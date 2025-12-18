KPR Community Spotlight 2026 Recipients
Heading into our third year, we’re thrilled to keep the spotlight shining on the incredible work of local community organizations, and we’re excited to announce its return for 2026!
KPR’s Community Spotlight offers these organizations a powerful platform to share their mission with thousands of listeners each month. Each featured group will enjoy a moment on-air, a highlight in our monthly e-newsletter, and a dedicated feature on the KPR website at kansaspublicradio.org.
We're so pleased to announce the 2026 recipients and look forward to sharing their good works throughout the year!
January 2026: Full Circle Sustainability
February 2026: BabyJay's Legacy of Hope
March 2026: First Judicial District CASA Association
April 2026: KC Farm School
May 2026: Kansas Trails Inc.
June 2026: Manhattan Free Clinic
July 2026: Resource Center for Independent Living
August 2026: NAVO
September 2026: Topeka Literacy Council
October 2026: Social Service League
November 2026: Hetlinger Developmental Services, INC
December 2026: Ready for Good Co.