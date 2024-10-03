Headlines for Thursday, October 3, 2024

Kansas Secretary of State Continues Criticism of Postal Service over Mail-In Ballot Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab continues to hammer the United States Postal Service this month over alleged mail-in ballot failures as the general election day draws near. Schwab sent a new letter criticizing the USPS on Monday about “a critical issue” his office highlighted following the conclusion of the 2024 primary election in August. KSNT reports that the issue in question came to light on September 9 when Schwab accused the Postal Service of mishandling 1,000 legally cast ballots in the primary election. In the new letter, Schwab condemns the “generic reply” he received from the USPS following his previous letter. He claims the USPS has failed to address the issues he raised initially earlier in the month. “I am deeply troubled by the USPS’s dismissal of these concerns,” Schwab said. “Especially given the November General Election is weeks away.” Schwab said that the Postal Service chose to overlook the problem rather than working with Kansas officials to find solutions.

Postal Employees Claim Inadequate Staffing at USPS Facilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thousands of postal workers in cities across the region and throughout the country rallied Tuesday to plead for better staffing and enhanced training for new hires. Members of the American Postal Workers Union Local 67 in Kansas City held a rally to raise awareness about short staffing within the agency. They say mismanagement has led to staffing shortages in the Kansas City area. In Wichita, postal union members also held a rally. KWCH reports that workers say they are worried that proposed changes made by the postal service could lead to the state’s only mail processing facility being moved out of state. They believe the USPS is planning to move Kansas mail processing services from Wichita to Kansas City, Missouri. The postal service has recently taken a number of steps to get back in better financial standing. It hopes to save as much as $3 billion annually. Part of that effort would put more emphasis on regional hubs. A recent investigation by CBS news found that mail would be delivered within two to five days if the proposed changes are approved, but in some rural areas, delivery could take an additional full day to arrive. The postal workers union says they have a plan in place to ensure that they have enough workers on each shift to handle mail-in ballots in the November 5 election.

Kansas Slated to Receive More $500 Million in Federal Funding for Infrastructure Projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) – The state of Kansas is receiving more than a half billion dollars from the federal government to spend on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it has allocated $585 million for infrastructure in Kansas for fiscal year 2025. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that the money is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the funding is earmarked for eleven projects around the state including highway and bridge Improvements and repairs, railroad crossing improvements, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Governor Laura Kelly released a statement praising the federal funds allocation. "Kansas' transportation infrastructure is critical to attracting businesses and growing our economy and communities," Kelly said. "We appreciate this investment, which will ensure we have the resources needed to improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our roads, bridges, and highways."

Olathe Schools Sounds Alarm About Chronic Absenteeism

OLATHE, Kan. (Johnson County Post) - Johnson County’s largest public school district is raising concerns about a large number of students who are chronically absent. Olathe Public Schools defines chronically absent students as those who miss at least 10% of school days for any reason that’s not school-related. So far this school year, the district says more than 3,300 students have been chronically absent. That’s nearly 12% of the student population. There are a variety of reasons why some students miss so much class, from long-term health concerns to trouble finding transportation. Officials say the issue has only gotten worse in the years since the pandemic began, and Olathe now outpaces state averages. The district says it’s working on a messaging program to stress the importance of attending class

Kansas Rescue Workers Move from Florida to North Carolina to Help after Hurricane Helene

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Task Force 1, the swift-water search and rescue team that deployed to Florida on September 24 is now in North Carolina to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene there. KCTV reports that the Kansas team is conducting searches and rescues in flooded areas, providing basic medical care and carrying people and pets to dry land. Kansas Task Force 1 is made up of personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Derby Fire Department, the Junction City Fire Department, the Manhattan Fire Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, the Olathe Fire Department, Sedgwick County Fire District 1, and the Wichita Fire Department.

Kansas Tax Collections Exceed Estimates in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – September marks the fourth month in a row that Kansas tax collections came in above estimates. The Kansas News Service reports that officials say Kansas brought in more than $1 billion in tax revenue last month. That's about $8 million higher than predicted. The state’s also doing better compared to this time last year. That extra revenue mostly stems from individual income and sales taxes. Corporate income tax collections, on the other hand, were more than 20% lower than expected. Monthly tax collections have been about 2 to 3 percent above estimates since June. Overall, the state retains a healthy budget surplus, and lawmakers are expected to pursue more tax cuts next year.

Report: School Closures Should Consider More Than Just Enrollment

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Some Kansas school districts are closing schools to cut costs. The Kansas News Service reports that a new analysis says leaders should consider test scores along with enrollment in their decisions. The Fordham Institute report shows that low-performing schools are twice as likely to have lost substantial numbers of students since the pandemic, making them potential candidates for closures. It names six Kansas schools that have lost more than a fifth of their students: three in Wichita, two in Kansas City, and one in rural Marion County. Fordham Institute president Michael Petrilli says moving students out of struggling schools can help in the long run. “When we move kids from low-performing schools to higher-performing schools, that’s good for them. And so this is an opportunity for us to do so,” Petrilli added. The report says schools showing year-to-year academic growth should not be considered low performers.

Kansas Files First Criminal Charges After Passage of New State Law Targeting Organized Retail Theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - State prosecutors have filed the first criminal case since Attorney General Kris Kobach pushed for new laws targeting organized retail theft. The Kansas Attorney General's Office announced last week that 30-year-old Demetrius Lamont Odom of Decatur, Georgia, is charged in Lyon County District Court with four felony counts of identity theft, two felony counts of criminal use, and several other charges in connection to alleged retail crimes targeting Kansas liquor stores. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that the charges come after lawmakers in 2023 made Kansas the first state in the country to expand the attorney general's prosecutorial authority to include retail thefts spanning multiple counties. They followed that with a 2024 law further targeting such crimes. Organized retail crime has been a hot-button issue nationally and in Kansas in recent years. While videos of flash mob burglaries made national news, corporations like Target closed stores, blaming organized retail crime. But critics contend that retailers are mistakenly blaming organized theft rings for too great a share of their losses.

Dockworker Strike Could Affect Exports of Kansas Produce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The labor strike by dockworkers on the East and Gulf Coasts started early Tuesday morning and Kansans could feel the effects. WIBW TV reports that the strike could impact shipments of Kansas fruits and vegetables. Joe Walden, an Associate Professor of Supply Chains at the University of Kansas, says the strike may affect produce exports that are shipped from Kansas by train or barge to Gulf of Mexico ports. “If it’s stuff that has a shelf life on it, then it’s a good chance that what’s being shipped out may not make it to the other end,” Walden says. “It will have a big impact on the farmers shipping out produce this time of year.” Companies using ports to move produce may rely on planes instead, increasing the cost of goods and leading to more inflation. J.P. Morgan estimated that every day of the strike would cost the national economy $4.5 billion. Imports will also be affected, with fifty-five percent of products imported from overseas come from ports on the East Coast.

Letter to Kansas City-Area Catholic Diocese Residents Contained False Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – 55,000 households across the Kansas City region received a letter last month from the Catholic Diocese, with false information about Missouri’s upcoming abortion rights vote. KCUR reports that among other misleading claims, Bishop James Johnston falsely wrote that Amendment 3 would lead to late-term abortions and would not allow recourse for medical negligence. Emily Wales, president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, says that there’s a lot of misinformation coming from abortion rights opponents. "Trust yourself to find out, to do the research, and then vote in a way that protects your interests and your loved ones," she urged. The Diocese says it’s received mixed feedback about the letter. Religious institutions can publicly support ballot initiatives, but are prohibited from endorsing specific candidates.

Golden Algae Bloom Reported in Kansas Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – State officials say an uncommon algae bloom that is dangerous to fish appeared in a Kansas lake for the first time this year. KMUW reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment typically finds blue-green algae in lakes across the state. The blooms, often caused by fertilizer runoff, can be toxic to humans and animals. But this spring, the department found golden algae in a city park lake in Hutchinson. Golden algae is less harmful to humans but can cause mass fish kills. Tom Stiles is the director of the Bureau of Water at KDHE. "It puts out a toxin that just decimates the fisheries that are present within that reservoir or that lake. We didn't think it would show up in Kansas. We thought we were generally too cold for it," Stiles explained. He says golden algae is more common in southern states like Texas and Oklahoma.

State Agencies Gather Input on Latest Kansas Water Plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Several Kansas state agencies held a public meeting Monday to gather feedback on how it plans to fund the latest state water plan. KMUW reports that the Kansas Water Plan lays out goals like conserving aquifers and protecting reservoirs. Currently, Kansas puts about $60 million a year toward the plan. But officials sought input on increasing that to $140 million annually. Some of the increase would go to improving water quality and clearing sediment from reservoirs. Anthony Seiler is the Sedgwick County Farm Bureau's Executive Director. He says the proposal doesn't put a lot more money toward conserving the shrinking Ogallala aquifer, which farmers depend on. "A lot of the political will to spend money in this space is coming out of the stories in western Kansas, how this is really an existential level threat to the economy...but we're not spending the money there," he added. Potential funding sources include fees, sales tax and bonds.

KSU Study Suggests Bovine Influenza Spread Between Cattle Via Milking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – New research from Kansas State University seems to confirm suspicions that milking is the main way cattle spread bovine influenza to one another. The Kansas News Service reports that the research suggests cattle spread the disease through milk and milking procedures rather than through the air. It’s caused by the same virus as bird flu. Symptoms among cattle include low appetite, fever and reduced milk production. The disease was first detected among U.S. cattle this spring, including in Kansas. So far, it’s been found in at least 14 states. The report says sanitary milking practices could help reduce the spread. The disease rarely affects people, but it can spread to those in direct contact with infected livestock.

WSU Program Will Train Students for Licensed Mental Health Technician Jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Wichita State University is launching a new program that will train students to become licensed mental health technicians. It comes amid a shortage of mental health providers in Kansas. Debra Pile, chair of the WSU School of Nursing, says demand for the roles is already high and will increase when a new psychiatric hospital opens in Wichita in a few years, adding that "...we're real excited that it not only helps fill the need for mental health care technicians across the state, but also helps these individuals with future planning and other health care pathways." Coursework is entirely online and will count toward other degrees at WSU. The university is partnering with Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita for clinical rotations and is working to form more partnerships across Kansas.

Some Community Health Centers to Receive Federal Money to Expand Mental Health Services

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Several community health centers in Kansas will receive federal funding to expand mental health and substance use disorder services in the state. The Kansas News Service reports that about $3 million will go to centers that are located in mostly rural parts of the state, including Pittsburg, Junction City, and Salina. The money will go toward expanding access to mental health care, including telehealth. It also includes increasing access to opioid use disorder treatment and medications. Carol Johnson is with the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees the funding. She says rural areas have historically lacked access to mental health and substance use treatment options, adding that “...what we're going to hold our grantees accountable for here is expanding appointments, expanding access. Are you seeing more people? Are more people able to get it in a timely way?” Clinics in Wichita and Lawrence also received funding from the administration.

Independent Birthing Center in Kansas City Area Closes

UNDATED (KNS) – Women in eastern Kansas now have fewer options to give birth holistically. The Kansas News Service reports that the last independent birthing center in the Kansas City region closed. After more than a decade delivering babies, New Birth Company closed its doors in Overland Park, citing financial issues primarily due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates. Kendra Wyatt, the center’s former CEO, says their services were in high demand. She says policymakers, hospitals and insurance companies need to respect women and their birth plans. “And if we listen to women, and there are plenty of groups in Kansas City who are providing that feedback to our institutions, to the plans, if we listen to them, they’re telling us what to do,” she added. Wyatt says many of their clients experienced trauma giving birth in hospital settings, but now, unless they can afford a home birth, they don’t have many other options.

Major Renovations in Store for Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has announced that it has begun a $170 million project to renovate existing spaces and add new features. Museum’s leaders say the renovation and expansion are necessary as it continues to serve a growing and increasingly diverse audience. KCTV reports that the improvements will include a new main entrance, classrooms for art-making and collaboration, and a restaurant with an outdoor patio. The project will add 61,000 square feet of new space while renovating nearly 74,000 square feet of existing space. Museum officials say the project will be funded entirely by private donations. Nelson-Atkins Museum officials say they expect more than 600,000 visitors in 2025. The museum, near Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, houses more than 42,000 works of art.

Topeka Police to Sponsor Cyber-Fraud Awareness Workshops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department will sponsor three cyber-fraud awareness training sessions for the public this month. TPD officials say the sessions will focus on “common scams, how they operate and steps to protect yourself.” Organizers say the public workshops are the first of their kind in the capital city and they are in response to rising reports of online scams in the Topeka community. WIBW TV reports that the one-hour sessions will present an overview of prevalent scams followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session.

The sessions are scheduled for:

•Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Melvin Auditorium, 1515 SW 10th Ave.

•Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brewster Place Event Center, 900 SW 31st St.

•Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland Community Center, 801 N.E. Poplar St.

These workshops are in-person, open to the public and do not require registration, organizers added.

Lawrence to Host Electric Vehicle Showcase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Lawrence Times) - The Lawrence Electric Vehicle Showcase is planned for October 6. The Lawrence Times reports that the event will focus on the latest electric vehicles and e-bikes and highlight the vehicles’ benefits for the environment. The showcase is sponsored by the Sustainability Action Network and will feature a number of electric vehicles including Teslas, Tesla Cybertrucks, and electric cars and pickup trucks produced by Toyota, Hyundai and Ford. The public will also have an opportunity to see a Lawrence Transit e-bus and various electric bicycles from two local bicycle shops. There will also be displays by local solar companies, and the University of Kansas Engineering School will sponsor a display of EV battery technology. The event is part of National Drive Electric Week and it’s set for next Sunday, October 6th in Lawrence’s South Park.

Royals Sweep Orioles in Wild-Card Series to Advance to ALDS

BALTIMORE (KPR) – The Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, 2-1, winning the wild-card series and advancing to the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. Bobby Witt, Jr. drove in a run from Kyle Isbel in the sixth inning. It's the second consecutive game in which Witt drove in the winning run. Game one of the ALDS is scheduled for Saturday in the Bronx.

