Headlines for Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Stockholder Vote on Spirit-Boeing Merger Scheduled

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Stockholders for Spirit AeroSystems will vote on the proposed sale to Boeing next month. KMUW reports that Spirit’s board of directors invited stockholders to vote January 31st on the deal. Boeing stockholders will not vote. If approved, the sale could be completed by mid 2025. Boeing agreed to purchase Spirit last June. The agreement follows years of unease around Boeing’s manufacturing supply chain. In 2018 and 2019, more than 300 people died after two Boeing jets crashed. Earlier this year, a window blew off a Boeing plane, though no one was seriously injured. The plane's fuselage was made by Spirit. Stockholders will vote by video call. Spirit is one of the largest private employers in Wichita and Kansas.

==========

Ascension Health Care Data Breach Affected Millions

UNDATED (KNS) – New estimates from health care provider Ascension indicate around 5.6 million Americans had personal information compromised in the organization’s May data breach. It's unclear how many Kansans were affected but Ascension operates healthcare facilities in more than a dozen Kansas communities.

The compromised data includes medical procedure codes and types of lab tests, as well as social security numbers and credit card information. Kaustubh Medhe of the cyber intelligence firm Cyble, says cyber criminals often try to use that information to extract money from victims. “When data breaches this scale occur, most of the attacks revolve around using this information for launching very convincing phishing attacks,” he explained. Ascension says it will notify people whose information was breached by mail in the next two to three weeks. It’s offering victims two years of free credit monitoring.

Ascension operates facilities in Wichita, Andover, Derby, Mulvane, Manhattan, Wamego, Wellington, Salina, Pittsburg, Hays, Dodge City, Garden City, Independence, Caney and Coffeyville.

==========

Flight to Las Vegas Diverted to KC Due to Unruly Passenger

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A flight from Cincinnati to Las Vegas was diverted to Kansas City due to an unruly passenger. The Delta flight landed at KCI Monday so the passenger could be removed. The airline apologized to other passengers for the travel delay, which turned into a three-hour layover. KSNV TV in Las Vegas reports that the company also issued a statement saying Delta has a zero tolerance policy for unruly behavior, though the exact nature of that behavior remains unknown.

==========

Kansas Senator, Congressman Push to Reform Governance of Haskell University

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPR) – Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Congressman Tracey Mann are pushing legislation that would change the governance of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence. The change would transfer governance from the Bureau of Indian Education to the Haskell Board of Regents, while maintaining federal funding.

Moran says Haskell has been neglected and mismanaged by the Bureau of Indian Education. In a news release, the Republican Senator said the bureau has failed to protect students, respond to congressional inquiries or meet the basic infrastructure needs of the school.

Haskell, the only four-year, postsecondary institution under the governance of the Department of Interior, has faced a number of problems in recent years, including allegations of sexual harassment, high dropout rates and a shortage of resources.

Moran says the the best path forward is for the university to be led by an independent Board of Regents nominated by the Tribal community. Joseph Rupnick, Chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, has voiced his support for the legislation. “I look forward to discussions in the new year with Tribal leaders and Haskell alums, faculty and students so that this bill can safeguard Haskell’s future and its funding," he said.

Senator Moran and Rep. Mann are currently seeking feedback from the Native American, Lawrence and higher education communities on the proposed legislation to ensure the bill effectively addresses key issues at Haskell.

==========

EPA Awards Nearly $3 Million Grant to Bourbon County Nonprofit Group

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The Environmental Protection Agency granted a southeast Kansas nonprofit $2.9 million dollars to address community health and environment issues. KMUW reports that the Inflation Reduction Act distributed $1.6 billion dollars across the country to help disadvantaged communities tackle environmental and climate justice challenges. Just one organization in Kansas received a grant: Healthy Bourbon County Action Team in Fort Scott. The nonprofit aims to improve health outcomes through a variety of methods, such as increasing access to nutritious foods and physical activity. The grant is meant to support work to engage local and state governments on issues like lead-based paint, air and water pollution and transportation access. The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will work with the University of Kansas Medical Center to administer the grant.

==========

Sedgwick County Homeless Death Toll Increased in 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – The Sedgwick County coroner found at least 63 people died while experiencing homelessness this year, a sharp uptick from 2023. KMUW reports that the number of deaths grew by about 20 this year, in part because the county started formally tracking them. But the coroner said its list is somewhat subjective because the definition of homelessness can vary. Local advocates and service providers added several names to the list. Renita Belveal knew two unhoused people who died this year: a childhood friend and her daughter's ex-boyfriend. "I currently still have a daughter, my sister, and a niece that are still in the homeless community out there, and I ...worry when the cops gonna show up and let me know that my daughter's passed away," she added. Over the weekend, mourners gathered to remember those who died.

==========

Kansas City VA Hospital Employee Indicted for Child Pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An employee at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs hospital is facing child pornography charges. A federal grand jury has charged 56-year-old Paul Robert Wyatt, a VA nurse, with possessing child porn in 2023. WDAF TV reports that the images involved a child under the age of 12. Wyatt was originally charged under a sealed indictment earlier this month. The charges were unsealed and made public Monday. Wyatt was a nurse at the VA Medical Center on Linwood Boulevard.

==========

KC Federal Reserve Bank Predicts Uptick in Manufacturing for 2025

UNDATED (KNS) – Manufacturing activity continues to decline in the central U.S., but a new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City shows businesses are predicting an uptick in 2025. The Kansas News Service reports that the region’s manufacturing activity has been trending downward for more than two years. But KC Fed survey manager Megan Williams says companies expect to see that turn around in the new year. “They’re expecting positive new orders, shipments, even capital expenditures they’re expecting to at least be somewhat positive. So really across the board, positive news for all aspects,” Williams explained. The survey also asked how reliant firms are on immigrant workers, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has warned of deportations. 28% of respondents said they’re at least slightly reliant on immigrant workers.

==========

Kansas City Chiefs Secure Top Seed in AFC Playoffs with Win over Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday

UNDATED (KC Star) – The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, 29-10. The Chiefs now get a first-round playoff bye and will play all of their AFC playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tight end Travis Kelce made his 1,000th career reception during the game. He also passed Tony Gonzalez to become the Kansas City Chief with the most touchdown receptions in franchise history, with 77. Kelce passed 90 receptions for the season during the game. The Kansas City Star reports that's the longest streak by any player in NFL history, and no other tight end has ever had 90 or more catches in more than two consecutive seasons.

The Chiefs' next game will take place January 5th against the Denver Broncos, in Denver.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

