the case is based on has not yet been sentenced to death.

KC Police: Northland Father Kills Children in Murder/Suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KS Star) - Police in Kansas City's Northland are investigating a murder-suicide involving a father and his two young children. The Kansas City star reports that 38-year-old Zachary Hatcher killed his children - 8-year-old Jeffrey and 6-year-old Charlotte Hatcher - last week, before taking his own life. All three were found with gunshot wounds inside a home in North Kansas City (in the 1000 block of Northwest 91st Terrace) on January 2nd.

Police, who responded to the home on a welfare check, smelled smoke and called firefighters who put out a blaze at the residence. A GoFundMe account established for the mother of the two children had raised more than $25,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas Legislature, Governor Likely to Battle Again over Gender-Affirming Health Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – A potential veto battle is brewing in Topeka over access to gender-affirming health care for transgender teens. Republican leaders say they plan to pursue a ban on puberty blockers and sex change surgery for minor children. The Kansas News Service reports that the GOP has tried passing similar bans in years past, but has been unable to override vetoes by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly. Republican Dan Hawkins, Speaker of the Kansas House, said “I will tell you with 100% certainty that (the issue) will be back. And we will have votes on it, and she’ll veto it again, and we’ll override that veto.” Advocates of gender-affirming care say an early transition can reduce the risk of suicide for trans teens. Opponents say it amounts to child mutilation. With the GOP gaining seats in the November election, Hawkins says it has a better chance of overriding the governor's vetoes. State lawmakers return to Topeka Monday for start of the 2025 legislative session.

Proposed Bill Could Allow Young Offenders to Get a New Prison Sentence After Serving 10 Years

UNDATED (KC Beacon) – Kansas inmates who broke the law when they were younger than 25 years old could be re-sentenced after serving 10 years in prison - if a proposed bill passes. Re-sentencing doesn’t guarantee someone is let out of prison. But The Beacon reports that the goal of the bill is to let young inmates prove they have matured and earned a second chance. Younger people are more impulsive and are less likely to break the law as they age, FBI data says. Kevin Steinmetz is a criminology professor at Kansas State University. He says the brain isn’t fully developed until around 25, which means youth don’t always make the best choices. “Kids are thrill-seeking and unfortunately a lot of crime is fun, and we are not thinking about the consequences of that as we do it,” he explained. The 2025 Legislative session starts next week.

Snow Drift Traps Kansas Woman Inside Her Home

ROBINSON, Kan. (FOX Weather) - Many Kansas communities received a foot or more of snow during the weekend blizzard. But the snow storm that moved through northeast Kansas Sunday literally trapped one woman inside her home, blocking her doors shut. The FOX Weather Channel reports that snow drifts - several feet high - piled up against the door of a woman in Robinson, a small town in Brown County. The snow drifts were so deep that homeowner Judy Bearce couldn't get out until she was eventually rescued by family members. Bearch says she was fine and had stocked up on plenty of provisions.

Kansas Among States Selected for Federal Maternal Health Program

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas has been selected for a new federally funded program to improve maternal health and reduce disparities. As one of 15 states in the Transforming Maternal Health Model program, Kansas will receive up to $17 million over 10 years. The Kansas News Service reports that the funding will help increase access to birth centers and midwives and provide holistic care throughout pregnancy and postpartum. Sharla Smith, a professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center, says the funding could help Kansas address deep racial disparities in maternal health outcomes. “While Kansas has made some strides in maternal mortality, those strides are not among Black communities. Black women are dying at three to four times that of white women in our state,” she added. Smith hopes the program also helps address cardiovascular disease and suicide risk among Black mothers, and increase access to culturally competent providers.

A Place for Dogs to Sniff: Rental Options Becoming Available Across Kansas

NEWTOWN, Kan. (KNS) - More than 40% of Kansas households have a dog, but not everyone has a place where their pets can run free, explore and burn off energy. A website called Sniffspot.com lets people rent their backyards or other spaces by the hour as puppy playgrounds. The Kansas News Service reports that Sniffspot is matching landowners with dog owners to create a network of private dog parks. (Read more.)

Still No Farm Bill in Sight

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) - It’s been two years since a new Farm Bill was supposed to be drafted by Congress. Instead, the 2018 version has been extended for another year, causing mixed reactions from Kansans working in agriculture. Congress is supposed to renew the Farm Bill every five years. The bill encompasses not just agriculture policy, but also rural development and nutrition programs. The extension provides disaster relief and economic assistance to farmers but doesn’t offer more funding for conservation. Ryan Flickner is senior director of advocacy for the Kansas Farm Bureau. He says although the extension was needed, a new Farm Bill is needed more. “Very different times here in 2025 than it was in 2018, so we got to make sure that we do update a farm bill, a safety net for modern agriculture," he said. Flickner says the Kansas Farm Bureau hopes a new Farm Bill will adjust for inflation and use recent data for developing new policies.

Land Conservation Efforts Underway in Kansas

UNDATED (KNS) - The Nature Conservancy acquired hundreds of acres of threatened habitat in Kansas last year. The Nature Conservancy gained about 400 acres in the badlands of western Kansas. It owns a wildlife-friendly ranch there, plus Little Jerusalem - part of which is open to the public as a state park. The group now protects nearly 20,000 acres in total in that area, where rare species like lesser prairie chickens thrive on native mixed-grass prairie. The conservancy also gained several hundred acres at Cheyenne Bottoms in central Kansas. That’s the country’s biggest inland wetland basin. It’s critical to migrating birds. The group is converting farm fields back into wetlands.

