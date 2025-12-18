KPR Community Spotlight 2026 Recipients

Heading into our third year, we’re thrilled to keep the spotlight shining on the incredible work of local community organizations, and we’re excited to announce its return for 2026!

KPR’s Community Spotlight offers these organizations a powerful platform to share their mission with thousands of listeners each month. Each featured group will enjoy a moment on-air, a highlight in our monthly e-newsletter, and a dedicated feature on the KPR website at kansaspublicradio.org.

We're so pleased to announce the 2026 recipients and look forward to sharing their good works throughout the year!

January 2026: Full Circle Sustainability

February 2026: BabyJay's Legacy of Hope

March 2026: First Judicial District CASA Association

April 2026: KC Farm School

May 2026: Kansas Trails Inc.

June 2026: Manhattan Free Clinic

July 2026: Resource Center for Independent Living

August 2026: NAVO

September 2026: Topeka Literacy Council

October 2026: Social Service League

November 2026: Hetlinger Developmental Services, INC

December 2026: Ready for Good Co.